How does MemeCore build a growth engine by leveraging the flywheel effect to create a one-stop "MEME Amusement Park"?

Author: Nancy, PANews

From a pop culture experiment to a 100 billion dollar asset, MEME has now grown into the main investment line in the crypto market with the active participation of various players and the gradual improvement of the ecosystem. However, with the rise of MEME assets, its dispersed liquidity, lack of intrinsic value and insufficient community governance have begun to limit its further growth space.

In order to meet these market challenges, the EVM-based L1 blockchain MemeCore brings deeper value and growth potential to the MEME ecosystem by introducing cross-chain liquidity, community governance incentives, and practical empowerment. On MemeCore, MEME coins are not only a carrier of cultural expression, but also an important tool with economic participation significance, driving the construction and development of the entire ecosystem.

Create a one-stop "MEME Amusement Park" and use the flywheel effect to promote sustainable development of the ecosystem

With multiple factors such as viral spread, wealth effect, low entry barriers and increasingly improved infrastructure, the MEME craze has lasted throughout the past year and has become one of the most watched and fastest growing crypto narratives. This phenomenon has not only attracted a large number of retail investors, but has also become the main battlefield for public chains, CEXs and market makers to compete for traffic.

According to Coingecko data, the total market value of MEME coins has soared from US$20 billion in 2023 to US$140 billion in 2024, with a growth rate of 600%. Among them, 8 MEME coins have entered the top 100 in market value, further demonstrating the strong development momentum in the MEME field. At the same time, Binance previously released a global user survey report showing that MEME coins are the most popular tokens among users, with 16.1% of respondents currently holding MEME coins, even exceeding the holding rate of Bitcoin.

Although MEME has achieved significant growth in the past year, attracting a large number of investors and participants, there are still uncertainties behind this wave, such as liquidity, application scenarios and transparency. Based on a strong market development foundation, MemeCore has proposed a series of innovative solutions to these problems, aiming to promote capital inflow and support rapid user expansion, thereby achieving sustainable growth of the MEME ecosystem.

On the issue of dispersed liquidity, MemeCore has built a multi-chain liquidity hub to simplify the circulation of assets on different chains, thereby reducing the complexity of bridging. Specifically, although MEME coins have made great progress in market value, the liquidity fragmentation phenomenon is serious. Most MEME coins are concentrated on mainstream blockchains such as Solana and Ethereum, which not only limits the participation of investors and communities on other chains, but may also lead to increased slippage risks and reduced transaction efficiency. MemeCore has adopted an innovative PoM (Proof of Meme) mechanism for multi-chain cross-chain staking, which allows the trading of MEME coins with different cultural characteristics to no longer be limited to a single chain, but to flow freely between multiple chains, reducing users' transaction costs and improving transaction efficiency.

Unlike other crypto assets, the value of most MEME coins comes mainly from cultural attributes and viral effects, which makes them easy to lose value when market sentiment fluctuates. As the first mainnet to provide a dual block reward system, MemeCore introduces a staking mechanism for block validators and delegators to enhance the long-term stability of MEME coins. They can receive dual block rewards of $M and MRC-20 tokens while congratulating a more stable and active ecosystem. Under this economic incentive mechanism, MemeCore will not only transform MEME, a purely speculative asset, into a productive asset, but will also bring sustainable growth to the market's liquidity and participation, thereby promoting the long-term prosperity of the MEME ecosystem.

Of course, developers are an indispensable source of power in the MEME ecosystem and a cornerstone for rapid innovation. The MemeCore network is a network compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which means that the migration cost and threshold for developers will be greatly reduced, and there is no need to write smart contract code from scratch. This compatibility not only improves the development efficiency of MEME applications, but also attracts more applications to migrate to the platform to expand the ecosystem, or accelerate the expansion and innovation of the ecosystem. At the same time, MemeCore has also launched various developer incentive activities, such as the Meme Masters hackathon event initiated by MemeCore in November this year, which invites developers to integrate innovative dApps into the MemeCore ecosystem through economic incentives, thereby injecting vitality into the MEME coin community. In addition, the LIFT EcoFund operated by MemeCore also focuses on supporting MEME core infrastructure projects with strong potential, providing reasonable funding and brand exposure for project developers.

In other words, in this ecosystem construction, a mutually beneficial relationship is formed between the MEME community and dApp developers. MemeCore helps dApp accelerate its growth by providing an immediate user base and community support. dApp provides practical tools (such as staking, DeFi, etc.) to the community, giving more intrinsic value to speculative assets such as MEME coins. This mutually beneficial relationship ensures that the MEME project can achieve scale and practical application, while dApp developers benefit from a diverse user base and liquidity.

It is worth mentioning that MemeCore will launch MemeX on the mainnet in the second quarter of this year, allowing each user to create and share their own unique MEME coins, allowing them to transform their identities and stories into globally resonant MEMEs. On this platform, MEME is not just a digital asset, it will gradually evolve into the digital identity of users, and the value of MEME coins will grow with the increase in user activities and popularity. Users can purchase and trade other MEME coins through the platform token $M, or support other users' MEME creations through donations. Of course, in order to better demonstrate the spread and influence of each MEME, MemeX has introduced a ranking function, and the top users in the ranking will receive higher recognition and exposure, further promoting the spread of their MEMEs around the world. Through MemeX, users' digital identities will be closely linked to economic value, ushering in a revolution in personal expression in the digital world, that is, each user's story and creativity are no longer isolated expressions, but cultural assets that can have a profound impact on the global stage.

Simply put, MemeCore is like a huge amusement park that attracts MEME tokens and communities from different chains and cultures by building a magical bridge. Each MEME token has its own unique cultural charm, and they can share their unique cultural charm to expand their influence. At the same time, in this amusement park, participants can also maintain the amusement park through staking or voting, enrich the amusement facilities by creating new features and dApps, and get rewards during the expansion of the amusement park. This positive cycle will attract more users and liquidity, thereby promoting the expansion and growth of MemeCore and even the entire MEME ecosystem, forming a powerful flywheel effect.

Multiple activities build user base, dual-track strategy creates ecological growth engine

In order to gradually build a multi-chain and sustainable MEME ecosystem, MemeCore has successfully built a traffic foundation and is accelerating the construction of the ecosystem.

On the one hand, MemeCore launched a series of innovative airdrops and reward activities, and through cooperation with multiple mainstream MEME projects and dApps, it quickly attracted the attention of a large number of users and capital.

For example, in July 2024, MemeCore compensated users for their losses in past MEME coin transactions through an airdrop plan, successfully attracting tens of thousands of users to participate. This move not only helped users repair their past losses, but also strengthened the platform's user base and stickiness. In the following months, MemeCore launched the "Hard Work" and "Mine to Earn" airdrop activities in succession, providing different forms of rewards to participants with 10,000 and 180,000 independent wallets, demonstrating the platform's recognition and rewards for user contributions, and further promoting the practicality of MEME coins. These activities not only enhanced user participation and loyalty, but also effectively promoted the continued growth of the MemeCore ecosystem.

Recently, MemeCore launched a new "Mining and Earning" airdrop event, providing $1 million worth of mainnet tokens to participants of multiple mainstream chains such as ETH, BNB, BASE, and SOLANA, and distributing them at a ratio of 1/N. Through this event, MemeCore successfully attracted the participation of popular MEME communities such as DOGE, PEPE, SHIB, and NEIRO, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent ecological construction of the platform.

In addition to the airdrop activities, MemeCore also launched community activities such as Memes.war and Meme Masters Challenge. These activities enhanced users' sense of participation and belonging through rich tasks and reward mechanisms, encouraged more users to actively interact on and off the platform, and further expanded the platform's community influence.

Not only that, MemeCore also attaches importance to the layout of offline activities, including cooperation with well-known platforms such as OKX and Gate.io, actively participating in international encryption conferences such as KBW (Seoul), Token2049 (Singapore), THBW, Devcon (Thailand) and TBW (Taiwan), and jointly hosting MEME events with BINANCE TH, which greatly promoted MemeCore's brand exposure and project promotion, and accumulated resources for the platform to attract global users and capital, further promoting the growth and expansion of the ecosystem.

In terms of ecological layout, MemeCore has adopted a two-stage strategy to ensure the sustainable development of the platform. In the first stage, the core goal of MemeCore is to empower MEME projects that have been established on different chains and help them expand the ecosystem on the MemeCore platform. This move will build MemeCore into a multi-chain, cultural hub, enhance the endogenous driving force of the platform's ecology, and lay a solid foundation for responding to market changes in the future. In the second stage, based on the users and liquidity accumulated in the first stage, MemeCore will focus on developing its own MEME projects and dApp construction to create a powerful long-term growth engine. With the user and liquidity base accumulated by the platform, MemeCore will further expand various services, from staking, DeFi to games and SocialFi, to form a diversified ecology.

From this point of view, through this dual-track strategy, MemeCore not only enhances its competitiveness in the current MEME market, but is also committed to building a truly sustainable mainnet ecosystem, ensuring that the platform can continue to attract new users, capital and resources in the long run, and promote the continuous expansion and innovation of the entire ecosystem.

In general, in the MEME market, the power of emotions and culture is undoubtedly the core driving force behind its explosion. However, in order to keep this emotional story fermenting and continuing, platforms like MemeCore are needed to break the traditional value boundaries through asset circulation, incentive mechanisms and practical applications, so that the growth of the entire MEME market no longer depends solely on emotional fluctuations, giving the meme economy a stronger "weight".