Well-known whale "ETH 50x Guy" closed his long position and turned short, betting on the decline of Bitcoin after earning millions of dollars By: PANews 2025/06/23 23:46

WELL $0.0000506 +5.85% JUNE $0.0991 -3.50% ETH $4,105.86 +2.36%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens , the well-known whale " ETH 50x Guy " (@qwatio) has closed his long ETH position with 25x leverage , making a profit of $1.27 million. Currently, the whale has opened a short position on BTC with 40x leverage .