GME Stock Tumbles Amid GameStop Offering Debt FUD: Should You Buy The Dip?

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/12 16:11
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000001813-13.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,115.43+2.39%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3866+18.44%
GME
GME$0.0010779+4.33%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007489-2.05%
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00006471+3.78%

From mall staple with neckbeard cashiers to Reddit rally cry, the latest GameStop offering has moved into convertible debt, looking to raise $1.75 billion in private funding.

What it plans to do with the money is anyone’s guess, but the crypto crowd is already bracing for a BTC headline. It’s a long way from selling Xbox controllers but in 2025, so is everything else.

Bitcoin
Price
Market Cap
BTC
$2.10T
24h7d30d1yAll time

GameStop Offering: A Familiar Playbook for Bitcoin Investment

In April, GameStop locked in $1.5 billion through a bond sale. It didn’t take long to see where that cash might be going. Over the next few weeks, the company scooped up 4,710 Bitcoin, staking a serious claim in crypto and rewriting its treasury policy to include BTC.

It’s a page ripped straight from MicroStrategy’s handbook.

GameStop’s statement regarding the latest debt offering underscores its intention to stick to its updated investment policy. The funds could also be allocated toward “general corporate purposes” or potential acquisitions.

Notably, GameStop ended its first quarter with $6.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, a stark rise from $1 billion in the same period a year ago.

Market Reaction and Investor Concerns

GameStop’s latest earnings report landed with a thud, missing forecasts and dragging its stock down 15% between the bell and after-hours.

At the same time, rumors of another Bitcoin buy have reignited speculation about the company’s broader play. BTC sat near $109,000 late Wednesday, and another buy-in would nudge GameStop deeper into the playbook of long-horizon institutional investors

Bitcoin’s Role in GME’s Strategy

GameStop’s embrace of Bitcoin as a treasury asset marks a clear attempt to shed its old skin. 99Bitcoins analysts are already comparing the move to Strategy’s now-famous pivot into crypto, but the comparison has limits.

Unlike a software firm, GameStop is still tethered to a retail model that’s yet to prove it can support, or even coexist with, a high-stakes digital asset strategy.

If Bitcoin climbs, GameStop could ride that wave to relevance. If it stumbles, critics will point to the $1.75 billion debt raise as reckless.

EXPLORE: XRP Price Jumps 11% After SEC Crypto Unit Tease XRP ETF Progress

The post GME Stock Tumbles Amid GameStop Offering Debt FUD: Should You Buy The Dip? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

On September 28, 2025, the Hyperliquid platform gave away the Hypurr NFT collection to early users of the platform. This promotion was part of a program to reward active community members and generated notable interest in the market. According to OpenSea data, the minimum price of Hypurr tokens amounted to 1,458 HYPE, which is equivalent […] Сообщение Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
NFT
NFT$0.000000432-0.62%
Particl
PART$0.2106+0.38%
1
1$0.007727+15.41%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/29 15:33
Share
Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

The post Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fidelity Investments purchased 34,740 ETH (~$159.4M) for its spot Ethereum ETF. Institutional demand for Ethereum exposure via regulated investment vehicles remains strong. Fidelity Investments, a major U.S. asset management firm, purchased 34,740 Ethereum tokens valued at $159.4 million for its spot ETF on Thursday. The acquisition reflects continued institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment products. Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 following regulatory approval. Ethereum ETFs saw cumulative inflows exceeding $1 billion in their first few months after launch in 2024, reflecting growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors. Fidelity has reported consistent Ethereum purchases for its ETF throughout 2025, with acquisitions ranging from tens to hundreds of millions in value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fidelity-spot-etf-purchases-ethereum-worth-159-4m/
1
1$0.007727+15.41%
Union
U$0.010388+1.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010882+4.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:42
Share
3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

Investors gain early access to tokens at their lowest prices and often enjoy exclusive rewards. For those positioned correctly, presales […] The post 3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001892-1.61%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 19:26
Share

Trending News

More

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

3 Top Crypto Presale Opportunities in 2025 That Could Shake Up the Next Bull Market

Fed Cuts Interest Rate in ‘Risk Management’ Move as Bitcoin Eyes Possible Upside

Aster CEO Clarifies Token Distribution Details Amid Concerns