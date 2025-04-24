Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.24) By: PANews 2025/04/24 10:21

TRUMP $7.577 +0.93% TOKEN $0.01229 +3.80% AI $0.1195 +1.61% MEME $0.002366 +2.95% MEMES $0.00006511 +2.06%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓4/24 Update:

Sol ai collectively pulled up the market, $zerebro family bucket led the rise, $opaium zerebro dev bought

$TRUMP: Trump to Host “Trump Dinner” for TRUMP Token Holders ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!