YULI

Yuliverse is the global leader in Web3 location-based alternative reality games (Web3 version of Pokémon GO) with nearly 1M Twitter and 300K discord community. Launched in 2022, Yuliverse now comprises Yuliverse the gaming app and YuliGO, a Mini Dapp based on Kaia, a chain developed by communication giants LINE and Kakao. YuliGO is a transformative location-based gamified social content platform, drawing inspiration from Xiaohongshu and WeChat Moments. Designed for web3 enthusiasts, Yuliverse empowers users to turn shared moments into tokenized assets, allowing everyone to earn from the network using the official token, $YULI.

NumeYULI

PozițieNo.3924

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație0

Ofertă maximă8,000,000,000

Ofertă totală8,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.003715458908452725,2025-01-30

Cel mai mic preț0.000651395970927129,2025-05-04

Lanț de blocuri publicKLAY

IntroducereYuliverse is the global leader in Web3 location-based alternative reality games (Web3 version of Pokémon GO) with nearly 1M Twitter and 300K discord community. Launched in 2022, Yuliverse now comprises Yuliverse the gaming app and YuliGO, a Mini Dapp based on Kaia, a chain developed by communication giants LINE and Kakao. YuliGO is a transformative location-based gamified social content platform, drawing inspiration from Xiaohongshu and WeChat Moments. Designed for web3 enthusiasts, Yuliverse empowers users to turn shared moments into tokenized assets, allowing everyone to earn from the network using the official token, $YULI.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.