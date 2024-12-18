OSL Trading Time: BTC breaks through $108,000 to a new high, and many regions call for the implementation of Bitcoin strategic reserves

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ENS, BTC

The Bitcoin market has shown strong growth recently. On December 16, the asset management scale of Bitcoin ETFs exceeded that of gold funds for the first time, reaching a record high of $129 billion. In terms of price, Bitcoin hit a record high of $108,000 and maintained an upward momentum above $100,000, up 6.44% in the past five days. Based on this momentum, analysts predict that the price may climb to $200,000 in the next few months.

According to Coin Metrics' "State of the Network" report, the 2024 Bitcoin halving event has a significant impact on the landscape. The halving will reduce the block reward from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC, which may lead to a significant drop in miner revenue. At the same time, Ethereum's development has also attracted much attention, and ENS Labs has selected Consensys' Linea technology for its upcoming Layer-2 network project. Juan Leon, an investment strategist at Bitwise, pointed out in a blog post on December 17 that Ethereum is expected to achieve significant growth in 2025 with a surge in institutional interest and has the potential to tap into a $100 trillion real-world asset market.

At the policy level, cryptocurrencies have received support from many parties. Satoshi Action Fund released a draft of a potential executive order to establish a US strategic Bitcoin reserve, which was supported by Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis. In Europe, French MEP Sarah Knafo called on the EU to implement a strategic Bitcoin reserve instead of a central bank digital currency, a proposal that received a positive response from Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

In terms of market behavior, recent Bitcoin "whales" made massive purchases totaling $7 billion in 48 hours. Despite the record high price, options data shows that traders remain cautious in chasing these trends.

2. Key data (as of 09:25 HKT, December 18)

S&P 500: 6,050.61 (+26.85% year-to-date)

Nasdaq: 20,109.06 points (+33.96% year-to-date)

10-year Treasury yield: 4.392% (+54.37 basis points this year)

US dollar index: 106.593 (+5.54% year-to-date)

Bitcoin: $106,394.04 (+151.73% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $67.13 billion

Ethereum: $3,894.27 (+75.41% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $34.59 billion

3. ETF flows (EST, December 17)

Bitcoin ETF: -$119.29 million

Ethereum ETF: +$5.95 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Retail sales month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 17)

Actual: 0.7% / Previous: 0.5% / Expected: 0.5%

Federal Reserve interest rate decision (03:00 am, December 19)

Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.75% / Expected: 4.5%

Final GDP quarter-on-quarter value (09:30 p.m., December 19)

Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.00% / Expected: 2.80%

Core PCE price index month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.3% / Expected: 0.2%

Personal income month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.6% / Expected: 0.4%

Personal expenditure month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.4% / Expected: 0.5%

5. Hot News

sBTC is now available on the Stacks mainnet, offering a 5% annualized reward

Big Time Studios announces $150 million Open Loot fund

33.1% of the PENGU airdrop has been claimed, with each wallet receiving an average of 20,800 PENGU

Ohio lawmakers propose setting up a Bitcoin reserve fund in state finances

Solana on-chain meme project Retardio's official X account has been suspended

Fuel Launches FUEL Genesis Airdrop: Eligibility Check Page is Online, Application Will Be Open on December 19

ENS Labs selects Linea’s technology to build its L2 network Namechain

Tether announces investment in European stablecoin provider StablR

Physicist: Quantum computers are still five years away from breaking Bitcoin

The Pendle team's associated wallet sent more than 560,000 PENDLE to Binance, worth $3.47 million

Binance Wallet Launches Binance Alpha to Increase Pre-IPO Transparency and Spotlight Potential Projects

European lawmakers call for Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset

OKX pre-market trading Hyperliquid (HYPE) briefly breaks through $30

Nirvana Finance V2 will be launched on December 18, completing compensation and introducing new mechanisms

Kontos Announces KOS Token Economics: 5% for Airdrops

Metaplanet announces issuance of 4.5 billion yen in ordinary bonds, funds will be used to accelerate purchases of Bitcoin

Trump plans to use the US Treasury's $200 billion foreign exchange stabilization fund to build Bitcoin reserves

Grayscale Horizen Trust is now open to qualified accredited investors

FTX Announcement: Court-approved Chapter 11 Reorganization Plan Will Take Effect on January 3, 2025

