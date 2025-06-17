Oil Crashes 8.7% From Last Week’s Peak as Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 03:30
Union
U$0.007816-2.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07836+2.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1039+1.26%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07366-1.79%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0054-2.52%

U.S. stocks bounced back into positive territory as crude prices plunged more than 4% in the past 24 hours and have now slid 8.74% since June 12. Analysts at Deutsche Bank note that oil’s trajectory could oscillate unpredictably in the months ahead.

$76 to $70: Crude Collapses as Nuclear Talks Stall

While much attention remains fixed on equities, precious metals, and digital assets, traders and analysts are equally fixated on bond yields and the fluctuating price of crude. Last week, tensions escalated between Israel and Iran, with Israeli forces striking what they claimed were nuclear sites in Tehran. In response, Iran launched a barrage of missiles targeting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Now, emerging reports suggest Iran may be looking to revive diplomatic dialogue concerning its nuclear ambitions. The recent tensions have caused earlier nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States to be paused on June 15. When the military attacks first started, the price of crude oil swelled to $76.76 per barrel but today it is down 8.74% lower and trading at $70.05. The drop came even as Israel’s Haifa Oil Refinery was partly damaged.

Oil Crashes 8.7% From Last Week’s Peak as Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

An editorial from the New York Times (NYT) highlights insights from Deutsche Bank analysts, who suggest crude oil prices may fluctuate unpredictably from this point forward. The analysts outline a broad spectrum of potential scenarios, with extremes ranging from prices exceeding $120 per barrel to a slide toward $50 by next year. NYT journalist Stanley Reed, based in London, also spoke with an executive from the commodities research firm Argus Media.

The senior energy markets analyst at Argus Media, Bachar El-Halabi, told Reed:

According to prediction market Polymarket, the probability of Iran shutting the Strait of Hormuz in 2025 stands at 25%, down from the 40% range observed last week. Even a brief closure of the strait could jolt global oil prices upward almost instantly. As a strategic artery, it channels around 20% of the world’s seaborne oil—carrying exports from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq. Any blockage would rattle energy markets, provoking a scramble as traders and governments brace for potential shortages and logistical snarls.

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures would likely leap as investors bake in geopolitical risk premiums. The magnitude of the price response would depend entirely on how long and how extensively the flow is interrupted. At present, equities continue their upward drift, while the crypto economy has advanced 2.62% over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, gold slipped 1.26% on Monday, stabilizing around $3,389 per troy ounce.

Longer-term U.S. bond yields remain elevated relative to historical norms, a reflection of persistent economic and fiscal ambiguity in the air. During the session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fluctuated between roughly 4.42% and 4.55%. Recent benchmarks and comparable durations for the 30-year yield indicate it’s been hovering near 4.90% to 4.93%, with the latest 30-year issuance carrying a 4.75% coupon as of June 16.

The financial pulse now hinges not only on volatility in the oil trade but on a delicate geopolitical détente that could recalibrate risk sentiment overnight. Investors are navigating a matrix of uncertainty—sensitive to even whispers of escalation or diplomacy. Whether calm or conflict prevails, the balance of power in energy, equities, and fixed income will likely reflect every subtle shift on the global stage.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

The post Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kalshi, the US-regulated prediction market exchange, rolled out a new program on Wednesday called KalshiEco Hub. The initiative, developed in partnership with Solana and Coinbase-backed Base, is designed to attract builders, traders, and content creators to a growing ecosystem around prediction markets. By combining its regulatory footing with crypto-native infrastructure, Kalshi said it is aiming to become a bridge between traditional finance and onchain innovation. The hub offers grants, technical assistance, and marketing support to selected projects. Kalshi also announced that it will support native deposits of Solana’s SOL token and USDC stablecoin, making it easier for users already active in crypto to participate directly. Early collaborators include Kalshinomics, a dashboard for market analytics, and Verso, which is building professional-grade tools for market discovery and execution. Other partners, such as Caddy, are exploring ways to expand retail-facing trading experiences. Kalshi’s move to embrace blockchain partnerships comes at a time when prediction markets are drawing fresh attention for their ability to capture sentiment around elections, economic policy, and cultural events. Competitor Polymarket recently acquired QCEX — a derivatives exchange with a CFTC license — to pave its way back into US operations under regulatory compliance. At the same time, platforms like PredictIt continue to push for a clearer regulatory footing. The legal terrain remains complex, with some states issuing cease-and-desist orders over whether these event contracts count as gambling, not finance. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/kalshi-ecosystem-hub-solana-base
Solana
SOL$208+3.71%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06693+4.30%
GET
GET$0.004546--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:40
Share
From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

The YZi Labs-backed decentralized exchange, Aster, has garnered significant attention from both large and small investors and is now experiencing strong momentum. The post From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees appeared first on Coinspeaker.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001498+0.67%
Aster
ASTER$1.953+12.50%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/29 16:14
Share
HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

HumidiFi surpassed some of the major Solana DEXs after rising demand for dark pool trading.
Major
MAJOR$0.12328+1.96%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

ENA Price Breakdown Below $0.61 Level Sparks Bearish Outlook Toward Lower Targets