UAE Crypto Compliance: VARA and ADGM Interpretation

By: PANews
2025/06/16 13:01
VARA
VARA$0.002602-1.17%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01641+9.25%

Author: Beosin

With its convenient geographical location, clear government policy support for cryptocurrencies, and friendly tax policies (personal income tax of 0%, corporate income tax of 9%, and 146 double taxation avoidance agreements), the UAE has become one of the global centers for cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation. It is worth noting that in the field of virtual asset regulation in the UAE, ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market) and VARA (Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority) have different characteristics and positioning. When analyzing the UAE's regulated virtual asset licensing system, it is necessary to distinguish between the two major jurisdictions of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

This article will explore the key content and differences between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in terms of compliance supervision. By understanding the regulatory requirements and differences between the two places, crypto practitioners can better conduct their business, ensure their own legal and compliant operations, and promote the healthy development of the entire crypto industry.

Abu Dhabi vs Dubai

In Abu Dhabi, ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market) is an international financial center established to support the region's economic strategy and play the role of a global financial and commercial center. Its independent regulator is FSRA (Financial Services Regulatory Authority), which is responsible for supervising and enforcing specific crypto asset regulations of ADGM.

FSRA regulates virtual assets as a specific asset class in the financial industry. Therefore, the scope of business of the crypto asset licenses it issues is relatively limited, and it does not have a special customized regulatory framework like Dubai VARA. The application process usually takes six to seven months, and the compliance requirements for applicants are relatively strict - using the licensing standards of traditional financial institutions. This makes exchanges with technical backgrounds face a high entry threshold, while traditional financial institutions are more adaptable to transform and carry out crypto business.

In Dubai, virtual asset licenses are divided into two major systems:

1. DIFC (Dubai International Financial Center): As a financial free trade zone, its regulatory model is similar to that of ADGM, and its independent regulator is DFSA (Dubai Financial Services Authority). DFSA classifies virtual assets as tokenized assets in financial instruments for regulation. The application period is about seven to eight months, mainly for large institutions with financial qualifications, but provides a special channel for "innovation license": pure technology development companies (not involving customer fund custody or financial transactions) can be approved in only about three months.

2. VARA (Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority): A regulatory agency set up by the Dubai government. It does not directly issue business licenses, but superimposes virtual asset operating licenses on existing company licenses. Its regulatory scope covers Dubai mainland companies and free zone companies (except DIFC), and authorizes specific virtual asset businesses through a licensing mechanism.

3. SCA (Securities and Commodities Administration) is responsible for regulating ICO and token issuance activities. Companies planning to conduct ICO in the UAE may need to obtain approval from the SCA.

Key differences between VARA and ADGM

Institutional nature and positioning

VARA: It is a government functional department established by the Dubai government to specifically regulate virtual assets. It is responsible for regulating the virtual asset industry in Dubai (except DIFC), including virtual currency exchanges, virtual asset venture capital funds, NFT platforms, etc.

ADGM: It is a financial free trade zone with an independent regulatory system. Its Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) is responsible for supervising companies that provide virtual asset-related services within ADGM.

Jurisdiction

VARA: The jurisdiction is the Emirate of Dubai (excluding DIFC).

ADGM: Jurisdiction covers Abu Dhabi Global Market and Al Mariah Island.

Scope of supervision of virtual asset activities

VARA: Regulated virtual asset activities include brokerage services, virtual asset consulting services, exchanges/multilateral transactions, virtual asset custody, virtual asset management, investment transactions as a principal, and NFT-related activities.

ADGM: Regulated virtual asset activities include brokerage services, virtual asset consulting services, exchanges/multilateral transactions, virtual asset custody, virtual asset management, investment transactions as a principal, etc., but NFT-related activities are not within the scope of regulation.

Application conditions and requirements

Company registration: VARA requires the applicant company to be registered in the Dubai mainland area or any free trade zone in Dubai (except difc); ADGM requires the applicant company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Office Space: Physical offices are required for all applicants. Coworking desks are not accepted. VARA generally requires at least one desk for every two visas; ADGM generally requires at least one desk for every three visas.

Regulatory capital: VARA’s regulatory capital requirements range from USD 11,000 to USD 27,000, up to a maximum of USD 408,000, or 15%/25% of fixed annual expenses, depending on the type of virtual asset activity; ADGM’s operating expenses (opex) period is 6 to 12 months depending on the type of activity.

Application process and time

VARA: The application process includes preparing a compliant business plan, holding an initial meeting with VARA, submitting materials as required, reviewing materials, making operational adjustments based on conditions, re-reviewing and issuing licenses, etc. It usually takes 4-8 months to obtain a business license. Document list: Overview of virtual asset services, KYC documents of company directors and shareholders, financial forecasts, other regulatory documents required by VARA, etc.

ADGM: The application process includes due diligence and discussion with the FSRA team, submission of a formal application, obtaining approval in principle, obtaining final approval, conducting "operational start-up" tests, etc. The application time is generally about 6 months. Document list: virtual asset service business plan, KYC documents of company directors and shareholders and other key personnel, financial forecasts, other regulatory documents required by ADGM, etc.

Cost

VARA: Application fees range from $11,000 to $27,000, and ongoing monitoring fees range from $22,000 to $55,000, depending on the activity.

ADGM: Application fees range from US$20,000 to US$125,000, and ongoing monitoring fees range from US$15,000 to US$60,000, depending on the activity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01507+3.07%
RealLink
REAL$0.07246+6.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07735+0.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Share
Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

The post Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kalshi, the US-regulated prediction market exchange, rolled out a new program on Wednesday called KalshiEco Hub. The initiative, developed in partnership with Solana and Coinbase-backed Base, is designed to attract builders, traders, and content creators to a growing ecosystem around prediction markets. By combining its regulatory footing with crypto-native infrastructure, Kalshi said it is aiming to become a bridge between traditional finance and onchain innovation. The hub offers grants, technical assistance, and marketing support to selected projects. Kalshi also announced that it will support native deposits of Solana’s SOL token and USDC stablecoin, making it easier for users already active in crypto to participate directly. Early collaborators include Kalshinomics, a dashboard for market analytics, and Verso, which is building professional-grade tools for market discovery and execution. Other partners, such as Caddy, are exploring ways to expand retail-facing trading experiences. Kalshi’s move to embrace blockchain partnerships comes at a time when prediction markets are drawing fresh attention for their ability to capture sentiment around elections, economic policy, and cultural events. Competitor Polymarket recently acquired QCEX — a derivatives exchange with a CFTC license — to pave its way back into US operations under regulatory compliance. At the same time, platforms like PredictIt continue to push for a clearer regulatory footing. The legal terrain remains complex, with some states issuing cease-and-desist orders over whether these event contracts count as gambling, not finance. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/kalshi-ecosystem-hub-solana-base
Solana
SOL$208+3.79%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06687+4.20%
GET
GET$0.004546--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:40
Share
From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

The YZi Labs-backed decentralized exchange, Aster, has garnered significant attention from both large and small investors and is now experiencing strong momentum. The post From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees appeared first on Coinspeaker.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001498+0.53%
Aster
ASTER$1.9512+14.57%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/29 16:14
Share

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Kalshi debuts ecosystem hub with Solana and Base

From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees

HumidiFi becomes dark pool leader on Solana

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13