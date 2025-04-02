Trading time: Tariff policy is about to be announced, and analysts say Bitcoin may reach a new high of $110,000

By: PANews
2025/04/02 14:58
MAY
MAY$0,03907+1,87%

Trading time: Tariff policy is about to be announced, and analysts say Bitcoin may reach a new high of $110,000

1. Market observation

Keywords: ACT, ETH, BTC

ACT experienced a flash crash on Binance yesterday, and the price of the coin was almost halved. Wintermute, as the market maker of ACT, also withdrew multiple ACT tokens from Binance after the plunge and sold them on the chain. Market fluctuations are not isolated cases. DF, LEVER, MUSK, GUN and other tokens also experienced a 20%-50% drop.

Bitcoin has been fluctuating for several days. Zack Wainwright, an analyst at Fidelity Digital Assets, pointed out that although Bitcoin is still in the acceleration phase, the cycle is nearing its end. He predicts that if this cycle will reach a new high, it may start from the base price of around $110,000. Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, is more optimistic and believes that if the Fed's policy shifts from quantitative tightening to quantitative easing of Treasury bonds, Bitcoin is expected to bottom out from the $76,500 it hit last month, then rise to $110,000 first, and then gradually climb to the target price of $250,000 by the end of the year.

Institutional investment attitudes are also divided. Despite the many uncertainties in the market, Strategy, Metaplanet, MARA and other institutions are still continuing to increase their holdings of Bitcoin, and GameStop plans to issue $1.5 billion in convertible bonds to purchase Bitcoin. However, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is cautious about Bitcoin, warning that it may damage the international status of the US dollar, but at the same time he also recognizes the advantages of tokenization. In terms of supervision, the three major EU regulatory agencies, ESMA, and others recently issued a joint report, pointing out that the United States' increasingly friendly crypto policies are deepening the linkage between crypto assets and traditional financial markets, which may increase systemic risks.

On the macroeconomic level, Trump is about to announce a new global trade tariff policy at 4 a.m. on April 3, which is expected to impose a 20% comprehensive tariff on all trading partners. Major financial institutions have different reactions to this policy. The former head of economic research at Bank of America believes that this may be just the beginning of a trade war, while the head of research at Pepperstone warns that tariffs may increase the risk of stagflation in the US economy, while economists at Wells Fargo have noted that tariff expectations have pushed up the manufacturing price index, and continued uncertainty is suppressing market demand. Changes in these macroeconomic factors are expected to continue to affect the trend of the cryptocurrency market, and market participants need to pay close attention to policy developments and their chain reactions.

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on April 2)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars)

  • Bitcoin: $84,119.27 (-10.17% year-to-date), daily spot volume $25.592 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,857.62 (-44.17% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $16.19 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 44 (neutral)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1 sat/vB, ETH 0.43 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 61.8%, ETH 8.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, COMP, BTC, MASK, MEW

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.9223

  • Sector ups and downs: The crypto market fell across the board, with the AI Meme sector falling 7.2% and the SocialFi sector falling 4.5%.

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 121,531 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$292 million, including BTC liquidation of US$76.42 million and ETH liquidation of US$51.79 million

  • BTC medium- and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($85,497.74), lower channel line ($83,804.72)

  • ETH medium- and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1,951.99), lower channel line ($1,913.34)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend, otherwise it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: Tariff policy is about to be announced, and analysts say Bitcoin may reach a new high of $110,000

3. ETF flows (as of April 1 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$157 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$3.58 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is expected to review the draft stablecoin legislation today

  • Ethena (ENA) unlocked 95.31 million tokens, worth about $33.5 million

  • Jupiter (JUP) unlocked 53.47 million tokens, worth about $25.4 million

  • Trump to announce reciprocal and industry-specific tariffs at 4 a.m. on April 3

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending March 29 (10,000 people) (20:30, April 3)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 22.4 / Expected: 22.5

The biggest gainers in the top 500 by market value today: Alchemist AI (ALCH) rose 23.74%, WhiteRock (WHITE) rose 23.72%, Cat in a Dog's World (MEW) rose 15.28%, EOS (EOS) rose 11.87%, and 0x0.ai (0x0) rose 10.79%.

Trading time: Tariff policy is about to be announced, and analysts say Bitcoin may reach a new high of $110,000

5. Hot News

  • GameStop Raises $1.5 Billion in Convertible Bonds to Buy Bitcoin

  • Tether announces Bitcoin address, holding over 90,000 BTC worth $7.7 billion

  • Metaplanet purchased 696 BTC, and its total holdings increased to 4046

  • A whale who hoarded ETH in the last bull market is suspected of selling 2,000 ETH, with an estimated profit of $3.273 million

  • EOS breaks through $0.8, with a 24-hour increase of more than 31%

  • 5 new wallets have withdrawn 2.66 million PENDLE from Binance in the past 5 days, equivalent to about 7.9 million US dollars

  • Metaplanet announced that it has increased its holdings by 160 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,206 bitcoins

  • JPMorgan Chase: The market value of 14 listed Bitcoin mining companies shrank by 25% in March, the worst month in history

  • Grayscale executives: The impact of tariffs on cryptocurrencies may have been "priced in", and the worst case scenario is likely to have passed

  • Binance Alpha has added PUMP

  • Ethereum weekly blob fees hit 2025 low

  • USDC issuer Circle submits IPO prospectus to US SEC

  • Market News: VANECK BNB ETF Registered in Delaware

  • Binance released a preliminary report on the ACT crash, four users sold $1.05 million in spot ACT tokens, causing the decline

  • US think tank proposes issuing "BitBonds" to support Trump's Bitcoin reserve plan

  • PumpBTC releases PUMP token model, 9% for initial claim

  • Binance Alpha Launches GRASS, ATH, MEW, and BIGTIME

  • Binance Announces KernelDAO (KERNEL) as Fourth Megadrop Project

  • Backpack Completes Acquisition of FTX EU and Starts User Fund Return Process Today

  • Upbit adds COMP to Korean Won market

  • Arthur Hayes: Even if the US stock market continues to fall due to factors such as tariffs, I still believe that Bitcoin can reach $250,000 by the end of the year

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0,0149+1,22%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,0144+1,76%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0,85+20,12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share
China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

The post China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading by about 1.5% Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies like Alibaba and ByteDance to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules. The RTX Pro 6000D was tailored for China to comply with some export rules, but now the regulator says even that chip is off-limits. After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading (around 1.5%), reflecting investors’ concerns about reduced demand in one of the biggest markets. This isn’t the first time China has done something like this. For instance, in August, the country urged firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chip due to potential security issues and the need to comply with international export control regulations. Meanwhile, Alibaba and Baidu have begun using domestically produced AI chips more heavily, which shows that China is seriously investing in building its own chip-making capacity. Additionally, a few days ago, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust review into Nvidia’s Mellanox acquisition, suggesting the company may have broken some of the promises it made to get the 2020 deal passed. From AI to blockchain and the possible effects of China’s ban The banning of Nvidia chips represents a rather notable escalation in the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Beyond tariffs or export bans, China is now proactively telling its firms to avoid even “compliant” US chips and instead shift…
LETSTOP
STOP$0,07453-6,77%
Threshold
T$0,0149+1,22%
GET
GET$0,004546--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:46
Share
Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

The latest Pi Network Price update paints a grim picture for investors who entered early. Once hyped as a community-driven mobile mining experiment, Pi Network’s lack of listings and slow product rollout has crushed sentiment. Many holders are now sitting on more than 85% losses, and analysts expect further downside unless utility arrives soon. Meanwhile, […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Pi Network
PI$0,26451+0,69%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02279+2,47%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003165+2,82%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance