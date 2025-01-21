Crazy weekend: Crypto’s Solana moment in 10 charts

By: PANews
2025/01/21 13:22

Author: Ignas , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

This past weekend was probably the craziest weekend in crypto. Here are 10 charts to help you understand:

Record DEX trading volumes:

The Solana network DEX transaction volume reached 27 billion US dollars, far exceeding ETH's 5 billion US dollars.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

DEX trading volume on Solana jumped from an average of approximately $5 billion to $27 billion, a 5.4x increase.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

As a result, DEX’s share of CEX spot trading volume reached an all-time high of 19%.

Price discovery happens on DEXs, not CEXs.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Funds flowed from Arbitrum to Solana, ETH, and Base.

The Solana network saw a net inflow of $153 million, while Arbitrum lost $405 million in the week.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

The following figure is another way to visualize Solana traffic.

DeBridge analysis shows that about $300 million is flowing into Solana each week, mainly from Ethereum, Base, and Arbitrum.

Solana’s outflows reached approximately $140 million.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Phantom reports more than 8 million requests per minute.

Phantom users traded $1.25 billion in volume, with 10 million transactions.

Assuming Phantom’s current rate is 0.85%, the swap fee is $10.6 million.

On the day the TRUMP coin was launched, SOL recorded its largest single-day increase against ETH since 2021. The 25% increase further hit the morale of the Ethereum community and increased pressure on internal reforms of the Ethereum Foundation. Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

However, not all is good for Solana:

  • Average cost increased 20 times
  • Many people simply cannot complete the transaction

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

High fees are very beneficial for SOL stakers.

A total of $57 million in fees were paid, but the majority were $33 million in priority fees and $23.5 million in Jito Tips ( Jito verification tips).

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Importantly, SOL destroyed a record amount of approximately $16.7 million.

Don’t use “ultra-sound money” as an excuse, because weekend destruction accounts for 81% of SOL issuance, which is much higher than daily.

The following figure shows the Solana destruction rate:

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Overall, it was a wild weekend for Solana, with TRUMP, MELANIA, and SOL dominating the market. Meanwhile, sentiment on ETH turned negative again.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Related reading: Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market controversy

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up

Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up

Could the right meme coin investment in 2025 transform modest capital into financial freedom? With meme tokens breaking into mainstream portfolios, the line between entertainment and serious finance is blurring. Investors now face the challenge of distinguishing between fleeting hype and projects engineered for long-term value. Selecting wisely has never been more important, especially as […] The post Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002356+3.06%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.0000000403+3.33%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000028-7.89%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 18:19
Share
Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Global stocks climbed as Dow futures rose 17 points, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures stayed flat, and European and Asian indexes posted broad gains.
Oasis
ROSE$0.02523+0.92%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 17:27
Share
Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms

Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms

The ambition of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community for a spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in the U.S. is closer to realization following a critical ruling by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC’s recent approval of new generic listing standards effectively removes major regulatory hurdles for several crypto assets, including SHIB, by simplifying the … Continue reading "Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms" The post Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001177+1.37%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000531+3.91%
FUND
FUND$0.01999+23.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:51
Share

Trending News

More

Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up

Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms

Structured Lending Puts Mutuum Finance (MUTM) in the Spotlight

Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025