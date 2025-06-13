Polkadot’s $50M Bitcoin Reserve Gamble: Community Clashes Over 500K DOT DCA Plan—Hedge or Risk?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/13 22:21
A new proposal to convert 500,000 DOT, worth roughly $50 million, into Bitcoin has sparked debate within the Polkadot community.

The plan, introduced by a community member known as hippiestank, seeks to diversify the Polkadot treasury and improve its long-term financial stability through the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Community Split Over Plan to Turn 500K DOT Into Bitcoin for Strategic Hedge

Introduced in early June, the plan suggests using a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach to gradually accumulate Threshold Bitcoin (tBTC) over the course of one year.

According to the proposal, BTC could act as a hedge during market downturns while deepening on-chain liquidity and boosting incentives for Polkadot’s DeFi ecosystem. However, not everyone is convinced.

The plan would use Hydration’s automated system to carry out the conversions. It involves topping up a proxy account that feeds into a rolling DCA schedule.

A small amount, 0.005 tBTC, would also be added to the Hydration Omnipool, enabling liquidity provisioning through Threshold Network’s decentralized bridge.

The projected rate sets 1 DOT at roughly 0.000041 tBTC.

The idea has divided the Polkadot community. Supporters view Bitcoin as a hedge against market uncertainty and a way to preserve value.

“This proposal is about risk management and operational continuity, not market timing or speculation,” the proposer wrote in the forum discussion.

They argued that waiting for ideal market conditions would make diversification impossible and leave the treasury exposed.

Critics, however, question the plan’s timing. DOT is currently trading near yearly lows, while Bitcoin is holding steady above $100,000.

One community member commented, “I just don’t see how we can do this and for it to really provide any value, short or long term… it’s likely to do more harm than good with the additional downward pressure that we’re already contending with.”

Despite the concerns, the proposal argues the move isn’t about timing the market but protecting the network’s future.

“I believe the ‘DOT ATL, BTC ATH’ argument misframes the situation. This proposal is about risk management and operational continuity, not market timing or speculation.” the proposer wrote.

Others expressed concerns about transparency and community outreach.

One participant suggested the proposal should be shared with a broader audience on X (formerly Twitter) before advancing.

The concern reflects a deeper tension within the ecosystem about how much authority should be granted to a smaller group of forum contributors versus wider community engagement.

Discussions are still ongoing, but the author of the proposal says the vote could go on-chain as early as next week, depending on feedback.

If passed, Polkadot would become one of the few blockchain ecosystems experimenting with a Bitcoin-backed treasury, an idea that could set precedent across the space.

Whether the proposal is a safeguard or a risk remains a matter of heated debate. For now, the decision rests with the community.

Corporate Bitcoin Reserves Surge as Polkadot Joins Institutional Trend

Polkadot’s $50 million Bitcoin reserve move is part of a broader shift, as more companies look to Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset.

Just yesterday, Nasdaq-listed fintech firm Mercurity announced plans to raise $800 million to establish a long-term Bitcoin reserve.

The company aims to integrate BTC into its blockchain-native reserve framework through custody, staking, and tokenized treasury management solutions.

If completed, Mercurity’s reserve would place it among the world’s top corporate Bitcoin holders—just ahead of GameStop, according to data from Bitbo.

This momentum reflects a sharp rise in institutional adoption.

As of June 2025, at least 223 public companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, up from 124 just a year ago.

Collectively, these firms hold over 819,000 BTC, or roughly 3.9% of Bitcoin’s total supply, based on data from BitcoinTreasuries.net.

Meanwhile, Polkadot is also doubling down on crypto-native tools.

A community-approved launch of a non-custodial, Visa-compatible Polkadot payment card signals broader ambitions in crypto-finance, with Bitcoin now at the heart of that playbook.

From fintech firms to blockchain ecosystems, corporate Bitcoin adoption is no longer the exception, it’s becoming the strategy.

