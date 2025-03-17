The crisis hidden in the chart: America’s growing “debt snowball”

By: PANews
2025/03/17 17:50
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007356-2.83%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23054+1.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00156+1.62%

By NOAH SMITH

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The crisis hidden in the chart: America’s growing “debt snowball”

I know you all have a lot of concerns about the Trump administration. Trump's tariffs are causing the stock market to plummet and consumer confidence to collapse. Trump has abandoned European allies to curry favor with Putin. Musk's Government Effectiveness Department is recklessly hacking into US government agencies in an attempt to eradicate leftist ideology. And Trump is dramatically expanding presidential power, trying to jail opponents and deport illegal immigrants.

Unfortunately, I have to give you one more thing to worry about, because it is really important. Trump and his Republican Party are planning to borrow a lot more at a time when the current national debt is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

Before I explain why this crisis is so urgent, let me make an important note: Trump does not bear the bulk of the blame for the current debt problem. Democrats and Republicans bear almost equal responsibility for it. Here is a brief history of the rise in the U.S. federal government debt since 1980.

The crisis hidden in the chart: America’s growing “debt snowball”

You can see that the growth of the U.S. national debt is mainly concentrated in three major jumps: the first occurred during the Reagan and Bush Sr. administrations in the 1980s and early 1990s, the second during the Obama administration in response to the Great Recession (subprime mortgage crisis), and the third during the COVID-19 pandemic during Trump's first administration. In general, there are two main reasons for the long-term rise in U.S. government debt:

  • Major challenges the U.S. government has responded to with debt (Cold War, Great Recession, and COVID-19)
  • Republican government cuts taxes but not spending

In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Democrats were the more fiscally responsible party, but that pattern has broken down under the Biden administration. The federal debt burden has fallen under Biden, but only because inflation has soared. Biden has spent massively: first on the pandemic relief program, then on student loan forgiveness and health care subsidies. Although the pandemic relief spending has ended, other spending continues, and Biden has not even tried to pay for it with tax increases. The result is that even as the U.S. economy recovers strongly and the threat of the coronavirus recedes, Biden is continuing to borrow at a rate unprecedented in non-pandemic or recessionary times:

The crisis hidden in the chart: America’s growing “debt snowball”

This was obviously very unwise. In 2021-2022, I paid insufficient attention to the debt problem for three reasons: A) inflation was eroding the value of the debt B) I expected interest rates to fall C) I thought the government deficit would be under control after the pandemic relief spending ended. Most worryingly, the Democratic Party's core fiscal policy philosophy has undergone a major shift: they have gone from a party that advocates tax increases to a party that promotes unfunded spending plans. Later, I began to realize the seriousness of the problem and began to call for fiscal austerity in the government.

But as the chart at the top of this article shows, rising interest rates are the direct cause of today’s debt problems. As the government’s bond issuance continues to grow, it is forced to refinance that debt at higher rates, causing interest costs as a percentage of GDP to rise sharply. These interest payments are about to break the historical highs set in the early 1990s.

That’s bad enough. But the bigger problem is that the Republicans are preparing massive tax cuts that will make the problem worse—and Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has done nothing to rein in spending. Democrats have become fiscally irresponsible, and, incredibly, Republicans have become even more profligate rather than implementing fiscal austerity to fix the problem. As a result, the U.S. economy is headed for trouble.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

The post Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:13 The meme coin market is heating up once again as traders look for the next breakout token. While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is gaining attention after raising more than $3.7 million in its presale. With a live staking system, fast-growing community, and real tech backing, some analysts are already calling it “the next PEPE.” Here’s the latest on the Shiba Inu price forecast, what’s going on with PEPE, and why Layer Brett is drawing in new investors fast. Shiba Inu price forecast: Ecosystem builds, but retail looks elsewhere Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to develop its broader ecosystem with Shibarium, the project’s Layer 2 network built to improve speed and lower gas fees. While the community remains strong, the price hasn’t followed suit lately. SHIB is currently trading around $0.00001298, and while that’s a decent jump from its earlier lows, it still falls short of triggering any major excitement across the market. The project includes additional tokens like BONE and LEASH, and also has ongoing initiatives in DeFi and NFTs. However, even with all this development, many investors feel the hype that once surrounded SHIB has shifted elsewhere, particularly toward newer, more dynamic meme coins offering better entry points and incentives. PEPE: Can it rebound or is the momentum gone? PEPE saw a parabolic rise during the last meme coin surge, catching fire on social media and delivering massive short-term gains for early adopters. However, like most meme tokens driven largely by hype, it has since cooled off. PEPE is currently trading around $0.00001076, down significantly from its peak. While the token still enjoys a loyal community, analysts believe its best days may be behind it unless…
Threshold
T$0.0149+1.49%
RealLink
REAL$0.0724+6.17%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01366+0.97%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:50
Share
How Bitcoin Options Traders Are Positioning Amid the Crypto Market Rout

How Bitcoin Options Traders Are Positioning Amid the Crypto Market Rout

Experts note that options traders are pricing in further downside this month, even after the largest long liquidation event on Monday.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 12:33
Share
Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

The latest Pi Network Price update paints a grim picture for investors who entered early. Once hyped as a community-driven mobile mining experiment, Pi Network’s lack of listings and slow product rollout has crushed sentiment. Many holders are now sitting on more than 85% losses, and analysts expect further downside unless utility arrives soon. Meanwhile, […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Pi Network
PI$0.26591+1.88%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02283+2.51%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003163+2.72%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

How Bitcoin Options Traders Are Positioning Amid the Crypto Market Rout

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking