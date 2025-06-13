Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

2025/06/13 07:20
  • Circle announced the integration of its USDC stablecoin on the XRP Ledger.
  • Ripple CTO and product director announced at Apex 2025 that XRP Ledger's EVM-compatible sidechain will launch in Q2.
  • XRP rolled out a testnet for its EVM sidechain earlier in the year.

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain. Meanwhile, Ripple executives David Schwartz and Jaazi Cooper revealed at the Apex 2025 conference that XRPL will launch its EVM-compatible sidechain in Q2.

USDC goes live on XRPL amid plans for sidechain launch

Circle Internet Group has launched its USDC stablecoin on the XRP Ledger mainnet, according to a press release on Thursday. The company claimed XRPL's "fast and secure transactions" were key factors behind the integration.

Blockchain networks, such as Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX) and Solana (SOL), have benefited largely from integrating several stablecoins, which has boosted interest in their respective native tokens. With the launch of USDC on the XRP Ledger, similar advantages could be expected within the XRP ecosystem. 

The development follows Circle's impressive performance on the stock market since its initial public offering (IPO) last Wednesday. From an IPO price of $31, CRCL rose to a high of $138 on Monday before declining toward the $110 mark in the following days and has moved range-bound since then. It rose briefly toward $120 on Wednesday but tapered some of those gains on Thursday, declining 9.1% on the day.

Meanwhile, Ripple announced it will debut an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible sidechain for the XRP Ledger in the second quarter of 2025. Ripple's Director of Product Management, Jaazi Cooper, and David Schwartz, the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), shared the update during the ongoing Apex 2025 conference in Singapore.

EVM compatibility will allow developers to deploy Ethereum-based applications on the XRPL ecosystem, bridging Ripple's ecosystem with Ethereum's extensive DeFi infrastructure.

The company rolled out a testnet for this sidechain earlier in the year, developed in partnership with Peersyst Technology.

Additionally, Nasdaq-listed Trident Digital Tech Holdings announced its plans to raise $500 million to launch an XRP treasury. The company plans to raise capital through a mix of stock offerings, strategic placements, and financing instruments. It claims that it will capitalize on staking to help generate yield for its XRP acquisitions.

Trident plans to launch the XRP Treasury in the second half of the year, subject to regulatory compliance and prevailing market conditions.

XRP is down 3% despite the positive developments surrounding its ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

XRP Price Analysis: From $3 to Potential $36 With Historic Cup Breakout

XRP has been testing its resilience in recent months. After reaching $3.66 in July 2025, the coin slipped to $2.70 on September 1. Buyers immediately returned to the market, taking it back above $3.00. At the current press time, the token is trading at $3.02 with market players waiting to see where it will go […]
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon's lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko's euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

On September 28, 2025, the Hyperliquid platform gave away the Hypurr NFT collection to early users of the platform. This promotion was part of a program to reward active community members and generated notable interest in the market. According to OpenSea data, the minimum price of Hypurr tokens amounted to 1,458 HYPE, which is equivalent […] Сообщение Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
