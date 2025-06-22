AguilaTrades has closed 20 times of BTC long positions and opened 20 times of Bitcoin short positions

SEC clears framework for fast-tracked crypto ETF listings

The post SEC clears framework for fast-tracked crypto ETF listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved new generic listing standards for spot crypto exchange-traded funds, clearing the way for faster approvals. Summary SEC has greenlighted new generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. Rule change eliminates lengthy case-by-case approvals, aligning crypto ETFs with commodity funds. Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund and Bitcoin ETF options also gain approval. The U.S. SEC has approved new generic listing standards that will allow exchanges to fast-track spot crypto ETFs, marking a pivotal shift in U.S. digital asset regulation. According to a Sept. 17 press release, the SEC voted to approve rule changes from Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX, enabling them to list and trade commodity-based trust shares, including those holding spot digital assets, without submitting individual proposals for each product. A streamlined path for crypto ETFs Under the new rules, an ETF can be listed without SEC sign-off if its underlying asset trades on a market with surveillance-sharing agreements, has active CFTC-regulated futures contracts for at least six months, or already represents at least 40% of an existing listed ETF. This brings crypto ETFs in line with traditional commodity-based funds under Rule 6c-11, eliminating a process that could take up to 240 days. SEC chair Paul Atkins said the move was designed to “maximize investor choice and foster innovation” while ensuring the U.S. remains the leading market for digital assets. Jamie Selway, director of the division of trading and markets, called the framework “a rational, rules-based approach” that balances access with investor protection. First products already approved Alongside the new standards, the SEC cleared the listing of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which tracks spot assets based on the CoinDesk 5 Index. It also approved trading of options tied to the Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index and its mini version, with…