A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

By: PANews
2025/05/12 15:49

Author: rosie , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

In the crypto industry, perhaps everyone has to deal with venture capitalists at some point. Some VCs are indeed "rain in time", but most are not. Here is a practical guide to help you identify and screen venture capital institutions.

Note: This article is purely satire and does not insinuate any VC firm. If you feel offended, you probably fall into category 1-9.

1. “We don’t support airdrops”

They will preach about building “real value” while selling their tokens as soon as the lockup expires. What they really mean is “no airdrops to you, but happy to collect my own.” These are the same people who will talk to you about token economics when their own portfolios are down 80%. The first rule of the VC sell-off club is don’t talk about yourself.

2. The “Please work with my marketing agency” VC

They invested $50k and are now trying to get that money back by forcing you to hire their “cousin” marketing agency for $60k. The agency only has three clients: you and two other portfolio companies from the same VC. Their marketing strategy? Buying paid tweets from influencers.

3. “Theme-driven” venture capital

They haven’t updated their investment thesis since 2021. While you’re giving a presentation, they’re talking about “Web3 social” and “metaverse infrastructure” while Googling “what is TEE technology”. But right now, they’ll invest in anything that has “AI” in the business plan.

4. “Founder-friendly” VCs

They spend three weeks doing an in-depth study of your project, have you fill out 17 forms, introduce you to their entire team, and then disappear when it’s time to wire money. Six months later, they’re on Twitter congratulating you on raising money from someone else.

5. VC who “previously worked at a traditional financial company”

They just entered the crypto space in 2022, but they never forget that they worked at Goldman Sachs. They may be in the crypto community now, but they still show off their experience on LinkedIn. Their entire added value lies in "professional email templates" and "best practices for equity structure". They have never used a hardware wallet and they ask what gas fees are.

6. FOMO VCs who “need a response within 24 hours”

They completely ignore your pitch for months until they see another VC mention your space on Twitter. They PM you out of the blue asking for an “urgent call.” They offer terrible terms and a 24-hour deadline. Even if you accept, it takes them three weeks to get the paperwork to you.

7. “We’re long-term holders” on paper

Watched a CNBC interview with Cathie Wood where she said BTC will be $1.5M by 2030 - and they keep reiterating that they are "long term" and "aligned with the founders on the 5-year vision". Yet, once there is a 30% drop, they panic sell and blame "market conditions" saying it is "out of anyone's control". Still, they want the board seat.

8. “Thought Leaders” Who Publish Nothing

They have never launched anything, but have 50k followers, all gained by repeating other people’s ideas. Their top tweet is about “builder culture”, but they have never built anything themselves. They will offer to “consult for you” in exchange for 2% of the project’s tokens. Their advice is usually “Have you tried getting anonymous Twitter influencers to talk about it?”

9. VCs who “wouldn’t normally invest this early”

They seem to be doing you a favor by investing in your seed round, then demand the privileges of a Series B round. They’ll demand daily updates, board control, and direct access to your development team. They’ll even send you a message at 11pm on a Sunday night: “Quick answer - when will the Lamborghini be available?”

10. A builder who truly understands you

They ask the right technical questions. They’ve been through multiple cycles. They won’t waste your time. They bring more value than just money. They understand your vision because they’ve been there themselves.

They are like unicorns – you think they don’t exist, but when you find one, you’ll never choose another.

Don’t compromise when choosing who will invest in your project. The right partners are not only key to success, but also key to saying “we are pivoting to build an AI-powered Web3 social layer for DeFi users” six months from now (VCs bring more than just money).

Related reading: The founder financing bible: The network relationships of crypto VCs

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.01498+1.90%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01439+1.62%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8592+21.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share
China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

The post China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading by about 1.5% Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies like Alibaba and ByteDance to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules. The RTX Pro 6000D was tailored for China to comply with some export rules, but now the regulator says even that chip is off-limits. After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading (around 1.5%), reflecting investors’ concerns about reduced demand in one of the biggest markets. This isn’t the first time China has done something like this. For instance, in August, the country urged firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chip due to potential security issues and the need to comply with international export control regulations. Meanwhile, Alibaba and Baidu have begun using domestically produced AI chips more heavily, which shows that China is seriously investing in building its own chip-making capacity. Additionally, a few days ago, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust review into Nvidia’s Mellanox acquisition, suggesting the company may have broken some of the promises it made to get the 2020 deal passed. From AI to blockchain and the possible effects of China’s ban The banning of Nvidia chips represents a rather notable escalation in the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Beyond tariffs or export bans, China is now proactively telling its firms to avoid even “compliant” US chips and instead shift…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07426-6.59%
Threshold
T$0.01498+1.90%
GET
GET$0.004546--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:46
Share
Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

The latest Pi Network Price update paints a grim picture for investors who entered early. Once hyped as a community-driven mobile mining experiment, Pi Network’s lack of listings and slow product rollout has crushed sentiment. Many holders are now sitting on more than 85% losses, and analysts expect further downside unless utility arrives soon. Meanwhile, […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Pi Network
PI$0.2655+1.05%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0228+2.47%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003171+3.05%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

Pi Network Price Prediction: Holders Are Already 85% Down As Remittix Launches New Wallet & 15% USDT Rewards

Solana’s TVL soars even as token launches hit a 7-month low: Why?

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance