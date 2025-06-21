ALL4 Mining: Best Free Bitcoin (BTC) Dogecoin (DOGE) Cloud Mining Platform Regulated in the UK

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/21 00:40
ALL4 Mining, a UK-regulated free cloud mining platform offering mining services for Bitcoin, Ripple, Dogecoin and many more, is pleased to announce the launch of its new mobile app. This timely launch enables users to access and manage their cloud mining investments anytime, anywhere, further democratizing cryptocurrency mining.

Key highlights of the mobile app launch:

Seamless mobile mining: The new mobile app provides a user-friendly interface to easily monitor mining contracts, track daily earnings, and manage investments.

Enhanced security: Built with top-tier security measures from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, the app ensures your digital assets are protected wherever you are.

Instant rewards: New users who sign up through the app receive an instant $15 sign-up bonus and can earn $0.6 per day just for logging in.

Diverse contract options: From one-day contracts starting at $15 to long-term investments, users can choose from a variety of mining plans to suit different budgets and goals.

Convenient settlement: The platform accepts more than 10 cryptocurrencies (such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL, XRP) for settlement

24/7 reliability: With 100% uptime and 24/7 technical support, the mobile app guarantees you uninterrupted access to mining operations.

About ALL4 Mining

ALL4 Mining is a fast-growing digital asset mining service provider and a global leader in cloud mining services. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in London, UK. After years of development, the company currently has more than 200 mining farms around the world, members in more than 200 countries and regions, and enjoys the trust of more than 9 million users worldwide. We believe that everyone should benefit from cloud mining and become a leader in the cloud mining industry.

ALL4 Mining is committed to building a safe, compliant, transparent, clean, green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly infrastructure power grid, providing a variety of stable and intelligent data processing service solutions for global customers. With a growing global mining network, ALL4 Mining provides institutional clients and digital asset enthusiasts with a more efficient mining experience.

“The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow rapidly – ​​experts predict that by 2026, Bitcoin will reach $150,000, Litecoin will reach $1,000, Dogecoin will break the $1 mark, and XRP will soar to $10 – so the launch of our mobile app is timely,” said an ALL4 Mining spokesperson. “We are committed to making cloud mining convenient and secure, and our mobile solution will be a game-changer for users who seek flexibility and efficiency.”

Simple steps to start cloud mining with ALL4 Mining

Step 1: Choose ALL4 Mining as your provider: ALL4 Mining’s mining method is simple and straightforward, and users only need a minimum deposit to start mining. The platform ensures that everyone can participate by providing daily returns on mining contracts and flexible withdrawal methods.

Step 2: Register an account: Visit the ALL4 Mining official website all4mining.com, create an account using your email address, log in to access the dashboard and start mining immediately.

Step 3: Purchase a mining contract: ALL4 Mining offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and goals. Users can choose from the following options:

BTC basic computing power: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4.0, expiration income: $100 + $8

LTC [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: $600, contract period: 6 days, daily income of $7.26, expiration income: $600 + $43.56

BTC [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: $3,000, contract period: 20 days, daily income of $42.9, expiration income: $3,000 + $858

DOGE [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: $5,000, contract period: 30 days, daily income of $75, expiration income: $5,000 + $2,250

BTC [advanced computing power contract]: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 40 days, daily income of $166, expiration income: $10,000 + $6,640

BTC [advanced computing power contract]: investment amount: 50,000 USD, contract period: 48 days, daily income: USD 910, maturity income: USD 50,000 + USD 43,680

BTC [Super Computing Power Contract]: Investment amount: USD 150,000, contract period: 50 days, daily income: USD 2,925, maturity income: USD 150,000 + USD 146,250

After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits.

Get Started Now

Join the cloud mining revolution by visiting the official website https://all4mining.com/ or downloading the ALL4 Mining mobile app today. With this new mobile app, managing your cryptocurrency investments will become easier and safer than ever before.

Contact:

Email: info@all4mining.com

Website: all4mining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

