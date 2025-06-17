Weekly ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Draw Strong Institutional Demand With Combined $1.9 Billion Inflow

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 04:46
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) notched an impressive $1.39 billion in net inflows, while ether ETFs booked $528.12 million, marking their fifth consecutive green week and third-highest weekly inflow since launch.

Bitcoin ETFs Post $1.39 Billion Weekly Inflow As Ether ETFs Record Third-Highest Ever Weekly Gain

Investor appetite for crypto exposure via ETFs surged last week, as bitcoin ETFs locked in a robust $1.39 billion in net inflows, capping a perfect 5-day inflow streak. This underlined growing institutional confidence in the digital asset market.

The single largest daily inflow came on Tuesday, June 10, when bitcoin ETFs attracted $431.12 million. Leading the charge was Blackrock’s IBIT, which netted a staggering $1.21 billion for the week, outpacing all competitors.

Bitwise’s BITB added a strong $82.83 million, Fidelity’s FBTC brought in $79.79 million, while Vaneck’s HODL ($29.02 million), Grayscale’s GBTC ($15 million), Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust ($12.75 million), Invesco’s BTCO ($7.65 million), and Franklin’s EZBC ($6.30 million) also posted net gains. This caused total net assets for bitcoin ETFs to soar past $130 billion.

Weekly ETF Recap: Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Draw Strong Institutional Demand With Combined $1.9 Billion InflowEther ETFs 5 Weeks of Consecutive Gains. Source: Sosovalue

Ether ETFs continued their historic run, marking their fifth consecutive week of inflows with a sizable $528.12 million net addition, the third-highest since launch. The largest daily surge came on Wednesday, June 11, with $240.29 million flowing in.

Blackrock’s ETHA led all ether funds with $380.95 million, followed by Fidelity’s FETH ($78.49 million), Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust ($40.57 million), Bitwise’s ETHW ($14.81 million), and Grayscale’s ETHE ($13.30 million).

The past week’s action reflects continued institutional optimism toward both bitcoin and ether ETFs, as broader market sentiment leans positive amidst regulatory clarity and strong macroeconomic signals.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

