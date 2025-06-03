Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.3)

By: PANews
2025/06/03 10:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1214+3.05%
Eliza
ELIZA$0.001271-0.23%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002399+5.17%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006509+1.87%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓Update 6/3:
ELIZA V2 framework is about to be released
Pump.fun coin rumor: $5 billion valuation
Bonk launches a blockchain shooting game
$LOUD is online, $mask overseas car head conspiracy disk

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.3)

