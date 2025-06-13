Bitcoin eyes $110k, but this new memecoin could make investors wealthy

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 20:31
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001197+15.87%
BLEND
BLEND$0.0003284+36.83%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Bitcoin edges toward $110k, a new contender, XYZVerse, is drawing attention for its blend of sports fandom and memecoin momentum.

Table of Contents

  • XYZ claims G.O.A.T. status: Early investors eye massive returns
  • Bitcoin continues to climb
  • Conclusion

As Bitcoin aims for a staggering $110,000, investors are watching closely. Yet, there’s a new meme-inspired token on the horizon that might offer even greater returns. XYZVerse is generating buzz for its immense potential. Could this be the next big thing in cryptocurrency? The following article explores the prospects of XYZVerse and why it might outshine even Bitcoin’s impressive rally.

XYZ claims G.O.A.T. status: Early investors eye massive returns

XYZVerse (XYZ) is redefining the memecoin space by merging the passion of sports fandom with the explosive world of crypto. Tailored for die-hard fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, XYZVerse is more than just a token, it’s a movement built around the spirit of competition and community.

With its bold Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZ is rising far above the typical memecoin hype. Its momentum hasn’t gone unnoticed, XYZVerse was recently crowned Best New Meme Project, solidifying its status as a top contender.

What makes XYZ stand out? It’s not a fleeting meme, it’s a fully backed project with a committed community and a long-term roadmap designed for real growth.

Fueled by the grit and intensity of the sports world, XYZ is charging ahead as the champion-in-the-making. For fans who live at the intersection of sports and crypto, this token is becoming the ultimate badge of honor.

Bitcoin eyes $110k, but this new memecoin could make investors wealthy - 1

XYZ delivers big before listing

The presale is heating up, giving early adopters a shot at huge gains:

  • Launch price: $0.0001
  • Current price: $0.003333
  • Next stage: $0.005
  • Final presale price: $0.02
  • Target listing price: $0.10

With over $14 million already raised, demand is skyrocketing. Those jumping in early stand to benefit the most, with potential returns up to 1,000x once the token hits exchanges.

As momentum builds, XYZ is speeding through its presale stages. Early investors are locking in prime prices before the final push.

Bitcoin continues to climb

Bitcoin eyes $110k, but this new memecoin could make investors wealthy - 2

Bitcoin (BTC) has shown steady growth over the past six months. Its price has increased by 5.89% in that period. In the last month, Bitcoin rose by 4.48%, and over the past week, it gained 2.47%. Currently, Bitcoin trades between $101,837 and $108,318.

Technical indicators suggest Bitcoin might rise further. The Relative Strength Index is at 28.41, which means the coin is oversold. The Stochastic oscillator is at 8.47, also indicating oversold conditions. When assets are oversold, they often rebound. The MACD level is negative at -459.49, but may reverse if momentum improves.

Bitcoin’s nearest resistance level is at $110,851. If it breaks this level, it could reach the second resistance at $117,332. That would be gains of about 6% and 13% from current prices. On the downside, support levels are at $97,889 and $91,408. These levels could limit losses to around 4% and 10%. The price is close to the 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages, suggesting potential for upward movement.

Conclusion

Bitcoin targets $110k in the bull run, but XYZVerse’s unique sports memecoin and community focus could offer even greater growth potential.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit the official website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Price Analysis: From $3 to Potential $36 With Historic Cup Breakout

XRP Price Analysis: From $3 to Potential $36 With Historic Cup Breakout

XRP has been testing its resilience in recent months. After reaching $3.66 in July 2025, the coin slipped to $2.70 on September 1. Buyers immediately returned to the market, taking it back above $3.00. At the current press time, the token is trading at $3.02 with market players waiting to see where it will go […]
1
1$0.007742+15.79%
XRP
XRP$2.8751+3.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01241+5.08%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 13:00
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01509+3.00%
Union
U$0.010513+2.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07748+1.25%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

On September 28, 2025, the Hyperliquid platform gave away the Hypurr NFT collection to early users of the platform. This promotion was part of a program to reward active community members and generated notable interest in the market. According to OpenSea data, the minimum price of Hypurr tokens amounted to 1,458 HYPE, which is equivalent […] Сообщение Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004325-0.48%
Particl
PART$0.2107+0.52%
1
1$0.007742+15.79%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/29 15:33
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Analysis: From $3 to Potential $36 With Historic Cup Breakout

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

BNB Price Crosses $1,000 for the First Time Ever

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges