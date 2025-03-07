OSL Trading Hours: Analysts’ views diverge, prepare for further market volatility

By: PANews
2025/03/07 11:45

1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

Recently, Bitcoin's market performance has been significantly affected by the words and deeds of former US President Donald Trump and developments in regions such as South Korea and China. Market volatility has become the norm, with the $1.4 billion Bybit default and recent bearish trends causing Bitcoin's value to fluctuate significantly.

Still, market analysts believe Bitcoin may have formed a strong low, indicating upside potential in future trading volatility. South Korea is inching closer to a decision on a Bitcoin ETF, taking a page from Japan’s positive stance on digital assets. Meanwhile, China’s decision to increase its money supply to address economic challenges and trade tensions with the United States could catalyze Bitcoin’s gains.

Another positive factor for Bitcoin is that it was used to secure the election results of the local Republican convention, highlighting its diverse application value. In addition, one trader predicted that Bitcoin will enter a bear market phase, which could lead to a sharp drop and push the price of Bitcoin to the $73,000 mark.

In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum’s price appears to be under pressure, showing signs of decline, signaling a possible end to its bullish trend. Ethereum’s ambitious upgrade Project Petra continues to move forward despite apparent errors on the main testnet.

In the DeFi space, Solana tokens are considered undervalued compared to Ethereum, showing future growth potential. In addition, Skate launched the first automated market maker protocol that supports cross-chain virtual machines, further enriching market options.

Despite the potential bullish opportunities, Bitcoin continues to grapple with the negative impact of darknet links, and sentiment fragility has further weighed on its performance. Therefore, market participants must anticipate further volatility that may be in the future.

2. Key data (as of 09:30 HKT on March 7)

  • S&P 500: 5,738.52 (-2.43% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 18,069.26 (-5.31% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.276% (-30.00 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 104.14 (-4.01% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $89,919 (-3.74% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $43.89 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,205.15 (-34.07% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $19.99 billion3.

3. ETF flows (as of March 5 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$38.3 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$63.32 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

FOMC permanent voting member, New York Fed President Williams and Fed Governor Bowman participated in the panel discussion of the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum organized by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7, 23:45)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks before the 2025 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum luncheon at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

U.S. unemployment rate in February (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 4% / Expected: 4%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls (10,000 people) (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 14.3 / Expected: 15.3

US President Trump hosts cryptocurrency summit at the White House (March 8, 2:30 am)

North America has begun to implement daylight saving time. The trading hours of financial markets and the release of economic data in the United States and Canada will be one hour earlier than winter time. (March 9, 14:00)

5. Hot News

Mint Blockchain: MINT airdrop will be unlocked in three months, with 50% unlocked in the first phase

Two US lawmakers plan to release “significant plan” on Bitcoin next Tuesday

Market News: CANARY SUI ETF Registered in Delaware

Bithumb to List AVL Token in Korean Won Market

Movement will launch mainnet on March 10

Japan plans to classify cryptocurrencies as new assets rather than securities

Coinbase Director: Trump's latest executive order is expected to reduce $18 billion in Bitcoin selling pressure

Jinshi: The United States has established a Bitcoin war reserve, but will not actively purchase additional Bitcoin

Texas Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bill Passed by Senate

Jito Foundation Contributors Propose New JTO Token Economic Model, Including Potential Buyback

YZi Labs invests in Tensorplex Labs to advance decentralized AI

Safe{Wallet} updates the progress of the hacker investigation and confirms that the North Korean hacker group TraderTraitor is behind the incident

Insider: Manus token has nothing to do with the Manus AI Agent product team

World Liberty Financial and Sui reach strategic reserve cooperation

David Sacks: Government’s lack of long-term Bitcoin strategy is costing taxpayers huge losses

Tether freezes $28 million in USDT held by Russia-sanctioned exchange Garantex

In the past two days, 12 wallets have deposited a total of 125 million ENA to CEX, worth 45 million US dollars

Russia’s Ministry of Finance: No plans to add crypto assets to the investment structure of the National Welfare Fund

Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC: The CFTC and the SEC are discussing and cooperating on matters such as digital assets

