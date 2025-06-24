Coinbase rose more than 9%, while Circle fell more than 6%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Decrypt, USDC issuer Circle's stock price fell 6% after Compass Point gave it a neutral rating and a target price of $205. Analysts pointed out that although USDC technology and liquidity have long-term advantages, its market share has dropped from 34% in 2022 to 27% in 2025, and it will face more competitive pressure in the future. Circle's revenue is highly dependent on a high interest rate environment, and if the Fed's policy changes, its revenue may be affected.

U.S. stock quotes show that Coinbase (COIN) has risen by more than 9% and is now trading at around $335 per share.

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril!

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your&nbsp;Peril! Picture this: You’re cruising down a dusty backroad in your dream RV, windows down, playlist blasting-until a pothole the size of Texas sends you swerving into a ditch. Heart pounding, you call for a tow truck, cursing the crumbling roads that no budget ever seems to fix. Sound familiar? Now imagine turning that frustration into fortune: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) builds the beasts that dig, haul, and pave our world back to glory. As governments pour trillions into infrastructure-from Biden’s bridges to Europe’s green grids-CAT’s not just surviving the boom; it’s engineering your next big win. Why care? Because in a market obsessed with flashy tech, this 100-year-old titan is quietly revving up 20%+ returns, turning everyday gripes into investor&nbsp;gold. Operations: Built to Conquer Any&nbsp;Terrain Caterpillar Inc. dominates as the world’s top maker of construction, mining equipment, engines, and locomotives, operating across three powerhouse segments: Construction Industries (think excavators for urban boom), Resource Industries (mining beasts), and Energy &amp; Transportation (powering rails and&nbsp;grids). With a global dealer network spanning every continent, CAT delivered $16.6 billion in Q2 2025 sales, fueled by end-user demand despite softer volumes. This resilience shines in volatile markets, where CAT’s tech-infused machines-like autonomous haulers-keep customers hooked, driving steady parts and service revenue that pads&nbsp;margins. Financials: Solid Foundations Amid Headwinds CAT’s Q2 2025 showed grit: revenues dipped 1% to $16.6 billion on pricing pressures, but adjusted EPS held at $4.72, with a 17.6% operating margin signaling efficiency. Key ratios tell the tale- ROE around 50%, debt-to-equity under 2.0, and enterprise cash at $5.4 billion-proving CAT converts cash flow into real muscle. Year-to-date, free cash flow tops $4 billion, underscoring a fortress balance sheet ready for growth&nbsp;bets. Stock Surge: Riding the Infrastructure Wave CAT shares have rocketed 29.5% YTD to $472, smashing all-time highs and outpacing the S&amp;P 500 by double digits. This momentum stems from infrastructure tailwinds and AI-driven data center buzz, with the stock’s beta of 1.46 adding that thrilling volatility for tactical plays. At current levels, it’s trading at a forward P/E of 16 -bargain territory for a growth machine eyeing 10%+ annual&nbsp;returns. The stock price has risen by more than 28 883% since the&nbsp;IPO. Rivals in the Ring: CAT’s Edge Over the&nbsp;Pack In the brutal arena of heavy machinery, CAT leads with a 15–20% global market share, outmuscling foes through innovation and scale. Komatsu and Volvo nip at heels in mining and construction, while Deere excels in ag-overlap gear and Cummins powers engines-yet none match CAT’s diversified empire or brand moat. CAT’s secret sauce? Superior aftermarket services, capturing 40% of revenue long-term, leaving competitors scrambling in the&nbsp;dust. Competitor Comparison Table Investment Insight In the cutthroat world of heavy machinery, Caterpillar (CAT) stands tall, delivering robust and growing Net profitability that topped 16% in recent years. Its Gross margin, consistently strong and slightly rising, hit 36% last year, showcasing operational excellence. Even better, as Gross profits climb, General, administrative, and commercial expenses shrink relative to Gross profit-a clear sign of disciplined resource management that creates shareholder value. For investors, CAT’s a reliable engine: steady cash flows fully fund operations, reward shareholders, and keep debt levels not just stable but declining. Dividends are the cherry on top, with an average annual growth of 7.7% and a yield near the market average. Reinvest those dividends, and your position’s yield could outpace the market over time, making CAT a portfolio must-have. However, a word of caution: as of September 26, 2025, the stock hovers near all-time highs, with valuation metrics like P/E suggesting it’s pricey to initiate or add to positions now. Patience may unlock better entry points for this enduring powerhouse. Investment attractiveness Caterpillar Stock Forecast** 2025–2029 Price&nbsp;Targets: *Theoretical calculation. Actual results may differ significantly due to market conditions as well as your investment strategy and&nbsp;tactics. When to buy and Investment Tips As of this writing, the stock price is hovering near its all-time high (ATH). Buying at such peaks is a no-go, even though the current price (around $464) suggests potential returns could match or exceed the stock’s historical CAGR of 23%. However, we stick to disciplined investing-avoiding overvalued highs and waiting for a correction, ideally as deep as possible, to maximize&nbsp;value. Shareholder Rewards: Dividends That Dig&nbsp;Deep CAT’s a Dividend Aristocrat with 31 years of hikes, boosting quarterly payouts 7% to $1.51 per share in June 2025 for a juicy 1.29% yield. Paired with aggressive buybacks-$0.8 billion in Q2 alone, from a $21.8 billion authorization -CAT returns nearly all free cash flow to owners, turning volatility into compounding gold. For yield chasers, it’s a no-brainer; for growth hunters, the EPS growth supercharges total&nbsp;returns. Breaking News: Tariffs Sting, But Data Centers&nbsp;Sparkle September’s spotlight hit CAT with a tariff gut-punch: CEO warnings of $1.5–1.8 billion in 2025 costs from steel/aluminum hikes, dragging shares 3.65% to $419 mid-month on inflation fears. Yet, the rebound to $472 erased it fast, turbocharged by BofA’s $517 price target upgrade, spotlighting Solar Turbines’ AI data center boom. This flip underscores CAT’s value pivot-tariffs dent short-term (subtract 2–3% EPS), but energy demand could add $2–3 billion in revenues, lifting enterprise value 10–15% by&nbsp;2027. Expert Whispers from X: The Street’s Hot&nbsp;Takes Wall Street’s buzzing on X, where pros see CAT as a tariff-proof titan. Mohamed El-Erian (@elerianm) nailed the divergence: „Palantir monetizes AI acceleration, while Caterpillar grapples with tariffs-but this highlights dispersion favoring resilient industrials like CAT for long-haul bets.” BofA echo via @AIStockSavvy: „Solar Turbines is CAT’s hidden gem, powering data centers-Buy to&nbsp;$517.” Jeremy Lefebvre (@HolySmokas) adds fire: „100–200% upside in 5–10 years; revenue climbs, net income explodes-buy the dip.” These voices scream opportunity: amid noise, CAT’s fundamentals scream&nbsp;louder. Conclusion So, there you have it: Caterpillar’s not just building empires-it’s bulldozing doubts with rock-solid ops, juicy dividends, and a forecast that could make your portfolio purr like a well-oiled engine. Sure, tariffs might throw a wrench in the works, but with data centers demanding more power than a rock concert, CAT’s poised to haul in the wins. And hey, if waiting for that dip feels like watching paint dry on a backhoe, remember: patience isn’t just a virtue-it’s the turbo boost to 23% CAGR glory. Don’t get left in the dust; gear up and invest smart, or risk explaining to your grandkids why you skipped the yellow brick road to&nbsp;riches. Have you already invested in this company’s stock? Leave a comment-we’re closely following this&nbsp;stock! Share the article with friends and colleagues! *** Company’s Site. Which company’s analysis would you like to see&nbsp;next? A cup of coffee from you for this excellent analysis. Or Donate: *Investment analysis involves scrutinizing over 50 different criteria to assess a company's ability to generate shareholder value. This comprehensive approach includes tracking revenue, profit, equity dynamics, dividend payments, cash flow, debt and financial management, stock price trends, bankruptcy risk, F-Score, and more. These metrics are consolidated into a straightforward Investment Scoreboard, which effectively helps predict future stock price movements.**Use the price forecast to manage the risk of your investments. Originally published at https://www.aipt.lt on September 26,&nbsp;2025. From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril! was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Metaplanet Stock Slides as Top Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Sets Up Shop in Miami

The post Metaplanet Stock Slides as Top Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Sets Up Shop in Miami appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Tokyo-listed Metaplanet is expanding to the U.S. Its Miami-based subsidiary will initially have $15 million in capital. The firm meanwhile closed on its $1.45 billion public offering. Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed hotel group that owns $2.3 billion worth of Bitcoin, said on Wednesday that its business is expanding to the U.S. The firm, which owns more than 20,000 Bitcoin, is establishing a subsidiary in Miami, Florida, to “manage and grow income-generation activities,” according to a press release. Metaplanet said the wholly-owned firm, dubbed Metaplanet Income Corp., will initially have $15 million in capital. It will provide its parent company with a better opportunity to “pursue derivatives operations and related activities that produce revenue,” Metaplanet added. The company’s shares changed hands around $4.06, falling nearly 4% on Wednesday, according to Yahoo Finance. The company’s stock price has plunged roughly 68% over the past three months from $12.90, although it has still increased 74% year-to-date. ﻿ Founded in 1999, Metaplanet has managed budget hotels across Japan, including “love hotels,” but Wednesday’s announcement makes no mention of hospitality. Rather, Metaplanet said the new subsidiary will be separate from its treasury operations. In the second quarter, Metaplanet disclosed an operating profit of ¥817 million ($5.5 million) on ¥1.23 billion ($8.4 million) in total sales, according to a shareholder presentation.  The performance was largely driven by Metaplanet’s income-generation segment, which generated ¥1.13 billion ($7.7 million) by selling Bitcoin put options. The derivatives are only profitable for buyers when Bitcoin’s spot price falls below an option’s given strike price. “This business has become our engine of growth, generating consistent revenue and net income,” Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich said on X on Wednesday. Gerovich separately said on Wednesday that Metaplanet had officially closed on its $1.45 billion offering of 385 million shares. More than 70 investors…
Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

The post Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nearly 10 years after Resonate, Glenn Hughes scores a new career high as Chosen opens at No. 4 on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple speaks onstage during the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images Almost a decade after his last solo album Resonate arrived, Glenn Hughes returns with Chosen. The rock superstar’s fifteenth project under his own name debuts on multiple charts in the United Kingdom, where he remains a legend in his chosen field. Chosen opens inside loftiest tiers on multiple tallies and even gives Hughes his first solo win on one roster. Glenn Hughes Scores First Hit on One Chart Chosen debuts on the Official Albums Downloads chart at No. 60. Hughes scores his first solo win on the list of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs on download platforms like iTunes and Amazon in the U.K., as his latest project arrives. Glenn Hughes Reaches a New Peak Chosen earns its loftiest starting point on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, where it kicks off at No. 4. Hughes reaches a new all-time high as the set arrives and collects his second top 10. Resonate peaked at No. 6, earning Hughes his first top 10 bestseller almost 10 years back, while Music for the Divine only spent one frame at No. 33 nearly 20 years ago. Glenn Hughes on the Albums Charts Chosen also brings Hughes to new all-time peak positions on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. The set debuts at Nos. 25 and 26 on those tallies, respectively. Only Resonate had previously landed on those lists,…
