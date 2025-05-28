Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.28)

By: PANews
2025/05/28 10:39
Solana
SOL$207.12+3.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07761+1.55%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1198+2.13%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00237+3.62%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006511+1.97%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓5/28 Update:
Raydium’s DEX accounts for more than 50% on sol
$Trenches live broadcast concept, pump VC endorsement
$olivia is the first political AI agent

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.28)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Holds $115K Support as Fed Cuts Rates by 25 Basis Points

Bitcoin Holds $115K Support as Fed Cuts Rates by 25 Basis Points

Bitcoin maintained support above $115,000 following the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point rate cut, which fell short of the widely anticipated 50bp reduction. The post Bitcoin Holds $115K Support as Fed Cuts Rates by 25 Basis Points appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 07:44
Share
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.74+2.62%
SIX
SIX$0.01995+0.15%
GET
GET$0.004546--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23
Share
Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

The latest Pi Network Price update paints a grim picture for investors who entered early. Once hyped as a community-driven mobile mining experiment, Pi Network’s lack of listings and slow product rollout has crushed sentiment. Many holders are now sitting on more than 85% losses, and analysts expect further downside unless utility arrives soon. Meanwhile, […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Pi Network
PI$0.26508+0.97%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02279+2.38%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003158+2.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Holds $115K Support as Fed Cuts Rates by 25 Basis Points

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

XRP Created Before Ripple, SMQKE Confirms in New Legal Review

Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?