The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark By: PANews 2025/06/23 22:31

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch in January 2024 , in less than 18 months. BlackRock's IBIT fund leads similar products with a 79% market share. Currently, the daily trading volume of Bitcoin spot ETFs is maintained between 2.3 billion and 4.4 billion US dollars. In contrast, the US spot Ethereum ETF has a cumulative trading volume of 83.4 billion US dollars since its launch in July 2024. The asset management scale of spot Bitcoin ETFs has exceeded 120 billion US dollars, and the IBIT single fund has a management scale of 70 billion US dollars, becoming the fastest ETF product to reach this scale in history.