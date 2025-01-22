Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.22)

By: PANews
2025/01/22 11:20
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1192+1.88%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002364+3.45%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006511+2.06%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/22 Update:
AI agent gradually recovers, on-chain detective ZachXBT is sent a meme
One-sided liquidity + OTC causes controversy

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.22)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up

Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up

Could the right meme coin investment in 2025 transform modest capital into financial freedom? With meme tokens breaking into mainstream portfolios, the line between entertainment and serious finance is blurring. Investors now face the challenge of distinguishing between fleeting hype and projects engineered for long-term value. Selecting wisely has never been more important, especially as […] The post Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002356+3.06%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.0000000403+3.33%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000028-7.89%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 18:19
Share
Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Global stocks climbed as Dow futures rose 17 points, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures stayed flat, and European and Asian indexes posted broad gains.
Oasis
ROSE$0.02523+0.92%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 17:27
Share
Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms

Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms

The ambition of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community for a spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in the U.S. is closer to realization following a critical ruling by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC’s recent approval of new generic listing standards effectively removes major regulatory hurdles for several crypto assets, including SHIB, by simplifying the … Continue reading "Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms" The post Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001177+1.37%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000531+3.91%
FUND
FUND$0.01999+23.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:51
Share

Trending News

More

Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up

Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms

Structured Lending Puts Mutuum Finance (MUTM) in the Spotlight

Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025