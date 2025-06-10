Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.10) By: PANews 2025/06/10 10:15

AI $0.1213 +2.88% IRIS $0.0010148 -5.75% MEME $0.002399 +4.85% MEMES $0.00006509 +1.87%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓6/10 Update:

$verse SOL conspiracy disk virtual reality

Virtuals launches audit agent IRIS on Ethereum

93 out of the top 100 traders on Pump are bots ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!