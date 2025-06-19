Telegram founder's will: $17.1 billion in assets will be divided among 6 children and 100 children born from sperm donation

By: PANews
2025/06/19 23:43
PANews reported on June 19 that according to the New York Post, Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed that he has made a will and plans to distribute his $17.1 billion fortune to his six biological children and 100 children born through sperm donation. Durov said that all children will have equal inheritance rights, but the funds will not be available until 30 years later.

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

On September 28, 2025, the Hyperliquid platform gave away the Hypurr NFT collection to early users of the platform. This promotion was part of a program to reward active community members and generated notable interest in the market. According to OpenSea data, the minimum price of Hypurr tokens amounted to 1,458 HYPE, which is equivalent […] Сообщение Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/29 15:33
Econoom waarschuwt: 'Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk'

Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De financiële markten staan volgens macrostrateeg Henrik Zeberg op het punt om een nieuwe fase in te gaan: extreem volatiel en mogelijk hard stijgend. De econoom zegt dat beleggers zich niet moeten laten misleiden door de eerste reacties op het rentebesluit van de Amerikaanse Federal Reserve. Lot of volatility incoming today! BUT – the first move may not be the correct one. My view: Markets will accelerate higher soon after this FOMC – but the day may deliver strong pullbacks — Henrik Zeberg (@HenrikZeberg) September 17, 2025 Het rentebesluit als katalysator Met het economische beeld dat er langzaam maar zeker weer iets beter uit begint te zien, lijkt een impuls voor risk assets aanstaande. Volgens Zeberg kan dit zelfs leiden tot een “ballistische fase”, waarin koersen in korte tijd ongekend hard stijgen. Zeberg plaatst de huidige situatie in een bredere context: de groeiende kloof tussen financiële markten en de reële economie. De beurzen, met de S&P 500 voorop, zetten record na record, mede dankzij enthousiasme rond AI en crypto. Maar daarachter schuilt een ander verhaal: De arbeidsmarkt koelt af. Minder vacatures en een stijgende werkloosheid. Huishoudens ervaren financiële stress, met hogere schulden en blijvend dure levensonderhoudskosten. Bedrijven rapporteren dalende marges en toenemende onzekerheid. Volgens Zeberg focussen veel analisten bij grote banken enkel op koersen en Fed-signalen, terwijl de fundamentele zwakte in de economie genegeerd wordt.  “De disconnect kan niet blijven bestaan.” Parallellen met eerdere bubbels Het beeld dat Zeberg schetst roept herinneringen op aan eerdere perioden van extreme speculatie: Tijdens de dotcom-bubbel (1999-2000) stegen aandelen door massale liquiditeit en optimisme, terwijl winsten achterbleven Voor de crisis van 2008 zagen markten ook sterke rally’s vlak voordat de realiteit van de kredietcrisis insloeg Zeberg ziet de huidige fase als een speculatieve blow-off top: een laatste, euforische stijging voor de onvermijdelijke terugval. Get ready for the BALLISTIC PHASE in the Markets! — Henrik Zeberg (@HenrikZeberg) September 17, 2025 Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zegt Fed-voorzitter Powell dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins… Continue reading Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’ document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Wat dit betekent voor crypto Voor de cryptomarkt kan dit scenario dubbel uitpakken. Enerzijds profiteren digitale assets traditioneel sterk van extra liquiditeit en risicobereidheid. De afgelopen maanden was dat zichtbaar in de belangstelling voor Bitcoin ETF’s, AI tokens en altcoins. Maar zodra de recessie zich doorzet en liquiditeit opdroogt, kan juist crypto opnieuw hard geraakt worden. Het scenario van Zeberg suggereert dus dat beleggers weliswaar op korte termijn forse winsten kunnen boeken, maar zich moeten voorbereiden op extreme volatiliteit en mogelijke crashes. Wat beleggers moeten verwachten Volgens Zeberg: Korte termijn: vuurwerk, hoge volatiliteit, sterke rally’s Middellange termijn: een recessie die uiteindelijk de markten naar beneden trekt Lange termijn: kansen voor beleggers die nu liquiditeit opbouwen en later goedkoop kunnen instappen Zijn boodschap is helder: dit is een periode van kansen, maar ook van grote risico’s. Alleen wie zich niet laat verblinden door de eerste bewegingen, kan profiteren. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’ is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/18 16:46
Aster CEO Clarifies Token Distribution Details Amid Concerns

Aster CEO Clarifies Token Distribution Details Amid Concerns

Coinstats2025/09/29 15:00
