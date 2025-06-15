Data: More than $57 million of XRP transferred to Coinbase By: PANews 2025/06/15 11:10

MORE $0,07743 +1,22% XRP $2,8686 +3,46% JUNE $0,1039 +1,16% WALLET $0,02279 +2,38%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 26,896,993 XRP (US$57,737,202) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.