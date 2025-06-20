Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/20 01:18
Threshold
T$0.01512+3.13%
Waves
WAVES$0.9646+1.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.07237+6.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07746+1.10%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1216+3.22%

Units.Network, a Layer-1 blockchain built on the Waves Protocol and founded by Sasha Ivanov, has secured $10 million in funding from Nimbus Capital, the digital asset arm of In On Capital, which manages over $1.3 billion in assets.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that part of Units.Network’s mission is to merge blockchain with artificial intelligence, as institutional capital increasingly flows into on-chain infrastructure with real-world utility.

The investment will be used to scale validator capacity, deepen cross-chain liquidity rails, and fast-track the launch of two key AI primitives: an AI Launchpad and an AI Liquidity Manager. Both tools will empower developers and traders with on-chain access to intelligence-driven market products.

Building the Future of On-Chain AI

With the convergence of AI and blockchain moving from theory to production, Units.Network is positioning itself at the centre of this emerging frontier.

Analysts project the blockchain-AI market to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 28%.

The launch of Units.Network’s AI Launchpad is intended to lower the barrier of entry for innovators, while the AI Liquidity Manager is designed to create fairer and more efficient markets.

“This investment allows us to place practical artificial intelligence at the centre of our ecosystem,” said Sasha Ivanov.

“The Launchpad lowers barriers for innovators, and the liquidity manager will create fairer and more efficient markets for builders and traders.”

Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital, added: “We’ve been tracking the AI-blockchain convergence closely, and Units.Network stood out for delivering real on-chain utility.”

Market Momentum and Community Expansion

Beyond institutional backing, Units.Network is also accelerating community growth. The project recently launched a DAO-led performance grant program, offering incentives to developers whose applications attract over $1 million in total value locked (TVL).

These grants are expected to support a healthy pipeline of ecosystem projects ahead of the Launchpad’s public debut later this year.

Retail interest in AI-linked crypto tokens has surged, with combined valuations rising from $2.7 billion to more than $26 billion in the past year, outpacing Bitcoin’s performance.

As investor enthusiasm grows and enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, Units.Network’s blend of AI-native tooling and Layer-1 scalability positions it as a key player in the next wave of crypto innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

On September 28, 2025, the Hyperliquid platform gave away the Hypurr NFT collection to early users of the platform. This promotion was part of a program to reward active community members and generated notable interest in the market. According to OpenSea data, the minimum price of Hypurr tokens amounted to 1,458 HYPE, which is equivalent […] Сообщение Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004324-0.71%
Particl
PART$0.2108+0.52%
1
1$0.008158+21.85%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/29 15:33
Share
Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’

Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De financiële markten staan volgens macrostrateeg Henrik Zeberg op het punt om een nieuwe fase in te gaan: extreem volatiel en mogelijk hard stijgend. De econoom zegt dat beleggers zich niet moeten laten misleiden door de eerste reacties op het rentebesluit van de Amerikaanse Federal Reserve. Lot of volatility incoming today! BUT – the first move may not be the correct one. My view: Markets will accelerate higher soon after this FOMC – but the day may deliver strong pullbacks — Henrik Zeberg (@HenrikZeberg) September 17, 2025 Het rentebesluit als katalysator Met het economische beeld dat er langzaam maar zeker weer iets beter uit begint te zien, lijkt een impuls voor risk assets aanstaande. Volgens Zeberg kan dit zelfs leiden tot een “ballistische fase”, waarin koersen in korte tijd ongekend hard stijgen. Zeberg plaatst de huidige situatie in een bredere context: de groeiende kloof tussen financiële markten en de reële economie. De beurzen, met de S&P 500 voorop, zetten record na record, mede dankzij enthousiasme rond AI en crypto. Maar daarachter schuilt een ander verhaal: De arbeidsmarkt koelt af. Minder vacatures en een stijgende werkloosheid. Huishoudens ervaren financiële stress, met hogere schulden en blijvend dure levensonderhoudskosten. Bedrijven rapporteren dalende marges en toenemende onzekerheid. Volgens Zeberg focussen veel analisten bij grote banken enkel op koersen en Fed-signalen, terwijl de fundamentele zwakte in de economie genegeerd wordt.  “De disconnect kan niet blijven bestaan.” Parallellen met eerdere bubbels Het beeld dat Zeberg schetst roept herinneringen op aan eerdere perioden van extreme speculatie: Tijdens de dotcom-bubbel (1999-2000) stegen aandelen door massale liquiditeit en optimisme, terwijl winsten achterbleven Voor de crisis van 2008 zagen markten ook sterke rally’s vlak voordat de realiteit van de kredietcrisis insloeg Zeberg ziet de huidige fase als een speculatieve blow-off top: een laatste, euforische stijging voor de onvermijdelijke terugval. Get ready for the BALLISTIC PHASE in the Markets! — Henrik Zeberg (@HenrikZeberg) September 17, 2025 Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zegt Fed-voorzitter Powell dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins… Continue reading Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’ document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Wat dit betekent voor crypto Voor de cryptomarkt kan dit scenario dubbel uitpakken. Enerzijds profiteren digitale assets traditioneel sterk van extra liquiditeit en risicobereidheid. De afgelopen maanden was dat zichtbaar in de belangstelling voor Bitcoin ETF’s, AI tokens en altcoins. Maar zodra de recessie zich doorzet en liquiditeit opdroogt, kan juist crypto opnieuw hard geraakt worden. Het scenario van Zeberg suggereert dus dat beleggers weliswaar op korte termijn forse winsten kunnen boeken, maar zich moeten voorbereiden op extreme volatiliteit en mogelijke crashes. Wat beleggers moeten verwachten Volgens Zeberg: Korte termijn: vuurwerk, hoge volatiliteit, sterke rally’s Middellange termijn: een recessie die uiteindelijk de markten naar beneden trekt Lange termijn: kansen voor beleggers die nu liquiditeit opbouwen en later goedkoop kunnen instappen Zijn boodschap is helder: dit is een periode van kansen, maar ook van grote risico’s. Alleen wie zich niet laat verblinden door de eerste bewegingen, kan profiteren. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’ is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
GET
GET$0.004546--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1099+3.19%
READY
READY$0.018+20.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 16:46
Share
Aster CEO Clarifies Token Distribution Details Amid Concerns

Aster CEO Clarifies Token Distribution Details Amid Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/aster-token-distribution-clarification/
Aster
ASTER$1.9709+9.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01242+5.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011258+7.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/29 15:00
Share

Trending News

More

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’

Aster CEO Clarifies Token Distribution Details Amid Concerns

Grayscale’s GDLC Fund Holding SOL and ADA Gets SEC Nod for NYSE Debut

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates; Market Watches Inflation Signals