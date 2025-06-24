Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

By: PANews
2025/06/24 09:00
Planet
Written by: @Michael01c_

Compiled by: Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily

As the popular interactive Fragmetric in the Solana ecosystem is about to launch an airdrop (it has recently promoted a number of token-related actions such as NFT), I know that many Solana ecosystem users have begun to think about "what to do next" and "which projects should I participate in liquidity mining" and other questions.

Don’t worry, I have compiled a carefully selected list of early potential projects in the Solana ecosystem, and participating now still has high return expectations.

Titan

Titan positions itself as the first DEX meta-aggregator within the Solana ecosystem, which can scan multiple aggregators and decentralized exchanges to find the best trading path for users.

Titan has completed a $3.5 million pre-seed round of financing, and its trading volume has exceeded $500 million. Although it is still in the closed beta stage, it has integrated multiple DEXs and aggregators.

There are currently two key badges available to Titan test participants:

  • The Beta Badge: You can get it by completing a transaction during the beta phase.
  • The Colossus Badge: reserved for the top 10% of users by trading volume;
  • These badges are only awarded during the closed beta and may play an important role in future reward distribution.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Hylo

Hylo is a fully decentralized Solana native stablecoin system paired with a powerful zero-liquidation risk leverage product.

At its core is hyUSD, a stablecoin fully backed by Liquidity Staking Tokens (LST). Hylo also launched xSOL leveraged tokens, which allow users to get 2-4x SOL exposure without funding fees, margin fees, or worrying about liquidation.

Hylo is still in the closed beta stage, and currently only 2,806 wallets are participating addresses.

This is not only an opportunity to participate early, but also a great time to make arrangements before the market heats up and before crowds rush in.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Pyra

Pyra is the native DeFi protocol of the Solana ecosystem, allowing users to spend without selling cryptocurrencies.

Pyra operates as a decentralized credit system, providing credit lines secured by crypto assets. Instead of exchanging assets for fiat currency, users can pledge crypto assets to use Visa cards issued by Pyra for daily consumption, while keeping their assets invested and potentially earning income.

One of the most attractive features of Pyra is its integration with high-yield DeFi strategies. Deposited assets will not sit idle, but will automatically generate passive income through protocols such as Lulo. In addition, Pyra is also equipped with a smart liquidation protection mechanism. When the value of the collateral drops, the system will automatically replace the assets through Jupiter to repay the loan without incurring additional penalties or fees.

Pyra is currently in closed beta and could be a smart choice if you want to unlock liquidity in your crypto assets without giving up ownership or upside potential.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Exponent

Exponent aims to introduce fixed income products and leveraged mining capabilities to the Solana ecosystem. In short, it allows users to obtain predictable returns or amplify the effects of mining strategies.

Exponent has completed a $2.1 million financing led by RockawayX. Although Exponent was established not long ago, it has a strong momentum of development. DeFiLlama data shows that its total locked value (TVL) has reached approximately $113.63 million.

Exponent is easy to operate, with a clean and intuitive interface, and even DeFi novices can use it easily. The team provides 24/7 support services to provide users with clear guidance and confidence.

Exponent is still in its early stages and deserves continued attention.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Ranger Finance

Ranger Finance is positioned as the first perpetual contract aggregator on Solana. By routing orders to multiple decentralized exchanges such as Drift, Zeta and Jupiter, simplifying and optimizing the trading process, Ranger Finance hopes to provide the best execution price, minimal slippage and a unified trading experience.

Ranger Finance has raised $1.9 million in funding and quickly gained nearly 40,000 registered users after its launch, with monthly transaction volumes approaching $100 million.

Ranger finance is currently in the public beta stage and it is still early to participate.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Loopscale

Loopscale is a native lending protocol on Solana that uses an order book matching engine instead of traditional liquidity pools, bringing innovative solutions to decentralized finance. This design allows users to borrow directly, freely set fixed interest rates and customize loan terms.

In addition to the core lending function, Loopscale also provides an advanced strategy called “Loops”. Users can use flash loans to utilize interest-bearing tokens to optimize returns in a single transaction.

If you are considering getting involved, now is still a good time.

Portal: https://loop.sl/i/qRVId

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Ping Network

Ping Network is a decentralized bandwidth infrastructure platform based on Solana and is one of the hottest DePIN projects. Ping Network aggregates idle bandwidth from data centers, individual users, and enterprise hardware in more than 190 countries to build a global on-demand network suitable for VPN routing, data collection, content distribution, operation status monitoring, and AI services.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Earning money on Ping Network is easy, just turn on your internet connection and activate the VPN to start earning rewards.

