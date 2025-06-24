Pulte’s FHFA eyes crypto in $8.5 trillion U.S. housing and mortgage markets — what’s next?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:52
Union
U$0.008178-1.05%

What does Pulte’s FHFA crypto mortgage signal actually mean for American homebuyers, and could it rewrite lending norms for those who store wealth in Bitcoin and stablecoins?

Table of Contents

  • Mortgage, Pulte, and FHFA enter the crypto conversation
  • Freddie Mac compliance drives lender finance models
  • How crypto might be evaluated
  • Gains in private finance suggest real demand for Bitcoin integration

Mortgage, Pulte, and FHFA enter the crypto conversation

In a recent announcement, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte has publicly stated that the agency will “study the usage of cryptocurrency holdings as it relates to qualifying for mortgages.” 

The announcement, posted on X on Jun. 24, introduces the possibility that Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets could soon factor into U.S. home loan evaluations.

The idea comes at a time when housing access remains strained. As of mid-2025, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is just under 7%, the highest level since the mid-2000s. 

Pulte’s FHFA eyes crypto in $8.5 trillion U.S. housing and mortgage markets — what’s next? - 1

In May, the median price for an existing home reached $422,800, a record high for the month. Existing home sales have also slowed sharply, with May 2025 marking the weakest pace for that month since 2009.

Meanwhile, the affordability squeeze is especially pronounced for first-time buyers. According to the National Association of Realtors, only 30% of home purchases are currently being made by first-time buyers, well below the 40% share considered typical for a balanced market. 

Rising monthly payments and strict lending criteria have made access difficult for younger buyers and self-employed individuals, particularly those with irregular income but sizable assets.

The FHFA is now examining whether crypto holdings could be considered similar to savings, investment portfolios, or other assets during mortgage evaluations. 

Under such a framework, for example, a person holding $200,000 worth of Bitcoin or Ethereum (ETH), but lacking a traditional salary, might still qualify for a loan based on their overall net worth.

At present, most mortgage lenders exclude crypto from financial assessments, citing concerns over price volatility, limited regulatory clarity, and the challenges of verifying digital asset ownership. 

Even high net-worth applicants holding substantial crypto assets are often treated as lacking adequate financial stability under current standards.

The FHFA’s announcement does not indicate a finalized policy or regulatory timeline. The review remains in its early stages, and many operational and legal questions will need to be addressed before any change is implemented.

Freddie Mac compliance drives lender finance models

The FHFA plays a quiet but central role in shaping how Americans access home loans. It oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two government-sponsored entities that guarantee the majority of mortgage loans in the United States.

It also regulates the Federal Home Loan Bank system, a network of regional banks that provide liquidity to housing and community development lenders. According to the agency’s data, these institutions collectively support over $8.5 trillion in U.S. home financing.

Any change in policy issued by the FHFA carries broad market consequences. Updates to guidelines on credit scores, down payments, or eligible asset classes often influence how banks and lenders structure their loan products. 

Most lending institutions follow FHFA standards to ensure that their mortgages remain eligible for resale to Fannie or Freddie, which helps manage long-term risk exposure.

The agency was established in 2008, following the housing market collapse, with a mandate to strengthen oversight and preserve the safety and liquidity of the mortgage finance system. 

Within that framework, even a preliminary inquiry into counting crypto assets toward mortgage qualifications carries real weight.

The agency’s current direction is closely tied to the background of its director, Bill Pulte. 

Appointed in March 2025 during President Trump’s second term, Pulte took office after a lengthy confirmation process. He is the grandson of William Pulte, founder of Pulte Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the country.

Before entering public service, Pulte led Pulte Capital, a private investment firm. He also gained a public following through philanthropic giveaways on X, where he became known as the “Twitter Philanthropist.”

Unlike his predecessors, Pulte has direct involvement in the crypto space. Financial disclosures show personal holdings of $500,000 to $1 million in Bitcoin, along with a similar-sized position in Solana (SOL). 

He also holds equity in Marathon Digital Holdings, a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, and has previously invested in speculative stocks such as GameStop.

His profile stands out in a field typically characterized by conservative financial backgrounds. Pulte has publicly supported crypto since 2019, using his social media presence to promote adoption and encourage policy openness toward digital assets.

While the FHFA’s review of crypto in mortgage underwriting is still early and exploratory, its very consideration reflects a shift in both the asset class’s relevance and the leadership’s priorities.

How crypto might be evaluated

Pulte’s announcement has raised fresh questions about how crypto holdings might eventually be evaluated under mortgage lending standards. 

Currently, borrowers who want to use digital assets in the mortgage process must first convert them into U.S. dollars and deposit the funds into a regulated American bank account. 

To meet eligibility for down payments or reserves under Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guidelines, those funds must also be seasoned, meaning they must remain in the account for at least 60 days.

The FHFA’s review is expected to examine whether these requirements can or should be updated.

One likely area of focus is asset valuation. Due to the volatility of crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, lenders may hesitate to accept their full market value when assessing borrower assets. 

A common method in traditional finance is to apply a haircut — a discount from the stated value — to account for potential price swings. Whether similar adjustments would be adopted for crypto remains uncertain.

Holding history may also come under review. Lenders often view long-held assets more favorably than short-term holdings. Assets with clear documentation, consistent custody, and minimal trading activity may carry more weight than those recently acquired or frequently moved. 

Stablecoins present a separate set of considerations. Tokens such as USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) are designed to maintain a consistent value relative to the U.S. dollar, which may make them more suitable for underwriting purposes. 

Even so, treatment of stablecoins would depend on regulatory comfort with their structure, custody arrangements, and transparency standards.

For now, mortgage advisors commonly recommend that crypto holders convert their assets to dollars well in advance of applying for a loan, giving lenders time to verify the source of funds and ensuring the assets meet seasoning requirements.

Any future update is likely to preserve strict documentation standards. Borrowers would still need to show a complete audit trail, including wallet ownership, transaction history, and evidence that the funds are not tied to loans or suspicious activity. 

Verification of custody, clarity of origin, and compliance with anti-money laundering rules are also expected to remain central to any policy changes under consideration.

Gains in private finance suggest real demand for Bitcoin integration

While federal regulators are just beginning to explore the idea of integrating crypto into mortgage lending, several private fintech firms have already launched experimental models. 

Milo Credit, a Florida-based lender, introduced one of the first crypto mortgage products in the U.S. in 2022. 

Its structure departs from the traditional approach. Rather than requiring borrowers to sell crypto and make a cash down payment, Milo allows buyers to pledge digital assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or certain stablecoins, as collateral. 

The setup enables clients to finance up to 100% of the home’s value without liquidating their crypto holdings. 

Similarly, Figure Technologies, a San Francisco fintech company led by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has explored large-scale crypto-backed mortgage programs, offering loans as high as $20 million using digital assets as security.

According to Milo, clients continue to retain ownership of their pledged crypto, which means they can benefit if asset values rise during the mortgage term. 

Another advantage is tax-related: selling large crypto positions to cover a down payment would typically trigger capital gains taxes. By pledging rather than selling, borrowers avoid those immediate tax events. 

As of early-2025, Milo reported over $65 million in crypto-collateralized home loans issued.

However, these private offerings function outside the federal mortgage system. Their loans are not eligible for resale to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, meaning they cannot benefit from the same level of liquidity and risk-sharing that conventional loans do. 

As a result, interest rates tend to be higher, and lenders often retain the loans in-house or work with alternative investors to fund them. These limitations place a ceiling on how widely such products can scale.

Another constraint is risk. Crypto-backed mortgages usually require over-collateralization — meaning borrowers must pledge more in crypto value than the loan amount to offset volatility. 

But even with that buffer, price swings can present challenges. A drop of 15% in asset value between approval and closing is enough to disrupt a loan. And historically, crypto drawdowns have been far steeper. 

If the FHFA chooses to move forward, it could bring more consistency and structure to the space. Private models have shown that crypto can be integrated into housing finance, but only with careful safeguards and a full understanding of its tradeoffs.

Whether the outcome is adoption, rejection, or something in between, the process will influence how crypto is viewed not just in capital markets, but in everyday financial life.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril!

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril!

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your&nbsp;Peril! Picture this: You’re cruising down a dusty backroad in your dream RV, windows down, playlist blasting-until a pothole the size of Texas sends you swerving into a ditch. Heart pounding, you call for a tow truck, cursing the crumbling roads that no budget ever seems to fix. Sound familiar? Now imagine turning that frustration into fortune: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) builds the beasts that dig, haul, and pave our world back to glory. As governments pour trillions into infrastructure-from Biden’s bridges to Europe’s green grids-CAT’s not just surviving the boom; it’s engineering your next big win. Why care? Because in a market obsessed with flashy tech, this 100-year-old titan is quietly revving up 20%+ returns, turning everyday gripes into investor&nbsp;gold. Operations: Built to Conquer Any&nbsp;Terrain Caterpillar Inc. dominates as the world’s top maker of construction, mining equipment, engines, and locomotives, operating across three powerhouse segments: Construction Industries (think excavators for urban boom), Resource Industries (mining beasts), and Energy &amp; Transportation (powering rails and&nbsp;grids). With a global dealer network spanning every continent, CAT delivered $16.6 billion in Q2 2025 sales, fueled by end-user demand despite softer volumes. This resilience shines in volatile markets, where CAT’s tech-infused machines-like autonomous haulers-keep customers hooked, driving steady parts and service revenue that pads&nbsp;margins. Financials: Solid Foundations Amid Headwinds CAT’s Q2 2025 showed grit: revenues dipped 1% to $16.6 billion on pricing pressures, but adjusted EPS held at $4.72, with a 17.6% operating margin signaling efficiency. Key ratios tell the tale- ROE around 50%, debt-to-equity under 2.0, and enterprise cash at $5.4 billion-proving CAT converts cash flow into real muscle. Year-to-date, free cash flow tops $4 billion, underscoring a fortress balance sheet ready for growth&nbsp;bets. Stock Surge: Riding the Infrastructure Wave CAT shares have rocketed 29.5% YTD to $472, smashing all-time highs and outpacing the S&amp;P 500 by double digits. This momentum stems from infrastructure tailwinds and AI-driven data center buzz, with the stock’s beta of 1.46 adding that thrilling volatility for tactical plays. At current levels, it’s trading at a forward P/E of 16 -bargain territory for a growth machine eyeing 10%+ annual&nbsp;returns. The stock price has risen by more than 28 883% since the&nbsp;IPO. Rivals in the Ring: CAT’s Edge Over the&nbsp;Pack In the brutal arena of heavy machinery, CAT leads with a 15–20% global market share, outmuscling foes through innovation and scale. Komatsu and Volvo nip at heels in mining and construction, while Deere excels in ag-overlap gear and Cummins powers engines-yet none match CAT’s diversified empire or brand moat. CAT’s secret sauce? Superior aftermarket services, capturing 40% of revenue long-term, leaving competitors scrambling in the&nbsp;dust. Competitor Comparison Table Investment Insight In the cutthroat world of heavy machinery, Caterpillar (CAT) stands tall, delivering robust and growing Net profitability that topped 16% in recent years. Its Gross margin, consistently strong and slightly rising, hit 36% last year, showcasing operational excellence. Even better, as Gross profits climb, General, administrative, and commercial expenses shrink relative to Gross profit-a clear sign of disciplined resource management that creates shareholder value. For investors, CAT’s a reliable engine: steady cash flows fully fund operations, reward shareholders, and keep debt levels not just stable but declining. Dividends are the cherry on top, with an average annual growth of 7.7% and a yield near the market average. Reinvest those dividends, and your position’s yield could outpace the market over time, making CAT a portfolio must-have. However, a word of caution: as of September 26, 2025, the stock hovers near all-time highs, with valuation metrics like P/E suggesting it’s pricey to initiate or add to positions now. Patience may unlock better entry points for this enduring powerhouse. Investment attractiveness Caterpillar Stock Forecast** 2025–2029 Price&nbsp;Targets: *Theoretical calculation. Actual results may differ significantly due to market conditions as well as your investment strategy and&nbsp;tactics. When to buy and Investment Tips As of this writing, the stock price is hovering near its all-time high (ATH). Buying at such peaks is a no-go, even though the current price (around $464) suggests potential returns could match or exceed the stock’s historical CAGR of 23%. However, we stick to disciplined investing-avoiding overvalued highs and waiting for a correction, ideally as deep as possible, to maximize&nbsp;value. Shareholder Rewards: Dividends That Dig&nbsp;Deep CAT’s a Dividend Aristocrat with 31 years of hikes, boosting quarterly payouts 7% to $1.51 per share in June 2025 for a juicy 1.29% yield. Paired with aggressive buybacks-$0.8 billion in Q2 alone, from a $21.8 billion authorization -CAT returns nearly all free cash flow to owners, turning volatility into compounding gold. For yield chasers, it’s a no-brainer; for growth hunters, the EPS growth supercharges total&nbsp;returns. Breaking News: Tariffs Sting, But Data Centers&nbsp;Sparkle September’s spotlight hit CAT with a tariff gut-punch: CEO warnings of $1.5–1.8 billion in 2025 costs from steel/aluminum hikes, dragging shares 3.65% to $419 mid-month on inflation fears. Yet, the rebound to $472 erased it fast, turbocharged by BofA’s $517 price target upgrade, spotlighting Solar Turbines’ AI data center boom. This flip underscores CAT’s value pivot-tariffs dent short-term (subtract 2–3% EPS), but energy demand could add $2–3 billion in revenues, lifting enterprise value 10–15% by&nbsp;2027. Expert Whispers from X: The Street’s Hot&nbsp;Takes Wall Street’s buzzing on X, where pros see CAT as a tariff-proof titan. Mohamed El-Erian (@elerianm) nailed the divergence: „Palantir monetizes AI acceleration, while Caterpillar grapples with tariffs-but this highlights dispersion favoring resilient industrials like CAT for long-haul bets.” BofA echo via @AIStockSavvy: „Solar Turbines is CAT’s hidden gem, powering data centers-Buy to&nbsp;$517.” Jeremy Lefebvre (@HolySmokas) adds fire: „100–200% upside in 5–10 years; revenue climbs, net income explodes-buy the dip.” These voices scream opportunity: amid noise, CAT’s fundamentals scream&nbsp;louder. Conclusion So, there you have it: Caterpillar’s not just building empires-it’s bulldozing doubts with rock-solid ops, juicy dividends, and a forecast that could make your portfolio purr like a well-oiled engine. Sure, tariffs might throw a wrench in the works, but with data centers demanding more power than a rock concert, CAT’s poised to haul in the wins. And hey, if waiting for that dip feels like watching paint dry on a backhoe, remember: patience isn’t just a virtue-it’s the turbo boost to 23% CAGR glory. Don’t get left in the dust; gear up and invest smart, or risk explaining to your grandkids why you skipped the yellow brick road to&nbsp;riches. Have you already invested in this company’s stock? Leave a comment-we’re closely following this&nbsp;stock! Share the article with friends and colleagues! *** Company’s Site. Which company’s analysis would you like to see&nbsp;next? A cup of coffee from you for this excellent analysis. Or Donate: *Investment analysis involves scrutinizing over 50 different criteria to assess a company's ability to generate shareholder value. This comprehensive approach includes tracking revenue, profit, equity dynamics, dividend payments, cash flow, debt and financial management, stock price trends, bankruptcy risk, F-Score, and more. These metrics are consolidated into a straightforward Investment Scoreboard, which effectively helps predict future stock price movements.**Use the price forecast to manage the risk of your investments. Originally published at https://www.aipt.lt on September 26,&nbsp;2025. From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril! was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Wilder World
WILD$0.2391+3.77%
holoride
RIDE$0.000832-0.95%
1
1$0.008435+24.30%
Share
Medium2025/09/29 13:46
Share
Metaplanet Stock Slides as Top Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Sets Up Shop in Miami

Metaplanet Stock Slides as Top Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Sets Up Shop in Miami

The post Metaplanet Stock Slides as Top Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Sets Up Shop in Miami appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Tokyo-listed Metaplanet is expanding to the U.S. Its Miami-based subsidiary will initially have $15 million in capital. The firm meanwhile closed on its $1.45 billion public offering. Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed hotel group that owns $2.3 billion worth of Bitcoin, said on Wednesday that its business is expanding to the U.S. The firm, which owns more than 20,000 Bitcoin, is establishing a subsidiary in Miami, Florida, to “manage and grow income-generation activities,” according to a press release. Metaplanet said the wholly-owned firm, dubbed Metaplanet Income Corp., will initially have $15 million in capital. It will provide its parent company with a better opportunity to “pursue derivatives operations and related activities that produce revenue,” Metaplanet added. The company’s shares changed hands around $4.06, falling nearly 4% on Wednesday, according to Yahoo Finance. The company’s stock price has plunged roughly 68% over the past three months from $12.90, although it has still increased 74% year-to-date. ﻿ Founded in 1999, Metaplanet has managed budget hotels across Japan, including “love hotels,” but Wednesday’s announcement makes no mention of hospitality. Rather, Metaplanet said the new subsidiary will be separate from its treasury operations. In the second quarter, Metaplanet disclosed an operating profit of ¥817 million ($5.5 million) on ¥1.23 billion ($8.4 million) in total sales, according to a shareholder presentation.  The performance was largely driven by Metaplanet’s income-generation segment, which generated ¥1.13 billion ($7.7 million) by selling Bitcoin put options. The derivatives are only profitable for buyers when Bitcoin’s spot price falls below an option’s given strike price. “This business has become our engine of growth, generating consistent revenue and net income,” Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich said on X on Wednesday. Gerovich separately said on Wednesday that Metaplanet had officially closed on its $1.45 billion offering of 385 million shares. More than 70 investors…
1
1$0.008435+24.30%
Union
U$0.010218+0.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07816+1.90%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:49
Share
Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

The post Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nearly 10 years after Resonate, Glenn Hughes scores a new career high as Chosen opens at No. 4 on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple speaks onstage during the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images Almost a decade after his last solo album Resonate arrived, Glenn Hughes returns with Chosen. The rock superstar’s fifteenth project under his own name debuts on multiple charts in the United Kingdom, where he remains a legend in his chosen field. Chosen opens inside loftiest tiers on multiple tallies and even gives Hughes his first solo win on one roster. Glenn Hughes Scores First Hit on One Chart Chosen debuts on the Official Albums Downloads chart at No. 60. Hughes scores his first solo win on the list of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs on download platforms like iTunes and Amazon in the U.K., as his latest project arrives. Glenn Hughes Reaches a New Peak Chosen earns its loftiest starting point on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, where it kicks off at No. 4. Hughes reaches a new all-time high as the set arrives and collects his second top 10. Resonate peaked at No. 6, earning Hughes his first top 10 bestseller almost 10 years back, while Music for the Divine only spent one frame at No. 33 nearly 20 years ago. Glenn Hughes on the Albums Charts Chosen also brings Hughes to new all-time peak positions on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. The set debuts at Nos. 25 and 26 on those tallies, respectively. Only Resonate had previously landed on those lists,…
Sidekick
K$0.1294+0.62%
Union
U$0.010218+0.30%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.968+1.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:41
Share

Trending News

More

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril!

Metaplanet Stock Slides as Top Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Sets Up Shop in Miami

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

Can XRP Overcome Bearish October History With Key Catalysts Ahead?

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns