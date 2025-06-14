Saylor says Bitcoin could fix Apple’s stock buybacks: Finance Redefined

By: PANews
2025/06/14 02:01
Moonveil
Saylor says Bitcoin could fix Apple’s stock buybacks: Finance Redefined

Bitcoin exposure may provide more shareholder value to Apple investors, as the tech firm’s stock is struggling to reverse a downtrend.

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
The YZi Labs-backed decentralized exchange, Aster, has garnered significant attention from both large and small investors and is now experiencing strong momentum. The post From MrBeast to DeFi, Aster Sees Strong Gains with $30M in Fees appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/29 16:14
The post Stablecoins Are Set to Transform Global Payments: EY-Parthenon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adoption is growing among corporations and financial institutions, with cross-border transactions driving interest. Stablecoins are gaining momentum in global finance, with financial institutions and corporations increasingly exploring adoption, according to a new survey from EY-Parthenon. The report finds that stablecoins are currently used by 13% of financial institutions and corporations globally. Meanwhile, more than half of non-users expect to adopt them within the next 6 to 12 months. Moreover, EY-Parthenon estimates that by 2030, 5% to 10% of cross-border payments will be made using stablecoins, representing between $2.1 trillion and $4.2 trillion. The push toward stablecoins reflects a broader shift in global payments as firms continue to push for faster settlement, lower costs, and improved liquidity. And adoption is already generating benefits: among current users, 41% reported cost savings of at least 10%, the report noted. “Stablecoins — powered by blockchain and backed by real-world assets like cash and U.S. Treasuries — are emerging as a new tool for growth and innovation in global financial markets,” the report reads. Across the financial sector, the report found that 80% of firms not yet using them are actively exploring adoption, and 60% expect interest to grow over the next year. This comes as many banks and financial institutions are preparing to offer stablecoin services through a mix of in-house systems and partnerships with external providers. The report also notes that stablecoin adoption is held back by infrastructure and integration challenges, with only 8% of corporates currently accepting them. However, adoption could grow if more vendors get on board and firms focus on linking stablecoin infrastructure to existing treasury systems and ERP platforms. “Integration with existing financial systems is a top priority,” the report reads. “Fifty-six percent of corporates prefer embedded APIs within their current treasury platforms, and 70% would be more inclined…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:07
