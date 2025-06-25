What’s Happening in Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 22:45
Threshold
T$0.01511+3.06%
Waves
WAVES$0.9687+1.66%
SIX
SIX$0.01995+0.35%
Solana
SOL$208.98+3.63%
SUI
SUI$3.3153+6.10%

In crypto news today:

  • Crypto market is red today
  • Chainlink and Mastercard Enable 3BN Cardholders to Buy Crypto Onchain
  • Decentralized Storage Platform Walrus Integrates with AI Development Platform OpenGradient
  • Theta Labs Launches Decentralized GPU Marketplace

__________

Crypto market is red today

The crypto market has turned back to red over the last 24 hours.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped by 0.8% to $3.41 trillion. At the time of writing, the daily crypto trading volume is $94.5 billion.

At the time of writing, all the top 10 coins per market capitalization have seen their prices increase. Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1.6%, now trading at $107,014.

Furthermore, Ethereum (ETH) is largely unchanged. It increased by 0.4%, now changing hands at $2,426.

The highest increase Solana (SOL)’s 1.3% to $145. Also, the smallest rise is XRP (XRP)’s 0.1%, meaning it remains unchanged, standing at the price of $2.19.

Meanwhile, most of the top 100 coins are red at the time of writing. Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) decreased the most in this category, followed by Bittensor (TAO). They’re down by 6.8% and 5.7% to $1.56 and $335, respectively.

At the same time, two coins recorded double-digit rises and are today’s best performers. Pi Network (PI) is up 15.5% to the price of $0.615, while Aptos (APT) appreciated by 10.8%, now trading at $4.76.

Read more:
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 25, 2025
After a day of significant increases, the crypto market is down today. The majority of the top 100 coins have dropped over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen by 1.6% in that period to $3.4 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $99.8 billion. Crypto Winners & Losers Six of the top 10 coins per market cap are up, but with low increases of less than 1% per coin. Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated by 0.7%, now trading at $106,413. This is...

Chainlink and Mastercard Enable 3BN Cardholders to Buy Crypto Onchain

Decentralized oracle network Chainlink has partnered with payments giant Mastercard to enable 3 billion payment cardholders worldwide to buy crypto assets directly onchain through a fiat-to-crypto conversion.

According to the press release, Chainlink’s interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global payments network enable this move. They remove obstacles that have kept mainstream users from accessing the onchain economy for a long time.

Moreover, zerohash provides the onchain service and liquidity needed to convert fiat into crypto with seamless smart contract execution. Shift4 Payments, Swapper Finance, and XSwap provide additional integration support. The app experience is powered by the Uniswap protocol.

You may also like:
Ripple’s RLUSD Adopts Chainlink Standard
Ripple, a provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial services, announced that it has begun leveraging the Chainlink standard, aiming to bring the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin pricing data on-chain. According to the press release shared with Cryptonews, Chainlink Price Feeds are now live and provide a source of verifiable RLUSD pricing data on the Ethereum mainnet. DeFi developers can integrate RLUSD support into their applications for various use cases, including trading...

Decentralized Storage Platform Walrus Integrates with AI Development Platform OpenGradient

Research lab OpenGradient has integrated with Walrus, the decentralized data storage protocol built on Sui. Per the announcement, OpenGradient’s flagship L1 network now uses Walrus as “its decentralized storage backbone.” With this move, it has replaced its legacy IPFS-based setup and enabled the platform to host over 100 AI models across multiple applications and ecosystems.

OpenGradient will use Walrus’ programmable, verifiable storage layer to support private and proprietary models that use smart contract-enforced encryption and access control for users, it says. Therefore, it will add privacy and remove the need for centralized data storage solutions.

Moreover, the move will enable new tokenization and monetization strategies, allowing users to maintain control over the development process. OpenGradient will also work to incorporate private and proprietary model support through Walrus’ programmable Sui smart contracts and to allow for larger, more complex AI models.

Additionally, Walrus data storage and programmability are available now to OpenGradient users and developers.

You may also like:
Walrus Foundation Raises $140 Million for Decentralized Storage Networks
The Walrus Foundation has raised $140 million to support the development of Walrus, a high-speed decentralized storage protocol designed to improve on existing blockchain-based storage networks, the company announced on March 20, 2025. The funding was secured through a private sale of Walrus’s native crypto, $WAL, ahead of the network’s official launch. Walrus Sets Goal for Faster, Cheaper Onchain File Storage Standard Crypto led the round, joined by Andreessen Horowitz’s...

Theta Labs Launches Decentralized GPU Marketplace

Theta Labs, the team behind the DePIN blockchain Theta, has announced the beta release of the hybrid edge cloud architecture for its Theta EdgeCloud network. The latest release introduces a new decentralized GPU marketplace, keeping “compute pricing competitive and transparent across the platform.”

This is a computing platform that combines traditional cloud-based GPUs with a distributed network of over 30,000 community-operated edge nodes, the press release says. It provides “cost-effective access to high-performance computing resources” for AI model training, video processing, financial modelling, and other GPU-intensive tasks.

“By integrating distributed computing resources from community members alongside conventional cloud infrastructure, the platform will provide similar capabilities at significantly reduced costs,” the team says.

You may also like:
AI Predicts 2026 Crypto Sector Surge as DePIN, RWA, SocialFi Steal Spotlight
With crypto on the rise globally, it's hard to predict just what area of the blockchain sector will generate enough interest to become the next big thing. Using a ChatGPT analysis, we’ve broken down the most up-and-coming crypto trends you should know about before they likely dominate the industry in the years to come. “Narrative waves” have long dominated the crypto sector as a whole—think NFTs in 2021 or this year’s memecoin boom. However, with blockchain attracting more and more...

__________

Bookmark this page and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest crypto news updates!

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Leaked code shows Metamask eyeing in-wallet perps via Hyperliquid

Leaked code shows Metamask eyeing in-wallet perps via Hyperliquid

The post Leaked code shows Metamask eyeing in-wallet perps via Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask is preparing to embed perpetual futures trading into its interface through an integration with Hyperliquid, according to newly surfaced code leaks on social media. Updates on MetaMask’s public GitHub repository revealed a dedicated “Perps” tab and deposit flows for USDC, signaling the addition of leveraged trading features typically found on centralized exchanges. The new functionality would let users open and manage perpetual positions via Hyperliquid without ever leaving the wallet. Potential rollout The code includes details such as minimum deposit thresholds, gas fee previews, slippage checks, and confirmation messages. Testing notes describe the ability to start deposits inside MetaMask and receive real-time status updates until settlement. While no formal launch has been announced, developer comments indicate the feature could go live within weeks. Many in the community expect MetaMask may unveil the integration at Token2049 in Singapore, where Hyperliquid is scheduled to host an event. Expanding market share Hyperliquid has quickly become a heavyweight in derivatives since its launch last year. According to DefiLlama data, the platform recorded $383 billion in monthly trading volume and $106 million in revenue in August, a 23% increase from the prior month. Its annualized revenue now exceeds $1.16 billion, with total perpetuals trading surpassing $2.5 trillion. Built on its own Layer 1 blockchain, Hyperliquid’s infrastructure claims capacity for more than 200,000 orders per second. The system features gas-free transactions and fully on-chain settlement, designed to offer centralized exchange-level performance while retaining transparency. The decentralized perpetuals exchange has also cultivated institutional ties, including custody services with Anchorage Digital and a partnership with Circle to deploy the USDC stablecoin natively on the network. Hyperliquid has used lower fees and automation to rapidly expand its market presence. As of September, it controls an estimated 70% share of decentralized perpetuals. Mentioned in this article Source: https://cryptoslate.com/leaked-code-shows-metamask-eyeing-in-wallet-perps-via-hyperliquid/
1
1$0.008637+24.86%
RealLink
REAL$0.07233+6.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07806+1.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 06:36
Share
From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril!

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril!

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your&nbsp;Peril! Picture this: You’re cruising down a dusty backroad in your dream RV, windows down, playlist blasting-until a pothole the size of Texas sends you swerving into a ditch. Heart pounding, you call for a tow truck, cursing the crumbling roads that no budget ever seems to fix. Sound familiar? Now imagine turning that frustration into fortune: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) builds the beasts that dig, haul, and pave our world back to glory. As governments pour trillions into infrastructure-from Biden’s bridges to Europe’s green grids-CAT’s not just surviving the boom; it’s engineering your next big win. Why care? Because in a market obsessed with flashy tech, this 100-year-old titan is quietly revving up 20%+ returns, turning everyday gripes into investor&nbsp;gold. Operations: Built to Conquer Any&nbsp;Terrain Caterpillar Inc. dominates as the world’s top maker of construction, mining equipment, engines, and locomotives, operating across three powerhouse segments: Construction Industries (think excavators for urban boom), Resource Industries (mining beasts), and Energy &amp; Transportation (powering rails and&nbsp;grids). With a global dealer network spanning every continent, CAT delivered $16.6 billion in Q2 2025 sales, fueled by end-user demand despite softer volumes. This resilience shines in volatile markets, where CAT’s tech-infused machines-like autonomous haulers-keep customers hooked, driving steady parts and service revenue that pads&nbsp;margins. Financials: Solid Foundations Amid Headwinds CAT’s Q2 2025 showed grit: revenues dipped 1% to $16.6 billion on pricing pressures, but adjusted EPS held at $4.72, with a 17.6% operating margin signaling efficiency. Key ratios tell the tale- ROE around 50%, debt-to-equity under 2.0, and enterprise cash at $5.4 billion-proving CAT converts cash flow into real muscle. Year-to-date, free cash flow tops $4 billion, underscoring a fortress balance sheet ready for growth&nbsp;bets. Stock Surge: Riding the Infrastructure Wave CAT shares have rocketed 29.5% YTD to $472, smashing all-time highs and outpacing the S&amp;P 500 by double digits. This momentum stems from infrastructure tailwinds and AI-driven data center buzz, with the stock’s beta of 1.46 adding that thrilling volatility for tactical plays. At current levels, it’s trading at a forward P/E of 16 -bargain territory for a growth machine eyeing 10%+ annual&nbsp;returns. The stock price has risen by more than 28 883% since the&nbsp;IPO. Rivals in the Ring: CAT’s Edge Over the&nbsp;Pack In the brutal arena of heavy machinery, CAT leads with a 15–20% global market share, outmuscling foes through innovation and scale. Komatsu and Volvo nip at heels in mining and construction, while Deere excels in ag-overlap gear and Cummins powers engines-yet none match CAT’s diversified empire or brand moat. CAT’s secret sauce? Superior aftermarket services, capturing 40% of revenue long-term, leaving competitors scrambling in the&nbsp;dust. Competitor Comparison Table Investment Insight In the cutthroat world of heavy machinery, Caterpillar (CAT) stands tall, delivering robust and growing Net profitability that topped 16% in recent years. Its Gross margin, consistently strong and slightly rising, hit 36% last year, showcasing operational excellence. Even better, as Gross profits climb, General, administrative, and commercial expenses shrink relative to Gross profit-a clear sign of disciplined resource management that creates shareholder value. For investors, CAT’s a reliable engine: steady cash flows fully fund operations, reward shareholders, and keep debt levels not just stable but declining. Dividends are the cherry on top, with an average annual growth of 7.7% and a yield near the market average. Reinvest those dividends, and your position’s yield could outpace the market over time, making CAT a portfolio must-have. However, a word of caution: as of September 26, 2025, the stock hovers near all-time highs, with valuation metrics like P/E suggesting it’s pricey to initiate or add to positions now. Patience may unlock better entry points for this enduring powerhouse. Investment attractiveness Caterpillar Stock Forecast** 2025–2029 Price&nbsp;Targets: *Theoretical calculation. Actual results may differ significantly due to market conditions as well as your investment strategy and&nbsp;tactics. When to buy and Investment Tips As of this writing, the stock price is hovering near its all-time high (ATH). Buying at such peaks is a no-go, even though the current price (around $464) suggests potential returns could match or exceed the stock’s historical CAGR of 23%. However, we stick to disciplined investing-avoiding overvalued highs and waiting for a correction, ideally as deep as possible, to maximize&nbsp;value. Shareholder Rewards: Dividends That Dig&nbsp;Deep CAT’s a Dividend Aristocrat with 31 years of hikes, boosting quarterly payouts 7% to $1.51 per share in June 2025 for a juicy 1.29% yield. Paired with aggressive buybacks-$0.8 billion in Q2 alone, from a $21.8 billion authorization -CAT returns nearly all free cash flow to owners, turning volatility into compounding gold. For yield chasers, it’s a no-brainer; for growth hunters, the EPS growth supercharges total&nbsp;returns. Breaking News: Tariffs Sting, But Data Centers&nbsp;Sparkle September’s spotlight hit CAT with a tariff gut-punch: CEO warnings of $1.5–1.8 billion in 2025 costs from steel/aluminum hikes, dragging shares 3.65% to $419 mid-month on inflation fears. Yet, the rebound to $472 erased it fast, turbocharged by BofA’s $517 price target upgrade, spotlighting Solar Turbines’ AI data center boom. This flip underscores CAT’s value pivot-tariffs dent short-term (subtract 2–3% EPS), but energy demand could add $2–3 billion in revenues, lifting enterprise value 10–15% by&nbsp;2027. Expert Whispers from X: The Street’s Hot&nbsp;Takes Wall Street’s buzzing on X, where pros see CAT as a tariff-proof titan. Mohamed El-Erian (@elerianm) nailed the divergence: „Palantir monetizes AI acceleration, while Caterpillar grapples with tariffs-but this highlights dispersion favoring resilient industrials like CAT for long-haul bets.” BofA echo via @AIStockSavvy: „Solar Turbines is CAT’s hidden gem, powering data centers-Buy to&nbsp;$517.” Jeremy Lefebvre (@HolySmokas) adds fire: „100–200% upside in 5–10 years; revenue climbs, net income explodes-buy the dip.” These voices scream opportunity: amid noise, CAT’s fundamentals scream&nbsp;louder. Conclusion So, there you have it: Caterpillar’s not just building empires-it’s bulldozing doubts with rock-solid ops, juicy dividends, and a forecast that could make your portfolio purr like a well-oiled engine. Sure, tariffs might throw a wrench in the works, but with data centers demanding more power than a rock concert, CAT’s poised to haul in the wins. And hey, if waiting for that dip feels like watching paint dry on a backhoe, remember: patience isn’t just a virtue-it’s the turbo boost to 23% CAGR glory. Don’t get left in the dust; gear up and invest smart, or risk explaining to your grandkids why you skipped the yellow brick road to&nbsp;riches. Have you already invested in this company’s stock? Leave a comment-we’re closely following this&nbsp;stock! Share the article with friends and colleagues! *** Company’s Site. Which company’s analysis would you like to see&nbsp;next? A cup of coffee from you for this excellent analysis. Or Donate: *Investment analysis involves scrutinizing over 50 different criteria to assess a company's ability to generate shareholder value. This comprehensive approach includes tracking revenue, profit, equity dynamics, dividend payments, cash flow, debt and financial management, stock price trends, bankruptcy risk, F-Score, and more. These metrics are consolidated into a straightforward Investment Scoreboard, which effectively helps predict future stock price movements.**Use the price forecast to manage the risk of your investments. Originally published at https://www.aipt.lt on September 26,&nbsp;2025. From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril! was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Wilder World
WILD$0.239+3.68%
holoride
RIDE$0.000832-0.95%
1
1$0.008637+24.86%
Share
Medium2025/09/29 13:46
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Leaked code shows Metamask eyeing in-wallet perps via Hyperliquid

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril!

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Filecoin (FIL) Falls 3.3%, Leading Index Lower

5 Altcoins Set to Dominate 2025: Ozak AI, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana, and Avalanche