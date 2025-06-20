Blockdaemon launches DeFi and staking service Earn Stack for institutions

By: PANews
2025/06/20 18:09
DeFi
DEFI$0,001493+%0,26
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1-%2,62

PANews June 20 news, according to Cointelegraph, institutional blockchain infrastructure provider Blockdaemon announced the launch of its DeFi and equity staking service Earn Stack, which aims to provide institutions with DeFi and equity staking opportunities through more than 50 protocols, and access to numerous DeFi funding pools and cross-chain bridges. Blockdaemon claims that its new product implements "secure, non-custodial staking and simplifies access to DeFi" in accordance with the guidance recently issued by the US SEC. The company also emphasized its focus on institutional clients, claiming to have obtained ISO 27001 cybersecurity certification and complies with SOC 2 customer data management standards. Founder Konstantin Richter said that the platform achieves one-click integration of multi-chain staking and DeFi functions through institutional-grade APIs, while providing customized API services such as liquidity aggregation, standardized staking access and income tracking.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

On September 28, 2025, the Hyperliquid platform gave away the Hypurr NFT collection to early users of the platform. This promotion was part of a program to reward active community members and generated notable interest in the market. According to OpenSea data, the minimum price of Hypurr tokens amounted to 1,458 HYPE, which is equivalent […] Сообщение Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
NFT
NFT$0,000000432-%0,80
Particl
PART$0,2105+%0,33
1
1$0,007935+%18,62
Share
Incrypted2025/09/29 15:33
Share
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s (ETH) Future Plans – Here’s What’s Planned

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s (ETH) Future Plans – Here’s What’s Planned

The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s (ETH) Future Plans – Here’s What’s Planned appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin presented the network’s new roadmap, which includes its short-, medium-, and long-term goals, at the Developer Conference held in Japan today. Scalability, cross-layer compatibility, privacy, and security were the prominent topics in Buterin’s speech. Buterin stated that the short-term focus will be on increasing gas limits on the Ethereum mainnet (L1). He said that tools such as block-level access lists, ZK-EVMs, gas price restructuring, and slot optimization will be used in this context. The goal is to maintain the network’s decentralization while increasing scalability. The medium-term goal is to enable trustless asset transfers between Layer-2 (L2) networks and achieve faster transaction finality. In this context, “Stage 2 Rollup” solutions, proof-of-conduct combinations, and optimizations for reading data from L1 are on the agenda. Furthermore, network optimizations such as shortening slot times, fast finality protocols, and erasure coding are planned to improve user experience and security. Buterin emphasized that privacy is a priority for both the short and medium term. Zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, anonymous pools, encrypted voting, and scrambling network solutions are highlighted to protect the privacy of users’ on-chain payments, voting, DeFi transactions, and account changes. Furthermore, secure execution environments, secret query techniques, and the ability to conceal fraudulent requests and data access patterns are also targeted when reading data from the chain. Buterin’s long-term vision highlights a minimalist, secure, and simple Ethereum. This roadmap includes resistance to the risks posed by quantum computers, securing the protocol with mathematical methods (formal verification), and transitioning to ideal cryptographic solutions. Buterin stated that these strategic steps will transform Ethereum into a more scalable, user-friendly, and secure infrastructure. With the strengthening of L2 networks, more users will be able to use Ethereum with less trust assumptions. The ultimate goal is for Ethereum to become a reliable foundational infrastructure for global…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004095+%1,31
Moonveil
MORE$0,07748+%0,92
CROSS
CROSS$0,23761+%4,89
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:57
Share
Bitcoin Unmoved By Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Says BTC Should See $120,000 By End Of Week If 'All Goes To Plan'

Bitcoin Unmoved By Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Says BTC Should See $120,000 By End Of Week If 'All Goes To Plan'

Bitcoin failed to break out of its range, but other major coins rose on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve implemented its first interest rate cut of the year.read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112.102,85+%2,41
Moonveil
MORE$0,07748+%0,92
XRP
XRP$2,8804+%3,35
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 09:58
Share

Trending News

More

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s (ETH) Future Plans – Here’s What’s Planned

Bitcoin Unmoved By Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Says BTC Should See $120,000 By End Of Week If 'All Goes To Plan'

How is the xStocks tokenized stock market developing?

Aster CEO Clarifies Token Distribution Details Amid Concerns