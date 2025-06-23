Wyoming’s WYST stablecoin set to launch on August 20 at Blockchain Symposium

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 16:49
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01228+4.06%

Wyoming’s first-of-its-kind state-issued stablecoin WYST will officially launch on August 20, with the state confirming plans to debut the token at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson, WY.

The new timeline was announced by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission after their latest monthly meeting held on June 19, following earlier delays related to vendor contracting and regulatory preparations.

According to a memo released on June 19, the WYST project is in its final stretch, with key tasks now underway across finance, legal, tech, and operational teams. The Commission finalizing rules around reserves management, establishing accounting infrastructure, and signing contracts with partners.

On the technical side, smart contracts for WYST are being redeployed on test networks and will soon be migrated to mainnet blockchains. A new website, stabletoken.wyo.gov, is also being prepared to go live ahead of the announcement.

Authorized by the Wyoming Stable Token Act in 2023, WYST is one of the most ambitious efforts yet by a U.S. state to issue its own digital currency. Unlike private stablecoins, WYST is issued and governed by a public commission, with oversight from state officials and built-in compliance mechanisms. It’s backed by a combination of cash, U.S. Treasuries, and repurchase agreements. The state hopes to position WYST as a trusted digital payment tool for businesses, residents, and blockchain developers, particularly in Wyoming’s growing crypto and fintech ecosystem.

While the June 19 memo didn’t specify which blockchains WYST will launch on, the Wyoming Stable Token Commission has ranked Aptos (APT) and Solana (SOL) as the top-performing blockchain candidates for WYST, with both platforms tying for first place in the evaluation process.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week

TLDR Bitcoin ETFs saw $903M in outflows last week, ending a month-long inflow trend. Ethereum ETFs lost $796M in one week, marking their worst week since launch. Institutional investors reduced crypto ETF exposure amid inflation fears. New ETFs tied to Solana and XRP are gaining traction as demand shifts. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds [...] The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.008502+33.32%
XRP
XRP$2.891+3.75%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/29 12:52
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.86+2.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,607.22+1.94%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 27th September 2025 — Spot SOL & the Britcard

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 27th September 2025 — Spot SOL & the Britcard

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Solana
SOL$207.9+2.98%
Share
Medium2025/09/29 13:39
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see $1.7 billion in outflows last week

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 27th September 2025 — Spot SOL & the Britcard

Asian stocks cautious on Monday: Nikkei slips 1%, Nifty up 0.20%

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE ETF Set to Debut This Week – Wall Street Sending DOGE to $10+