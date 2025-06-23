Celestia Co-Creation proposes PoG model: token issuance rate can be reduced from 5% to 0.25%

By: PANews
2025/06/23 10:50
PANews reported on June 23 that Celestia co-founder John Adler said on the X platform that he proposed Proof-of-Governance (PoG) as the ultimate solution for Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs). The proposal involves changes to the Celestia protocol, which can significantly reduce unnecessary token issuance from 5% to 0.25% without affecting the security of the protocol. The change will also achieve seamless parity with LST, allowing TIA to be more conveniently used in Celestia's native DeFi ecosystem. In addition, by enriching data availability (DA) throughput and vertically integrating with the execution layer and applications, the change will help Celestia accumulate value through revenue (REV) and fees.

