Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

By: PANews
2025/06/23 20:47
Bitcoin
BTC$111.725,01+%2,08
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0991-%3,50
LayerNet
NET$0,00007368+%0,71

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, as of June 23, Eastern Time, global non-mining listed companies had a net purchase of $198 million worth of Bitcoin last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) increased its holdings for the 12th consecutive week, purchasing 245 BTC worth $26 million , with a total position of 592,345. Metaplanet increased its holdings by 1,111, investing $118 million, with a total position of 11,111. In addition, four companies, including Prenetics in the United States, Blockchain Group in France, The Smarter Web in the United Kingdom, and ANAP in Japan, also purchased for the first time or continued to purchase. As of now, global listed companies hold a total of 655,520 BTC, accounting for 3.3% of the circulation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week

TLDR Bitcoin ETFs saw $903M in outflows last week, ending a month-long inflow trend. Ethereum ETFs lost $796M in one week, marking their worst week since launch. Institutional investors reduced crypto ETF exposure amid inflation fears. New ETFs tied to Solana and XRP are gaining traction as demand shifts. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds [...] The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0,008515+%33,33
XRP
XRP$2,9043+%4,27
Share
Coincentral2025/09/29 12:52
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$26,98+%2,85
Bitcoin
BTC$111.754,98+%2,10
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000095--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 27th September 2025 — Spot SOL & the Britcard

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 27th September 2025 — Spot SOL & the Britcard

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Solana
SOL$208,78+%3,53
Share
Medium2025/09/29 13:39
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 27th September 2025 — Spot SOL & the Britcard

Asian stocks cautious on Monday: Nikkei slips 1%, Nifty up 0.20%

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE ETF Set to Debut This Week – Wall Street Sending DOGE to $10+