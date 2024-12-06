Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’

By: CryptoNews
2024/12/06 12:57
Threshold
T$0.0149+1.77%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003253+14.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.569+1.01%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00168348+2.50%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.85+20.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1194+2.13%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00792+3.80%

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday night named venture capitalist and ex-PayPal COO David Sacks as his administration’s “AI and crypto czar.”

“In this important role, David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas.”

Sacks will develop a legal framework to provide the clarity the crypto industry has been seeking, he added.

PayPal Mafia’s David Sacks Gains Spotlight in Trump’s Crypto and AI Agenda

Sacks belongs to Silicon Valley’s “PayPal Mafia,” a group of influential entrepreneurs and ex-PayPal employees like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Formed in the early 2000s, this group has shaped the tech industry through successful ventures and investments, leveraging their strong networks and collaboration.

He also gained prominence by founding Yammer, which he sold to Microsoft in 2012 for about $1.2b.

Reports earlier indicated that the incoming Trump administration considered Chris Giancarlo, former CFTC chair, for the “crypto czar” role.

Former Trump Critic Rises as Crypto Advocate and Administration Ally

Sacks’ appointment signals that the second Trump administration is rewarding Silicon Valley figures who supported his campaign. Moreover, it indicates that the administration will push for policies generally supported by crypto entrepreneurs.

Earlier this year, Sacks became a major Trump booster by hosting a fundraiser in San Francisco for the then-Republican nominee. At this event, tickets went for $50,000 each, with a $300,000 tier that offered perks like a photo with Trump.

This represented a stark change for Sacks, who had sharply criticized Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Shortly after, on an episode of his All-In podcast, Sacks stated that Trump was “clearly” responsible for those events and had disqualified himself from national candidacy.

In recent years, Sacks has gained prominence as the host of the All-In podcast, co-hosting with investors Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis and David Friedberg. In his post, Trump described it as the “top podcast in Tech,” where they discuss economic, political and social issues.

This week, Trump named Paul Atkins, a seasoned financial regulator and crypto advocate, to head the SEC. Explaining his choice, Trump called Atkins a “proven leader for commonsense regulations” and praised his stance against overregulating markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up

Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up

Could the right meme coin investment in 2025 transform modest capital into financial freedom? With meme tokens breaking into mainstream portfolios, the line between entertainment and serious finance is blurring. Investors now face the challenge of distinguishing between fleeting hype and projects engineered for long-term value. Selecting wisely has never been more important, especially as […] The post Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002356+3.06%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.0000000403+3.33%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000028-7.89%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 18:19
Share
Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Global stocks climbed as Dow futures rose 17 points, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures stayed flat, and European and Asian indexes posted broad gains.
Oasis
ROSE$0.02523+0.92%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02259+1.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 17:27
Share
Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms

Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms

The ambition of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community for a spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in the U.S. is closer to realization following a critical ruling by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC’s recent approval of new generic listing standards effectively removes major regulatory hurdles for several crypto assets, including SHIB, by simplifying the … Continue reading "Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms" The post Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001177+1.37%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000531+3.91%
FUND
FUND$0.01999+23.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/29 17:51
Share

Trending News

More

Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up

Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms

Structured Lending Puts Mutuum Finance (MUTM) in the Spotlight

Ethereum Price Holds Range Yet Whispers Grow About A Parallel Asset Set To Outperform In 2025