Bull Market Guide: 6 Trading Rules to Improve Your Trading Success Rate

By: PANews
2024/12/09 14:35
Threshold
T$0.01483+1.64%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001892+3.05%
Salamanca
DON$0.0007+4.16%

Author: @game_for_one , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Many crypto people have many concerns, such as worrying that this is the last cycle in the crypto field, uncertainty about how long the upward trend can last, and social pressure from others' poor performance. A series of fatal flaws undermine many people's decision-making:

  • Distraction: Chasing every hot trend instead of focusing on trading
  • Pessimism and hesitation: Uncertainty leads to weak action, inaction, and even non-participation in a meaningful amount of time.
  • Lack of confidence: Lack of due diligence on projects to build the confidence needed to stick with them amid volatility
  • Lack of profit-taking strategy: Completely closed positions at the lowest price of Bitcoin due to fears that the trend is over

Based on this, the following recommendations are made:

Narrow your focus

Stick to trading specific assets within one or two chains.

Choose your game: on-chain or off-chain.

If you think you can do anything, you are fooling yourself. Optimize to focus on your trade size, strength, and the highest ROI given the current market conditions. Once you take that into account, you will most likely have a clear idea of where you should trade and what you should do.

Develop a trading strategy

Know when to invest, trade or speculate. Most people confuse these, a simple framework:

  • Investment: Based on the theoretical level, backed by fundamentals and technical aspects. Information asymmetry will give you an advantage, and the market you bet on will be repriced within 1-3 months.

  • Trades: Focused on technicals, catalysts or narratives (e.g. events, announcements). These trades last less than 2 weeks but can turn into investments if price/narrative feedback reinforces.

  • Speculation: Carefully calculated gambles, trading moves driven by news (think Musk tweeting about a market move). These trades are short-lived and disappear after a few hours or days.

Stick to the plan

Create a clear trading plan:

  • Market Cap: Know Your Range

  • Profit taking: Rules for adjusting your positions, don’t abandon them out of fear

  • Valuation: How big can the asset be and how quickly can it be achieved?

  • Plan failure: A breakdown in fundamentals or technicals - know when and how to lighten your position (partially or completely). It could also be due to broader market moves or based on dates (e.g. uncertain macro data is coming out, which could be a good time to take profits, knowing you will be able to buy back in at a lower price)

Know yourself

Identify your weaknesses: lack of experience, skill gaps, optimism/pessimism bias, poor scale management, or lack of time.

If there is a weakness in the game that is more than others, skip it. Trade in the areas where you have an advantage.

Continuous Improvement

Reflect on each transaction: Which ones succeeded, which ones failed, and why? Was it a process/decision-making problem, or was the decision good at the time but the result bad? The goal is to make fewer mistakes in transactions, make comprehensive analysis and make continuous adjustments to increase the success rate of transactions.

If you skip this step, you won’t make any progress and will end up in a mental/profit rut later in your trading journey.

Don’t work in isolation

Trustworthy market friends are essential. They will give you the courage to take responsibility and help you make up for your weaknesses.

The best arrangements are mutually supportive—you cover their weaknesses and they cover yours.

Quality over quantity: More friends isn't always better. You need high-success, trustworthy friends you can count on who are at the same or higher level than you in the games you play.

Stay connected with other stakeholders outside of the niche you focus on. They will help you understand macro trends, cycles, and other events you are currently focusing on. This will ultimately feed back into your overall perspective and trading.

Related reading: Data explains how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.0229-1.71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1189+2.06%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01682+6.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Share
Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

TLDR: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong spent days in DC urging lawmakers to pass crypto market structure legislation with bipartisan support. Armstrong called on crypto users to sign up for Stand With Crypto to be alerted when to contact representatives. He stressed the law would secure U.S. innovation, protect consumers, and prevent future regulatory overreach. His [...] The post Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0.010349+1.75%
Sign
SIGN$0.06861-6.34%
Dogechain
DC$0.0000209+0.09%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:29
Share
SWIFT to Develop Blockchain-Based Ledger for 24/7 Cross-Border Payments

SWIFT to Develop Blockchain-Based Ledger for 24/7 Cross-Border Payments

The post SWIFT to Develop Blockchain-Based Ledger for 24/7 Cross-Border Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global traditional finance (TradFi) payments system SWIFT said it is adding a blockchain-based ledger to its network. SWIFT is working with a group of over 30 financial institutions to build a ledger that could make cross-border payments 24/7, based on a prototype by Ethereum developers Consensys, according to an announcement on Monday. “The ledger will extend SWIFT’s financial communication role into a digital environment, facilitating banks’ movement of regulated tokenized value across digital ecosystems,” SWIFT said. SWIFT is a messaging system that supports international bank transactions and is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions across over 200 countries. Facing suggestions that it could be made obsolete by adoption of digital assets, particularly stablecoins, SWIFT has been experimenting with blockchain technology and tokenization for several years to try and get on the front foot against this potential disruption. SWIFT said it envisages that the ledger will act as a real-time log of transactions between financial institutions, record, sequencing and validating transactions and enforcing its rules through smart contracts. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/29/swift-to-develop-blockchain-based-ledger-for-24-7-cross-border-payments
CROSS
CROSS$0.22617-0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010306-1.95%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07241-1.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:08
Share

Trending News

More

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington

SWIFT to Develop Blockchain-Based Ledger for 24/7 Cross-Border Payments

NZD/USD’s rebound approaches 0.5800 amid US Dollar’s weakness

Top 3 Altcoins Under $5 Set to Outshine Bitcoin (BTC) in the Next Run