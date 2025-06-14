Kaito platform full gameplay overview: Yap To Earn analysis

1. Background introduction of Kaito

Kaito is a Web3 information platform dedicated to solving the problem of information fragmentation in the crypto world. It collects and organizes multiple data sources such as social media, research forums, podcasts, etc. in real time through the AI-driven Kaito Pro search engine and Kaito Connect InfoFi network. The platform uses large language models (LLM) and semantic understanding technology to transform unstructured information into instant insights, including sentiment analysis, keyword tracking, narrative context mining and other functions. In addition, Kaito Yaps "tokenizes attention" of the content posted by users on X, quantifies the real influence, encourages the community to create and share high-quality information, and promotes a fair and transparent information financial ecosystem. The project was founded in 2022 and completed two rounds of financing in June and August 2023, raising a total of US$10.8 million. Investors include Dragonfly, Sequoia China, Jane Street, etc.

2. Kaito Connect and Yaps Points System

In order to motivate community participation and reward valuable information contributions, Kaito launched the Kaito Connect network and the Yaps points system. The Yaps program is Kaito's core incentive mechanism, which encourages users to publish high-quality crypto-related content on social platform X. The system uses AI to evaluate the quality of posts, depth of interaction, and content relevance, and rewards real high-quality contributions. Participants are called "Yappers", and the points they earn (Yap Points) can be used for:

Participate in weekly sKAITO rewards distribution

Qualify for future airdrops

Improve your ranking in the Yapper rankings

Unlock more benefits in the Kaito ecosystem

Yapper Rankings and Launchpad

Kaito has built a content incentive and project screening mechanism through Yapper rankings and Launchpad. Users can get rankings for publishing high-quality crypto content, and the rankings include comprehensive rankings, AI special rankings, and exclusive rankings for each project. In addition, each specific crypto project has a separate project ranking, which is divided into two stages before and after TGE, including popular projects such as Berachain, Monad, and Initia. The project rankings are used to identify and reward core opinion leaders and supporters. Users can see who is gaining influence for the project and what content they have published. The community can vote on new projects through Launchpad to decide on the list. You can participate by holding Yap points or Smart Followers, and new projects will be selected to enter the rankings every week. Voting methods include Yapper voting (based on points and followers) and Holder voting (Genesis NFT + Staking KAITO users). Through Launchpad, users can participate in project support while creating opportunities for their own Yap points competition.

Kaito Connect

Kaito Connect is an AI-based InfoFi information network that promotes information sharing and transparency through interconnected products and frameworks. Any user (regardless of influence) can participate and share crypto-related information to obtain a corresponding share of value. All reward records are publicly available on the chain, and the ranking mechanism ensures transparent disclosure of sponsored content. The network includes four types of participants: creators, ordinary users, brands, and platforms, and strives to fairly distribute rewards among these four parties.

3. Yaps acquisition mechanism

1. Yap Points Calculation Rules

Kaito's Yaps system is not based solely on traditional "likes" or "reads". The official FAQ clearly states that the focus is on post quality > quantity. The algorithm uses a large language model to understand content in multiple languages, filter out spam content and reward insightful posts. It comprehensively considers the following factors:

Posting frequency: Continuous output is encouraged, but quality is more important than quantity

Interaction performance: The more interactions a post receives, such as forwarding and commenting, the higher the score.

Content semantics: whether the content has analytical depth, originality, informativeness, and cryptographic relevance

Originality Guarantee: Fight Spam and Plagiarism with LLM and Plagiarism Detection Tools

2. How to earn Yaps points

Points are more dependent on interaction signals from the Inner Circle (i.e. highly influential Crypto Twitter accounts), especially high-quality social behaviors such as comments and citations, which reversely verify the value of the content and prevent water army and invalid interaction from brushing points.

Method 1: Deep Interaction Strategy

Actively comment on tweets from high-impact Twitter accounts and express your own opinions. You can increase the probability of responses by adding data or insights. In addition, you can choose to reply to tweets from popular projects in the current market (such as Kaito ranking projects) to increase the value of interaction. In addition, attracting the attention of high-impact accounts (smart followers) can also earn corresponding Yap points.

Method 2: Write in-depth content

Focus on the projects on the Kaito rankings of the week and write in-depth content (technical analysis, valuation models, airdrop strategies, etc.), then @ the project party and Kaito to get Yaps + potential project party rewards. Take Sei's account in the top 50 this month: about 20 related tweets were posted in the past 30 days, each tweet has its own point of view and original pictures, and more than 500 tweets related to Sei were replied this month (most of which are meaningless content). Although it has only 9 smart followers and the number of fans is less than 1,000, it can still rank in the top 50 of the list. Therefore, this means that ordinary users can also enter the Kaito rankings and get corresponding rewards by posting high-quality tweets and opinions. Small accounts can also succeed because Kaito's algorithm does not only favor users with a large number of fans. Some users with a small number of fans can surpass KOLs in rankings through high-quality tweets.

3.Kaito voting mechanism

Kaito's voting mechanism revolves around the Yapper Launchpad, and its core is to distribute influence through holding and participation. Voting is divided into Yapper voting (based on Yap points and the number of Smart Followers) and Holder voting (based on sKAITO and Genesis NFT obtained by staking KAITO). Holder voting accounts for 75%, and Yapper community votes account for 25%. Genesis NFT acts as a "voting multiplier" to enhance the effectiveness of sKAITO voting and help long-term holders gain higher weight.

sKAITO's voting power is calculated based on four dimensions: number of holdings, holding time, continuous voting time, and system dynamic multiples. The system encourages long-term lock-up and stable support through time weighting and "holding score". sKAITO's voting influence will gradually accumulate over time and will not appear immediately. Genesis NFT can improve its final effect.

4. Popular Activities

1. INFINEX (ranked first in popularity)

INFINEX's activities are carried out on a seasonal basis, with a total prize pool of approximately $6 million in uPatrons: Season 0 rewards are approximately $600,000, and the first season is currently underway, with rewards of approximately $900,000. Users participate in the points competition through content creation and invitation mechanisms to obtain uPatrons rewards. The points and reward amounts allocated each season gradually increase: the top three players in Season 0 each receive rewards of $10,000 to $35,000; the top 10 rewards are over $7,000; and the top 138 players all receive rewards of more than $1,000. 150 MuPatrons (approximately $900,000) will be allocated from Season 1, and more rewards will be allocated in subsequent seasons. At the same time, 20% of uPatrons belong to Genesis NFT holders and pledge users, some of which are distributed through Infinex airdrops.

Ways to participate include:

Post high-quality insightful content related to Infinex on Twitter, and the system will evaluate and rank based on the posts every week.

Recommend real users to use the platform to increase points (only sponsors and the top 500 players in Season 0 can generate referral links).

Become an Infinex patron, earn points and profit multipliers, and get higher rankings and rewards.

Note: The figure shows the revenue of the top 10 users in Season 0

2. Huma Finance

Huma's activities are divided into three seasons, with a total prize pool of about 0.5% of the total supply of Huma, about 2.3 million US dollars. The first season is currently underway. Participants only need to output in-depth, valuable, high-quality Huma-related content on Twitter and be ranked in the top 500 of the Huma Yapper ranking to share considerable HUMA token rewards. The first season reward period is May 26-June 26. In addition, users of the Kaito ecosystem will also share another 10 million HUMA tokens. In order to qualify for this part of the reward, in addition to users being active in the fields of Solana, DeFi, PayFi and RWA, they also need to have a SOL wallet on Yaps and hold more than 100 Skaito/YT Kaito.

3. Newton

The total prize pool of Newton's activities is about 0.75% of the total supply of NEWT, of which 0.5% is allocated to high-quality Yapples and successful recommendations, and up to 0.25% will be distributed to the Kaito community based on community milestones. Users can obtain rewards through content creation, recommendation of Agent usage and community interaction mechanisms, and the introduction of community milestone bonus mechanisms and identity weighting will make the benefits more generous as the community grows as a whole.

Ways to participate include:

Post in-depth original content about Magic Newton on Twitter, and the system will evaluate the ranking based on data such as the depth of the speech and the quality of interaction.

Recommend other users to register and use Recurring Buy Agent, and both the recommender and the referee will receive bonus points.

Points can also be earned by participating in tasks such as following social media, joining discord, and playing platform interactive games, such as dice rolling and minesweeper.

The community milestone bonus mechanism mainly refers to the increase in the proportion of tokens in the community reward pool when the number of activated agents in the community reaches the following nodes. That is, the more community participation, the higher the total reward pool:

1K Agent Activation: +0.05%

5K Agent Activation: +0.10%

15K Agent Activation: +0.15%

25K Agent Activation: +0.20%

50K Agent Activation: +0.25%

4.LOUD (Ended)

At the end of May, the LOUD token became the focus of market attention with nearly 60% of the attention in the Pre-TGE section of the Kaito platform, and also triggered a lot of discussion on X. The design of LOUD was inspired by the concept of attention (Mindshare) proposed by Kaito. Its operating mechanism is to obtain attention value by users posting LOUD-related content on X. The Kaito system generates a ranking list based on this, and the official distributes 72% of the token transaction fee income to the top 25 users according to the ranking every week; in addition, 18% is allocated to users who pledge KAITO, and 10% is allocated to creators, forming a revenue model based on content influence. The reason why LOUD has gained a lot of attention in a short period of time is also related to its low initial financing threshold. The project raised a total of approximately US$70,000 and sold 45% of the tokens in two quota packages:

The top 1,000 users on the leaderboard can subscribe at a price of 0.2 SOL;

Users with more than 10 Smart Followers can also subscribe. If oversubscription occurs, the subscription amount will be reduced to 0.05 SOL per address.

After the launch, the price of LOUD once soared to a market value of about 36 million US dollars, bringing more than 100 times the return to early investors. However, due to the concentrated release of unlocked tokens in the early stage and the lack of sustained narrative support, the price subsequently fell sharply, and the current market value has fallen to about 1.31 million US dollars. This shows that although LOUD has successfully attracted widespread attention under Kaito's Mindshare model, the project life cycle is relatively short due to excessive selling pressure and lack of subsequent development plans.

V. Conclusion

Overall, Kaito has built an innovative information ecosystem through Kaito Connect and the Yaps points system, which allows KOLs to amplify their influence and gain benefits, and project owners can more accurately identify key creators, design interactive mechanisms, and achieve effective linkage between community content and project value. Although ordinary users also have the opportunity to participate in earning points by writing content and interacting, the overall operation threshold is high, and it is necessary to continuously invest time in operating accounts (such as publishing original content, interacting with high-quality accounts, etc., similar to the operations in Sei activities). Compared with the past methods of participating in a single project test network or brushing transactions to obtain airdrops, the Kaito model is more costly and difficult for retail investors to participate, and it motivates long-term content creators more.