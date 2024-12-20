A quick look at the latest updates of 10 well-known Web3 AI Agents this week

Author: @Defi0xJeff
The field of AI Agents is developing at lightning speed. Here are the latest developments of 10 AI Agent projects this week.
Eternal AI, the AI infrastructure on the Bitcoin chain, aims to integrate AI into dApps and proposes to propose an "AI Kernel" on Base to enable AI-driven smart contracts for more dynamic decision-making.
In order to build true smart contracts and AI-driven dapps, a decentralized framework is needed that can facilitate the integration of AI reasoning, AI models, and GPU resources. This is where AI Kernel comes in - a core component of AI-driven infrastructure.
Use Cases:
Luna, an AI agent developed by Virtuals, can now control her cursor and comment on tweets in real time.
The next step is to implement computer vision and video analysis capabilities, which will allow Luna to analyze images and videos and respond to comments in real time.
Zero1 Labs aims to be the first fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) L1 for AI agents.
Updates include:
Ignition AI Accelerator is a partnership between NVIDIA and Tribe, supported by Digital Industries Singapore (DISG), that aims to identify high-potential, growth-stage technology founders to accelerate their success and growth.
FARTCOIN has a market value of $1 billion and a 17% share of Cookie DAO. FARTCOIN was even mentioned on the American late-night talk show "The Late Late Show", and its popularity soared.
Vader announced the launch of VaderAI Small Cap DAO:
LIMBO releases the latest roadmap:
Nim Network introduces the agent data fine-tuning framework X-Box and Xenobot Agents through Xenopus laevis.
Fine-tuned models provide cost-effective, high-performance, and easy-to-integrate agents. They transform AI from ordinary responders to human-like roles. The X-Box framework will be fully open source, allowing other frameworks to be easily integrated as plugins or supplementary modules.
ARC Agents shares the vision of accelerating AGI progress through games. The ultimate goal is an open source innovation movement driven by the AI x game framework and connected by NRN.
Masa announced a strategic partnership with Virtuals Protocol. Through the collaboration, Masa real-time social data will power the next generation of perceptual AI agents in the Virtuals ecosystem. Masa’s flagship AI agent TAO CAT ($TAOCAT) is also being launched to the Virtuals ecosystem.
TAO Cat is a true Bittensor native agent: built using a large language model from Bittensor Subnet 19, powered by live data from Masa’s Bittensor Subnet 42, competing in the Agent Arena on Masa’s Bittensor Subnet 59, and launched on Virtuals’ Agent Launchpad.
SEKOIA is exploring whether on-chain VC agents can outperform traditional VCs. Plans include:
