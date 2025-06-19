Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 22:14
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009535+2.32%
RWAX
APP$0.002112+2.02%

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk acquired it in October 2022, is eyeing the new functionality as part of a broader plan to evolve into an all-in-one financial app.

Musk’s Tesla was among the first major companies to buy Bitcoin (BTC) and his crypto-related posts have included nods to some of the market’s top memecoins.

Musk’s plans for X

X has increasingly become a top platform for social engagement and news, with Musk among its most vocal advocates. In addition to cryptocurrencies, users have called for the integration of everyday solutions and services.

X chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino, who succeeded Musk as CEO in June 2023, shared fresh details about what the platform is planning.

She told the Financial Times in an interview that the goal is to bring all financial services to the public through a single app. It’s not just about the ability to, for instance, pay for pizza, she said, but also to make investments or trade assets.

Partnerships and integrations

X recently revealed its partnership with Polymarket, picking the blockchain-based platform as its official prediction market partner.

The move follows Musk’s comments on launching a peer-to-peer digital wallet service, dubbed X Money. Notably, this is expected to be a collaboration with payments giant Visa.

In her remarks, Yaccarino confirmed that the upcoming trading and investment features will initially be available to users in the United States. A broader rollout will aim to offer global users services such as merchandise purchases and tipping.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

On September 28, 2025, the Hyperliquid platform gave away the Hypurr NFT collection to early users of the platform. This promotion was part of a program to reward active community members and generated notable interest in the market. According to OpenSea data, the minimum price of Hypurr tokens amounted to 1,458 HYPE, which is equivalent […] Сообщение Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004323-0.75%
Particl
PART$0.21+0.09%
1
1$0.008129+21.67%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/29 15:33
Share
Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

The post Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The purpose of Bitcoin is to definancialize the world, not refinancialize it. And so when I heard Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor say at the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference yesterday that he wants to see $200 trillion in credit built on top of bitcoin once it hits a $100 trillion market cap, I felt uneasy. JUST IN: Michael Saylor says if Bitcoin hits $100 trillion, there could be $200 trillion in credit built on top of it. Bitcoin is just getting started 🚀 pic.twitter.com/SbgH9gW7fb — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) September 17, 2025 Then, when I heard Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong send a similar message this morning, I started to feel like we’re very much losing the plot. For those who aren’t well-versed on Bitcoin’s origins, it was born from the great financial crisis of 2007-09, which was the result of a highly leveraged, overfinancialized system. When I think about Satoshi Nakamoto coding Bitcoin, I don’t think of someone (or a group of people) thinking to him or herself, “How can I create a new asset that we can financialize so that we can create the same problems again?” What Satoshi seemed to have in mind instead was: “Here’s a new form of money that preserves value over time so that people don’t have to rely on financial products as much.” I don’t know whether or not we’ll ever live in a fully hyperbitcoinized future where no other forms of money exist. But I do imagine that the $100 to $200 trillion in debt that both Saylor and Armstrong are envisioning is constituted of other currencies, and, in such a scenario, bitcoin has likely been relegated to “digital capital” instead of money — and that’s not my vision for it. (To be fair, it could be used as digital capital and money simultaneously.)…
Threshold
T$0.01512+3.06%
Capverse
CAP$0.106+0.66%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007596+3.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:36
Share
Aster CEO Clarifies Token Distribution Details Amid Concerns

Aster CEO Clarifies Token Distribution Details Amid Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/aster-token-distribution-clarification/
Aster
ASTER$1.9804+9.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0124+5.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011231+8.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/29 15:00
Share

Trending News

More

Hyperliquid Gave Away 4,600 NFTs From the Hypurr Collection to Early Adopters

Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

Aster CEO Clarifies Token Distribution Details Amid Concerns

U.S. Government Shutdown Looms: Potential Impact on Digital Assets

UK FCA May Exempt Crypto Firms from Key TradFi Rules — What’s at Stake?