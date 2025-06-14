Coinbase Prime is about to undergo system upgrade and maintenance, and the service will be suspended for four hours By: PANews 2025/06/14 22:52

PANews reported on June 14 that Coinbase Institutional posted a reminder on the X platform that Coinbase Prime will be scheduled for maintenance from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm Pacific Time on June 14, 2025 (23:00 on June 14 to 3:00 am on June 15, Beijing Time). During this period, the service will be temporarily suspended for four hours due to technical system upgrades. At that time, Coinbase Prime customers will not be able to trade, borrow, pledge, transfer or exchange assets, and real-time transfers will also be delayed.