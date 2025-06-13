Greeks.live: 28,000 BTC options and 244,000 ETH options expire, and the main players increase their positions in put options

By: PANews
2025/06/13 16:54
Bitcoin
BTC$112,048.17+2.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1039+1.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,125.87+3.06%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to data from Adam@Greeks.live, a total of 28,000 BTC options and 244,000 ETH options expired on June 13. The Put Call Ratio of BTC options is 0.9, with a maximum pain point of $106,000 and a nominal value of $2.93 billion; the Put Call Ratio of ETH options is 1.13, with a maximum pain point of $2,650 and a nominal value of $620 million. The delivery volume accounts for about 8% of the total position, which has fallen again after the rebound last week.

In terms of implied volatility (IV), BTC is still hovering at a low level, while ETH has risen significantly, indicating that recent volatility strategies have more room for operation on ETH. The market volatility premium (VRP) is at a high level this week, reflecting the extremely low market volatility. Despite today's adjustment, VRP is still high.

In addition, combined with the block trading data, it is shown that the main players in the market are currently increasing their positions in put options and entering a defensive phase. Recently, due to geopolitical factors, the market's risk aversion has increased, and the price of cryptocurrencies has shown a significant correction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP Price Analysis: From $3 to Potential $36 With Historic Cup Breakout

XRP Price Analysis: From $3 to Potential $36 With Historic Cup Breakout

XRP has been testing its resilience in recent months. After reaching $3.66 in July 2025, the coin slipped to $2.70 on September 1. Buyers immediately returned to the market, taking it back above $3.00. At the current press time, the token is trading at $3.02 with market players waiting to see where it will go […]
1
1$0.007742+15.79%
XRP
XRP$2.8751+3.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01241+5.08%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 13:00
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01509+3.00%
Union
U$0.010513+2.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07748+1.25%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

On September 28, 2025, the Hyperliquid platform gave away the Hypurr NFT collection to early users of the platform. This promotion was part of a program to reward active community members and generated notable interest in the market. According to OpenSea data, the minimum price of Hypurr tokens amounted to 1,458 HYPE, which is equivalent […] Сообщение Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004325-0.48%
Particl
PART$0.2107+0.52%
1
1$0.007742+15.79%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/29 15:33
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Analysis: From $3 to Potential $36 With Historic Cup Breakout

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

BNB Price Crosses $1,000 for the First Time Ever

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges