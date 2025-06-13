US Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin Market Could Greatly Exceed $2 Trillion

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 08:30
Union
U$0.007886-4.99%

Stablecoins are projected to drive a sharp increase in demand for U.S. Treasurys and strengthen the dollar’s global dominance, with their market expected to surpass $2 trillion by 2028, according to the U.S. Treasury Secretary.

US Treasury Sees Stablecoins as Strategic Dollar Expansion Tool Amid $2 Trillion Forecast

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on June 11, where he addressed the expanding role of stablecoins in U.S. fiscal strategy. Responding to Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who introduced the Genius Act—a bill requiring stablecoins to be backed by cash or short-term U.S. Treasuries—Bessent expressed strong support for the legislation.

Senator Hagerty pointed to a significant potential impact on U.S. debt markets if the Genius Act is enacted. “One investment bank estimates that the Genius Act would expand the stablecoin market from its current value of $240 billion to $2 trillion by the end of 2028, with most of the reserves likely to be held in U.S. treasuries,” the senator detailed, suggesting increased demand for Treasury securities.

Bessent framed the legislation as a key part of the Trump administration’s economic agenda. He emphasized:

He added that the administration’s focus on digital assets reflects its determination to maintain and strengthen U.S. financial leadership.

The Treasury Secretary also explained that throughout history, the dollar’s reserve status has repeatedly been challenged, only to be reaffirmed by new economic mechanisms—of which stablecoins could be the next. “Many people assume that the U.S. dollar would lose reserve currency status, and there’s always been a new mechanism that has cemented that,” he stated, emphasizing:

Although critics of stablecoins point to risks involving oversight, market stability, and systemic exposure to crypto-related instruments, proponents argue they offer substantial benefits. Supporters claim that using stablecoins backed by U.S. sovereign debt could deepen the Treasury market, broaden global access to dollar liquidity, and reinforce the dollar’s influence in international finance, especially in regions with limited access to traditional banking systems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

On September 28, 2025, the Hyperliquid platform gave away the Hypurr NFT collection to early users of the platform. This promotion was part of a program to reward active community members and generated notable interest in the market. According to OpenSea data, the minimum price of Hypurr tokens amounted to 1,458 HYPE, which is equivalent […] Сообщение Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
NFT
NFT$0.000000432-0.62%
Particl
PART$0.2106+0.38%
1
1$0.007727+15.41%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/29 15:33
Share
Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

The post Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fidelity Investments purchased 34,740 ETH (~$159.4M) for its spot Ethereum ETF. Institutional demand for Ethereum exposure via regulated investment vehicles remains strong. Fidelity Investments, a major U.S. asset management firm, purchased 34,740 Ethereum tokens valued at $159.4 million for its spot ETF on Thursday. The acquisition reflects continued institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment products. Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 following regulatory approval. Ethereum ETFs saw cumulative inflows exceeding $1 billion in their first few months after launch in 2024, reflecting growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors. Fidelity has reported consistent Ethereum purchases for its ETF throughout 2025, with acquisitions ranging from tens to hundreds of millions in value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fidelity-spot-etf-purchases-ethereum-worth-159-4m/
1
1$0.007727+15.41%
Union
U$0.010388+1.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010882+4.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:42
Share
3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

Investors gain early access to tokens at their lowest prices and often enjoy exclusive rewards. For those positioned correctly, presales […] The post 3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001892-1.61%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 19:26
Share

Trending News

More

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

Fed Cuts Interest Rate in ‘Risk Management’ Move as Bitcoin Eyes Possible Upside

Aster CEO Clarifies Token Distribution Details Amid Concerns