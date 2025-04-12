Paul Atkins officially takes over as SEC chairman: What does this mean for cryptocurrencies?

By: PANews
2025/04/12 13:05
MAY
MAY$0.03905+1.85%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001546+0.19%

By Connor Sephton , CryptoNews

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

It’s official. Paul Atkins will become the next chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Senate confirmed the nomination by a vote of 52 to 44, and the final hearing went smoothly.

Paul Atkins tried to distinguish himself from his predecessor Gary Gensler at the hearing, saying: “I have been leading the industry’s efforts for digital assets since 2017, and I have witnessed how the lack of regulation and ambiguity in digital assets has created uncertainty in the market and inhibited innovation.”

He went on to say that one of the top priorities when developing rules for the cryptocurrency industry is to take a “rational, coherent and principled approach.”

Senate Banking Committee member Tim Scott, another crypto supporter on Capitol Hill, welcomed the appointment, adding: “Chairman Paul Atkins will also provide regulatory clarity for digital assets, allowing American innovation to flourish and ensuring we remain competitive on the global stage.”

This is significant because during the Gensler era, the SEC has long been accused of taking an “enforcement-style approach” to regulation, viewing the entire crypto industry as a “Wild West” rife with fraud.

In contrast, Paul Atkins has served as an advisor to some of the largest companies in the digital asset space for many years, including cryptocurrency exchanges and decentralized finance platforms.

Paul Atkins Net Worth Revealed

Candidates for public office are required to declare their finances under strict disclosure rules.

Paul Atkins and his wife Sarah have assets worth more than $328 million. According to Bloomberg, Paul Atkins has become the richest US SEC chairman in decades.

Among them, a small part of Paul Atkins’ wealth is actually tied to digital assets, as follows:

  • Hold up to $500,000 in call options at Securitize
  • Up to $500,000 in equity in Anchorage Digital
  • Up to $5 million in assets held in crypto investment fund Off The Chain Capital.

All of these assets must be divested due to potential conflicts of interest, but Paul Atkins’ connection to Securitize is noteworthy, as he served on the company’s board of directors. The company has been working hard to position itself as a market leader in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), which is expected to become one of the major technology themes of the 2020s.

What happens next?

Before Paul Atkins became chairman of the SEC, the commission was busy with many cases initiated during Gensler's tenure.

The investigation into Crypto.com has been dropped. The regulator has reached an agreement with Ripple, which means a multi-year lawsuit is coming to an end. Cases against Kraken, Tron, Consensys, Gemini, OpenSea, Coinbase, and Robinhood have also been closed.

At the same time, Hester Peirce, the “mother of cryptocurrency,” will lead a special task force focused on digital assets. The task force’s top priorities include defining whether digital assets are securities, reviewing what does and does not fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S. SEC, and providing clear guidance for lending and pledging.

This means that one of the most important decisions facing Paul Atkins is whether to approve a series of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the spot prices of small altcoins, joining the ranks of existing ETFs on Wall Street, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

A string of filings have been delayed in recent months — a sign that SEC officials are trying to stall until a new chairman is appointed. Approval of funds focused on XRP and SOL is of particular significance because it could open the door to products that track a wide range of digital assets.

There were enthusiastic reactions to the confirmation of Paul Atkins' nomination. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming said, "I believe his leadership will bring positive changes." Republican French Hill, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, hoped that he could "repeal the harmful, anti-consumer regulations introduced during Gensler's administration."

While it is believed that Paul Atkins' appointment will help cryptocurrency companies accelerate innovation and remove obstacles, he may not be able to bring the strong momentum that investors expect. The continued uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariff policy and the global economy (not to mention the worsening trade war) means that the many unfavorable factors facing Bitcoin are far beyond his control.

Related reading: Before officially taking charge, can the SEC’s “conversational governance” make the crypto world flourish?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.0149+1.22%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0144+1.76%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.85+20.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share
China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

The post China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading by about 1.5% Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies like Alibaba and ByteDance to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules. The RTX Pro 6000D was tailored for China to comply with some export rules, but now the regulator says even that chip is off-limits. After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading (around 1.5%), reflecting investors’ concerns about reduced demand in one of the biggest markets. This isn’t the first time China has done something like this. For instance, in August, the country urged firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chip due to potential security issues and the need to comply with international export control regulations. Meanwhile, Alibaba and Baidu have begun using domestically produced AI chips more heavily, which shows that China is seriously investing in building its own chip-making capacity. Additionally, a few days ago, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust review into Nvidia’s Mellanox acquisition, suggesting the company may have broken some of the promises it made to get the 2020 deal passed. From AI to blockchain and the possible effects of China’s ban The banning of Nvidia chips represents a rather notable escalation in the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Beyond tariffs or export bans, China is now proactively telling its firms to avoid even “compliant” US chips and instead shift…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07453-6.77%
Threshold
T$0.0149+1.22%
GET
GET$0.004546--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:46
Share
Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

The latest Pi Network Price update paints a grim picture for investors who entered early. Once hyped as a community-driven mobile mining experiment, Pi Network’s lack of listings and slow product rollout has crushed sentiment. Many holders are now sitting on more than 85% losses, and analysts expect further downside unless utility arrives soon. Meanwhile, […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Pi Network
PI$0.26451+0.69%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02279+2.47%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003165+2.82%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance