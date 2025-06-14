Shenzhen Stock Exchange listed company Eastcompeace: will explore stable currency payment and cross-border settlement applications according to policy direction By: PANews 2025/06/14 19:33

CROSS $0.23268 +2.23% JUNE $0.1039 +1.16%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Jiemian News, Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed company Eastcompeace said that according to the latest policy direction, global regulatory requirements for stablecoin issuers have become clearer, mainly including compliance licenses, asset reserve transparency, risk management and consumer protection. Eastcompeace will work with China Telecom Research Institute and Shanghai Shutu Research Institute to further promote technology layout and actively explore the application scenarios of stablecoins in payment, cross-border settlement, digital assets and other fields.