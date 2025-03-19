Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.19)

Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

The post Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 20:13 The meme coin market is heating up once again as traders look for the next breakout token. While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is gaining attention after raising more than $3.7 million in its presale. With a live staking system, fast-growing community, and real tech backing, some analysts are already calling it “the next PEPE.” Here’s the latest on the Shiba Inu price forecast, what’s going on with PEPE, and why Layer Brett is drawing in new investors fast. Shiba Inu price forecast: Ecosystem builds, but retail looks elsewhere Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to develop its broader ecosystem with Shibarium, the project’s Layer 2 network built to improve speed and lower gas fees. While the community remains strong, the price hasn’t followed suit lately. SHIB is currently trading around $0.00001298, and while that’s a decent jump from its earlier lows, it still falls short of triggering any major excitement across the market. The project includes additional tokens like BONE and LEASH, and also has ongoing initiatives in DeFi and NFTs. However, even with all this development, many investors feel the hype that once surrounded SHIB has shifted elsewhere, particularly toward newer, more dynamic meme coins offering better entry points and incentives. PEPE: Can it rebound or is the momentum gone? PEPE saw a parabolic rise during the last meme coin surge, catching fire on social media and delivering massive short-term gains for early adopters. However, like most meme tokens driven largely by hype, it has since cooled off. PEPE is currently trading around $0.00001076, down significantly from its peak. While the token still enjoys a loyal community, analysts believe its best days may be behind it unless…