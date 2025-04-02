Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?

By: PANews
2025/04/02 13:49
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001892+3.05%
MAY
MAY$0.03907+1.87%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001555+0.90%

By Zack Wainwright, Fidelity Analyst (Originally published on March 19)

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

As the current market cycle progresses, investors are closely watching for potential signs of a post-U.S. election rally for Bitcoin.

In November 2024, Bitcoin surpassed its previous all-time high set in March 2024, according to Glassnode Close, entering a true price discovery phase for the first time since surpassing $20,000 in December 2020. Historically, this shift has occurred during previous acceleration phases, which are periods in Bitcoin’s price cycles characterized by high volatility and high profits.

The key question now is: has Bitcoin already hit the top of this cycle, or is there further room to rise?

Post-Election Bitcoin Rally and Historic Gains

Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?

Bitcoin gained 56% in its November 2024 rally, entering a price discovery period reminiscent of past acceleration phase rallies, as shown in the chart “Bitcoin Rises After US Election (2024)”.

Historically, Bitcoin first broke through $30 in 2013, with prices soaring to an all-time high of $229 before cooling off. Bitcoin similarly broke through $1,100 in 2017, entering a price discovery period that saw the asset rise to nearly $3,000 before cooling off.

Both breakouts highlight the volatility and profit patterns that typically occur during acceleration phases. Each advance was followed by a sideways move. In both 2013 and 2017, the sideways move eventually broke out into a second advance.

While the trajectory of the current cycle has yet to fully unfold, these historical parallels suggest that a similar uptrend is possible.

Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?

Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?

Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?

Rising volatility levels

On a weekly basis, Bitcoin's realized volatility is rising rapidly, which may indicate that the sideways trend of the past few months may be coming to an end. This is consistent with the behavior observed in the acceleration phase. Historically, the realized volatility of one year in the acceleration phase has been rising. From the start of the acceleration phase on July 15, 2024 to March 6, 2025, the realized volatility of one year increased from 45% to 51%.

Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?

Furthermore, Bitcoin’s volatility has historically been biased to the upside. Looking at monthly returns, using the S&P 500 as a reference point, Bitcoin has seen higher levels in both directions, but the upside has been more frequent and larger.

Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?

Still, retracements are an “inevitable” part of the acceleration phase — and they can be challenging for investors. However, the retracements Bitcoin has experienced recently have been relatively average compared to previous cycles. This suggests that volatility may diminish in both directions as Bitcoin matures.

Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?

Are we approaching the end of this cycle?

While the future remains uncertain, historical experience shows that as the acceleration phase lengthens, the likelihood of an explosive peak increases. As of March 3, Bitcoin has entered the 232nd day of the latest acceleration phase, approaching the peak reached in the previous phase and suddenly reversing. The acceleration phases in 2010-11, 2013, and 2017 peaked on the 244th, 261st, and 280th days, respectively, indicating that the acceleration phase of each cycle has been slightly extended.

This does not necessarily mean that the current phase will end within this specific time frame. However, history shows that Bitcoin’s acceleration phases can end with a sharp, dramatic rally (similar to the finale of a fireworks display) before quickly losing momentum and entering a reversal phase.

Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?

A key metric to watch during the acceleration phase is the number of days Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high over a 60-day period. In previous acceleration phases, Bitcoin typically experienced two major rallies, the first after the election. If a new all-time high is imminent, its starting price will be close to $110,000.

Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?

It is worth noting that the only time a second rally failed to materialize was in November 2021. While continuing to monitor the current cycle, it will be important to watch whether Bitcoin follows its historical pattern or begins to show signs of divergence.

Related reading: BTC is approaching $80,000, where is the bottom?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.0149+1.22%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0144+1.76%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.85+20.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share
China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

The post China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading by about 1.5% Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies like Alibaba and ByteDance to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules. The RTX Pro 6000D was tailored for China to comply with some export rules, but now the regulator says even that chip is off-limits. After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading (around 1.5%), reflecting investors’ concerns about reduced demand in one of the biggest markets. This isn’t the first time China has done something like this. For instance, in August, the country urged firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chip due to potential security issues and the need to comply with international export control regulations. Meanwhile, Alibaba and Baidu have begun using domestically produced AI chips more heavily, which shows that China is seriously investing in building its own chip-making capacity. Additionally, a few days ago, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust review into Nvidia’s Mellanox acquisition, suggesting the company may have broken some of the promises it made to get the 2020 deal passed. From AI to blockchain and the possible effects of China’s ban The banning of Nvidia chips represents a rather notable escalation in the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Beyond tariffs or export bans, China is now proactively telling its firms to avoid even “compliant” US chips and instead shift…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07453-6.77%
Threshold
T$0.0149+1.22%
GET
GET$0.004546--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:46
Share
Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

The latest Pi Network Price update paints a grim picture for investors who entered early. Once hyped as a community-driven mobile mining experiment, Pi Network’s lack of listings and slow product rollout has crushed sentiment. Many holders are now sitting on more than 85% losses, and analysts expect further downside unless utility arrives soon. Meanwhile, […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Pi Network
PI$0.26451+0.69%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02279+2.47%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003165+2.82%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance