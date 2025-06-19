Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

The purpose of Bitcoin is to definancialize the world, not refinancialize it. And so when I heard Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor say at the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference yesterday that he wants to see $200 trillion in credit built on top of bitcoin once it hits a $100 trillion market cap, I felt uneasy. JUST IN: Michael Saylor says if Bitcoin hits $100 trillion, there could be $200 trillion in credit built on top of it. Bitcoin is just getting started 🚀 pic.twitter.com/SbgH9gW7fb — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) September 17, 2025 Then, when I heard Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong send a similar message this morning, I started to feel like we're very much losing the plot. For those who aren't well-versed on Bitcoin's origins, it was born from the great financial crisis of 2007-09, which was the result of a highly leveraged, overfinancialized system. When I think about Satoshi Nakamoto coding Bitcoin, I don't think of someone (or a group of people) thinking to him or herself, "How can I create a new asset that we can financialize so that we can create the same problems again?" What Satoshi seemed to have in mind instead was: "Here's a new form of money that preserves value over time so that people don't have to rely on financial products as much." I don't know whether or not we'll ever live in a fully hyperbitcoinized future where no other forms of money exist. But I do imagine that the $100 to $200 trillion in debt that both Saylor and Armstrong are envisioning is constituted of other currencies, and, in such a scenario, bitcoin has likely been relegated to "digital capital" instead of money — and that's not my vision for it. (To be fair, it could be used as digital capital and money simultaneously.)…