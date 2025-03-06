Transactions exceed one trillion US dollars, with an average daily liquidation amount of 400 million US dollars. Hyperliquid has become a giant whale on the chain "casino"

By: PANews
2025/03/06 14:29

Author: Frank, PANews

Trillion-dollar trading volume, 60% perpetual contract market share, and an average of $400 million in daily on-chain settlements - Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange that has been established for less than two years, is eroding the contract market of centralized exchanges with a series of disruptive data.

Whales are playing a "life-and-death gamble" with 50x leverage. Institutional funds are frantically buying orders with low fees, while retail investors continue to wait and see due to the lack of token categories. While Binance and Coinbase still dominate the industry, Hyperliquid has opened up a new battlefield for DEX counterattack with its extreme efficiency and risk coexistence model. However, the "slow" mechanism of the Dutch auction and the dilemma of the governance token HYPE being cut in half also make this subversion full of variables.

Trading volume exceeds one trillion, Hyperliquid becomes the "dark horse" of contracts

Since the airdrop detonated the market in 2024, Hyperliquid's contract trading volume has increased exponentially, completely breaking the industry curse of "decline after airdrop". On the contrary, in the recent market fluctuations, Hyperliquid has already established its position as a leading exchange.

Data from March 5 showed that Hyperliquid's total trading volume exceeded $1 trillion for the first time. According to Coinglass data, Hyperliquid's contract trading volume on that day was about $8.5 billion, and Hyperliquid's contract trading volume ranked sixth among all exchanges, only lower than five centralized exchanges including Binance, OKX, Bitget, Bybit, and Gate.io. Binance's contract trading volume was about $91.7 billion. Although the gap is still obvious, Hyperliquid seems to have become a new force that Binance cannot underestimate.

According to data from hypurrscan, Hyperliquid's fee income is annualized to $746 million. In comparison, Coinbase's full-year trading revenue in 2024 is $4 billion.

Transactions exceed one trillion US dollars, with an average daily liquidation amount of 400 million US dollars. Hyperliquid has become a giant whale chain "casino"

Transactions exceed one trillion US dollars, with an average daily liquidation amount of 400 million US dollars. Hyperliquid has become a giant whale chain "casino"

Among decentralized exchanges, Hyperliquid has become the dominant player in the perpetual contract market. According to data provided by analyst WarDaddyCapital on February 8, Hyperliquid's market share in perpetual contracts has reached 60.5%, while on November 1, 2024, its market share was only 33.2%, and in March 2023, its market share was less than 2%. This growth rate is unique among decentralized exchanges.

Transactions exceed one trillion US dollars, with an average daily liquidation amount of 400 million US dollars. Hyperliquid has become a giant whale chain "casino"

Trump's new casino under the giant whale deal

The rise of Hyperliquid is inseparable from institutions and high-net-worth traders. Especially recently, the frequent opening of orders by whales has triggered market discussions. Hyperliquid seems to have become a public place for whales to open orders, including cases of smart money that takes unconventional actions and shows off its strength.

On March 2, before Trump announced that five crypto assets including BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, and XRP would be added to the strategic reserve of crypto assets, a whale held $6 million in assets and used 50 times leverage to go long on ETH and BTC. The opening price of ETH was $2,197 and the liquidation price was about $2,149. After the order was opened, the price of ETH fell to as low as $2,171, and it almost went bankrupt. Fortunately, a few minutes later, the market surged with the help of Trump's favorable news, and the user eventually made a profit of more than $6.8 million in a single day. Many people on social media believe that this extreme operation may have been done by insiders around Trump. However, this statement was later denied by Conor Grogan, director of Coinbase, who found that the funds came from phishing and the user was a user of the crypto gambling platform Roobet. This risky operation seems to be just a gambler's exciting way to play.

In addition to this extreme speculation, some whales have also gained huge profits from long-term holdings. According to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a whale opened an Ethereum short position with 50x leverage in January, with an opening price of $3,169 and a maximum floating profit of over $78 million. As of March 5, the order is still held, and the current floating profit is still $69 million. The user has also become the user with the most profit on Hyperliquid. According to information provided by social media users, the address belongs to the new stablecoin protocol Resolv, which may be an order from its hedge fund.

Transactions exceed one trillion US dollars, with an average daily liquidation amount of 400 million US dollars. Hyperliquid has become a giant whale chain "casino"

In addition, it is not uncommon to hear news about whales spending millions of dollars to open orders and build positions on Hyperliquid. From the data, the average transaction volume contributed by a single user of Hyperliquid is about 2.56 million US dollars, which also indirectly confirms the difference in its user structure. Under the recent market fluctuations, the enthusiasm of whales to open positions has increased. The number of open contracts on Hyperliquid has been at a high level. Since December 2024, it has always remained above the level of 3 billion US dollars.

Transactions exceed one trillion US dollars, with an average daily liquidation amount of 400 million US dollars. Hyperliquid has become a giant whale chain "casino"

This phenomenon is closely related to Hyperliquid's low-fee strategy. Taking the data on March 5 as an example, the absolute value of Hyperliquid's funding rates for several mainstream tokens such as BTC, ETH, and SOL is much lower than that of Binance and Bybit. This is a relatively sensitive factor for users with large amounts of funds. Including transaction fees, Hyperliquid is also lower than most mainstream exchanges. In addition, on-chain contracts are more transparent and fair than centralized exchanges, which is also the reason why many large users choose them.

Transactions exceed one trillion US dollars, with an average daily liquidation amount of 400 million US dollars. Hyperliquid has become a giant whale chain "casino"

With the participation and activeness of whales, Hyperliquid seems to be becoming the largest on-chain clearing site. Since the end of February, Hyperliquid's daily clearing amount has basically remained above $400 million. Binance, OKX and other exchanges have not disclosed the full amount of liquidation data to Coinglass, so direct comparison is impossible. On March 6, Bybit, which released full data, had a contract clearing of only $80.61 million in the past 24 hours, far lower than Hyperliquid.

The dilemma of the Dutch auction: a homogenous ecosystem and a cold reception for retail investors

The transactions of whales have indeed brought a lot of attention to Hyperliquid, but it seems that attracting retail investors requires other logic. For example, launching more new tokens or creating more myths of wealth creation. As of March 5, Hyperliquid's cumulative user base was only 390,000, and the number of spot trading currencies was only 82, far lower than other mainstream exchanges. Therefore, the limited tradable assets seem to be the main reason why Hyperliquid has difficulty attracting more retail investors.

As a decentralized exchange, Hyperliquid's coin auction mechanism is very different from other exchanges. Hyperliquid uses the Dutch auction mechanism, which greatly reduces the cost of listing coins for project parties and can theoretically bring them more potential projects. On the other hand, there are also certain flaws. Some well-known projects have no motivation to initiate auctions, resulting in fewer spot trading pairs on Hyperliquid.

Another point is that each round of auction in this mechanism lasts 31 hours. Based on this calculation, a maximum of 282 projects can be launched through auction each year. At the same time, it is difficult for some tokens with strong timeliness to quickly seize the market through this auction mechanism.

Transactions exceed one trillion US dollars, with an average daily liquidation amount of 400 million US dollars. Hyperliquid has become a giant whale chain "casino"

Hyperliquid also tried to expand the variety of tokens on the chain by building products similar to Pump.fun and launched HFUN, but it seemed to have little effect, with the token with the highest market value being only $245,000.

Among the relatively thin token categories, Hyperliquid's own governance token HYPE has become the only exclusive product that can support the main beam. Taking the data on March 5 as an example, HYPE's trading volume was about 320 million US dollars, accounting for about 3.7% of the entire platform's trading volume. However, HYPE's recent trend has continued to create new lows as the market weakens. On March 4, it fell to a minimum of 15.3 US dollars, with a market value of approximately 5.59 billion US dollars, and the maximum decline from the high point was about 56.5%.

In addition, Hyperliquid also faces a lot of doubts in terms of decentralized governance. The "stand-alone mode" has always been the core doubt of Hyperliquid by those who are pessimistic about it. Of course, on the one hand, this doubt is that the token is only listed on its own exchange, and on the other hand, as a public chain, it still uses a permissioned validator access method, which does not seem to be "public". But on March 5, the Hyperliquid Foundation issued the latest announcement, announcing that after the next network upgrade, mainnet validators will no longer need permission to join. It can be regarded as a positive feedback to the doubts about the "stand-alone mode".

Overall, Hyperliquid seems to have taken a place in the whale contract market. But it still has a long way to go in terms of growth on the retail side. Perhaps as the network becomes more decentralized, new proposals to change the listing process and other operational ideas will allow this new exchange to go further.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

The post EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/CHF weakens for a second straight session as the euro struggles to recover post-Eurozone inflation data. Eurozone core inflation steady at 2.3%, headline CPI eases to 2.0% in August. SNB maintains a flexible policy outlook ahead of its September 25 decision, with no immediate need for easing. The Euro (EUR) trades under pressure against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Wednesday, with EUR/CHF extending losses for the second straight session as the common currency struggles to gain traction following Eurozone inflation data. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.9320 during the American session. The latest inflation data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone price growth remained broadly stable in August, reinforcing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) cautious stance on monetary policy. The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 2.3% YoY, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading. On a monthly basis, core inflation increased by 0.3%, unchanged from July, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures in the bloc. Meanwhile, headline inflation eased to 2.0% YoY in August, down from 2.1% in July and slightly below expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose just 0.1%, missing forecasts for a 0.2% increase and decelerating from July’s 0.2% rise. The inflation release follows last week’s ECB policy decision, where the central bank kept all three key interest rates unchanged and signaled that policy is likely at its terminal level. While officials acknowledged progress in bringing inflation down, they reiterated a cautious, data-dependent approach going forward, emphasizing the need to maintain restrictive conditions for an extended period to ensure price stability. On the Swiss side, disinflation appears to be deepening. The Producer and Import Price Index dropped 0.6% in August, marking a sharp 1.8% annual decline. Broader inflation remains…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011106-2.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22816+0.89%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.021-1.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:08
Share
Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

The post Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:13 The meme coin market is heating up once again as traders look for the next breakout token. While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is gaining attention after raising more than $3.7 million in its presale. With a live staking system, fast-growing community, and real tech backing, some analysts are already calling it “the next PEPE.” Here’s the latest on the Shiba Inu price forecast, what’s going on with PEPE, and why Layer Brett is drawing in new investors fast. Shiba Inu price forecast: Ecosystem builds, but retail looks elsewhere Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to develop its broader ecosystem with Shibarium, the project’s Layer 2 network built to improve speed and lower gas fees. While the community remains strong, the price hasn’t followed suit lately. SHIB is currently trading around $0.00001298, and while that’s a decent jump from its earlier lows, it still falls short of triggering any major excitement across the market. The project includes additional tokens like BONE and LEASH, and also has ongoing initiatives in DeFi and NFTs. However, even with all this development, many investors feel the hype that once surrounded SHIB has shifted elsewhere, particularly toward newer, more dynamic meme coins offering better entry points and incentives. PEPE: Can it rebound or is the momentum gone? PEPE saw a parabolic rise during the last meme coin surge, catching fire on social media and delivering massive short-term gains for early adopters. However, like most meme tokens driven largely by hype, it has since cooled off. PEPE is currently trading around $0.00001076, down significantly from its peak. While the token still enjoys a loyal community, analysts believe its best days may be behind it unless…
Threshold
T$0.01488+1.50%
RealLink
REAL$0.07245+6.09%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013708+1.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:50
Share
hiba Inu Holds $0.00001334, Pepe Rises on $924M Volume — BullZilla Presale Dominates Best meme coin presales in September 2025

hiba Inu Holds $0.00001334, Pepe Rises on $924M Volume — BullZilla Presale Dominates Best meme coin presales in September 2025

The post hiba Inu Holds $0.00001334, Pepe Rises on $924M Volume — BullZilla Presale Dominates Best meme coin presales in September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 20:15 Shiba Inu, Pepe, and BullZilla headline the best meme coin presales in September 2025. ROI math, catalysts, and strategy explained. Meme coins are no longer just punchlines. They now shape liquidity flows, investor psychology, and even network adoption. Today, Shiba Inu trades at $0.00001334 with a 24-hour turnover of about $232,612,394.49, while Pepe sits at $0.00001122 with a staggering $924,232,029.15 in daily volume. Both remain cultural tokens with deep roots in retail speculation. Yet in analyst discussions, a newer contender keeps surfacing among the best meme coin presales in September 2025, BullZilla ($BZIL). With transparent tokenomics and a staged ROI roadmap, it is positioning itself not only as a cultural coin but also as a data-driven bet on outsized returns. BullZilla: Structured ROI in a Meme Coin Wrapper BullZilla’s presale is not a casual affair. It is structured with exact pricing milestones and verifiable progress. The project currently sits in Stage 3, nicknamed “404: Whale Signal Detected,” in Phase 2. The live presale price is $0.00006574. Over $500,000 has been raised, with more than 1,700 token holders and 26 billion tokens sold. Early joiners at Stage 3B have potentially realized an ROI of 1,043.30%. The listing target at $0.00527 translates to a remarkable 7,918.57% from Stage 3B. At today’s quote, a $1,000 investment secures about 15.211 million $BZIL tokens. The next programmed milestone is a 10.14 percent increase to $0.00007241. Here is the Bull Zilla presale at a glance: Metric Detail Current Stage 3rd (404: Whale Signal Detected) Phase 2nd Current Price $0.00006574 Presale Tally $500k+ Raised Token Holders 1,700+ Tokens Sold 26 Billion Possible ROI (Stage 3B to Listing) 7,918.57% ROI (Earliest Joiners) 1,043.30% $1,000 Investment 15.211 Million $BZIL Upcoming Price $0.00007241 (+10.14%) This clear ROI math is why analysts and retail…
1
1$0.007159+5.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07768+1.70%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.116398+8.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:59
Share

Trending News

More

EUR/CHF slides as Euro struggles post-inflation data

Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

hiba Inu Holds $0.00001334, Pepe Rises on $924M Volume — BullZilla Presale Dominates Best meme coin presales in September 2025

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?